Putin's rumored god-daughter, who fled Russia, said she could be 'in big trouble' and was cut off from friends and family
A prominent Russian media star who fled the country posted saying she is in "big trouble." Ksenia Sobchak, who has family ties to Putin, was confirmed last week as being in Lithuania. She has since posted about a media backlash and said she was cut off from her loved ones.
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Sabotage Raid On Attack Helicopters At Base In Russia Supposedly Shown In Video
via TwitterFootage suggests that saboteurs were behind the explosions that reportedly destroyed three attack helicopters 400 miles from Ukraine.
Denmark PM to try to form new government after election win
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was in a strong position to remain in power after her Social Democrats won the most votes Tuesday in Denmark’s election and a center-left bloc in Parliament that backs her appeared set to retain a majority by just one seat.
WRIC TV
China launches 3rd and final space station component
BEIJING (AP) — China’s third and final module docked with its permanent space station Tuesday to further a more than decade-long effort to maintain a constant crewed presence in orbit, as its competition with the U.S. grows increasingly fierce. The Mengtian module arrived at the Tiangong station early...
WRIC TV
‘Manmade disaster’: Officials criticized over Seoul deaths
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Seoul police assigned 137 officers to manage a crowd of Halloween revelers anticipated to number more than 100,000 over the weekend — a decision that has come under intense criticism following the deaths of more than 150 people when the group surged. By...
WRIC TV
UK politicians demand probe into Liz Truss phone hack claim
LONDON (AP) — The British government insisted Sunday it has robust cybersecurity for government officials, after a newspaper reported that former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ phone was hacked while she was U.K. foreign minister. The Mail on Sunday said that the hack was discovered when Truss was running...
WRIC TV
Former UK health minister draws fire for reality TV stint
LONDON (AP) — Former U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who led Britain’s response to COVID-19 in the first year of the pandemic, was suspended by the Conservative Party on Tuesday after signing up to a reality TV show. Hancock, who is no longer in government but remains a...
South Korea issues air raid alert after North fires missiles
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea Wednesday that prompted South Korea to issue an air raid alert on its eastern island, escalating animosities between the rivals. The launches came hours after North Korea issued a veiled threat to use nuclear weapons to get the U.S. and South Korea to “pay the most horrible price in history” — an escalation of its fiery rhetoric targeting the ongoing large-scale military drills between its rivals. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement North Korea fired the missiles from its eastern coastal area of Wonsan on Wednesday morning. The Joint Chiefs of Staff said one of the missiles landed in the international waters 26 kilometers (16 miles) south of the Koreas’ eastern sea border and 167 kilometers (104 miles) northwest of South Korea’s Ulleung island. It said it has issued the air raid alert on the Ulleung island.
Israel's Netanyahu: 'We are on the brink of a very large victory'
JERUSALEM, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Israel's former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that his right-wing religious bloc was on the cusp of a great election win. "We are on the brink of a very large victory," a smiling Netanyahu told supporters at his Likud party headquarters, after late-night exit polls predicted his bloc would win a narrow parliamentary majority in the Nov. 1 election, paving the way for his political comeback and a record sixth term in office.
