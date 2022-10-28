SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea Wednesday that prompted South Korea to issue an air raid alert on its eastern island, escalating animosities between the rivals. The launches came hours after North Korea issued a veiled threat to use nuclear weapons to get the U.S. and South Korea to “pay the most horrible price in history” — an escalation of its fiery rhetoric targeting the ongoing large-scale military drills between its rivals. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement North Korea fired the missiles from its eastern coastal area of Wonsan on Wednesday morning. The Joint Chiefs of Staff said one of the missiles landed in the international waters 26 kilometers (16 miles) south of the Koreas’ eastern sea border and 167 kilometers (104 miles) northwest of South Korea’s Ulleung island. It said it has issued the air raid alert on the Ulleung island.

