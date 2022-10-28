ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

NC State 2022-23 Player Profile: Jarkel Joiner

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The NC State basketball season is just a few weeks away and the Wolfpack is looking to change course after a turbulent 2021-22 season. Kevin Keatts has a completely revamped roster with only half of the scholarship players back from last season, including four new transfers into the program.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

News & Notes from Mack Brown’s Press Conference to Begin Virginia Week

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina coach Mack Brown met with reporters Monday for his first media availability of the week that leads to Saturday’s game at Virginia. The Tar Heels (7-1 overall, 4-0 ACC) are coming off their 42-24 comeback victory against Pittsburgh, with Drake Maye’s 388 passing yards (a season high) and five touchdown passes leading the rally out of a 24-14 deficit in the third quarter. Antoine Green (10 catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns) and Josh Downs (11 catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns) were Maye’s favorite targets.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Preseason watchlists reveal strength of Blue Devils

One day at a time his week, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame revealed the preseason national watchlists, containing 20 names apiece, for the five major positional awards. All five include a Duke basketball player: Jeremy Roach for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year AwardTyrese ...
DURHAM, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Blue Devils Duked It Out With Houston Saturday

The results from the Duke-Houston scrimmage are in and while Houston “won” 61-50, there are some important caveats. First, it’s a scrimmage and winning is not necessarily the goal. Second, Duke played without two likely starters as Dereck Lively and Dariq Whitehead sat out. So that aside,...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke reportedly loses to Houston in secret scrimmage

The Duke basketball team, which begins the season at No. 7 in the AP Top 25, traveled to Texas to play No. 3 Houston in Saturday's closed-door scrimmage on the Cougars' home floor in the Fertitta Center. According to a tweet from James Mueller of The Daily Cougar, Houston's student newspaper, the ...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Frias, Locci, Spearman Named 2022 Girls High School All-Americans

DURHAM – Duke track and field freshmen Dalia Frias, Gianna Locci and Falon Spearman were each named to the 2022 Girls High School All-America Team for their athletic accomplishments in their respective events during the 2021-22 season, as announced by Track and Field News this weekend. Frias, who recently...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Blue Devils Close Action at the Landfall Tradition

WILMINGTON, N.C. – The Duke women's golf team closed its fall campaign on Sunday at the Landfall Tradition with the junior tandem of Phoebe Brinker and Anne Chen collecting even or under par scores on Sunday at the 6,150-yard, par-72 Country Club of Landfall in Wilmington, N.C. How It...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke among most active suitors for Naas Cunningham

Overtime Elite (Ga.) small forward Naas Cunningham has not revealed finalists in his recruitment. But the 6-foot-7, 180-pound five-star, who ranks No. 3 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, told On3's Jamie Shaw this week that the Duke basketball staff and three others stand out for hitting him ...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Thomas brothers journey a walk to remember at NC State

Walking out of the tunnel at Carter-Finley stadium is a gladiator-like experience. "I can't even tell you what I think about, it's kind of surreal" Drake Thomas said. "Everybody is pounding on the top, the smoke comes up, you can't see anything then you walk out and it's 60,000 fans just going crazy."
RALEIGH, NC
clemsontigers.com

Tigers Fall to NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. – Sophomore Devan Taylor finished with 19 digs as the Clemson volleyball team (12-11, 3-8 ACC) dropped a three-set match to NC State (12-10, 6-5 ACC) on Friday evening inside Valvano Arena at Reynolds Coliseum. NC State took control of the match early in the first, hitting...
CLEMSON, SC
WRAL News

NC A&M uses big plays to rally past Campbell 45-38

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Bhayshul Tuten ran for a career-high 258 yards and two touchdowns and Wesley Graves scored on a 6-yard run in the middle of the fourth quarter as North Carolina A&T rallied to defeat Campbell 45-38 on Saturday. The Aggies (5-3, 3-0 Big South Conference) trailed 28-10...
GREENSBORO, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Raiders announced as 25 seed, to play eight seed Holly Springs in first round of playoffs

The NCHSAA playoff brackets were officially announced Saturday afternoon, as teams awaited if they were in and/or who they would play in the first round on Nov. 4. The Richmond Raiders were announced as the 25 seed in the 4A East and will head on the road to play eight seed Holly Springs on Friday night, as the higher seed hosts the match up. Time for the game has not been announced as of 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC
chapelboro.com

High School Football Round-Up: Week 11

Every week during the season, Chapelboro will post the scores of local high school football games. Here are the scores from Week 11! Results from Week 10 can be found here. Seaforth (2-8): Lost to Bartlett Yancey (Caswell County), 54-6 Jordan (4-6): Beat Riverside, 48-28 Don’t see your school? Send...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
alamancenews.com

Rematches abound for county teams in state playoffs

There’s a bunch of rematches for Alamance County teams in the high school football state playoffs based on brackets unveiled Saturday by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association. There’s a possibility of another in the second round. Western Alamance and Williams will meet in a first-round game...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
247Sports

247Sports

