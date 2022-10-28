Read full article on original website
Cary Becomes the First City in North Carolina to Purchase Electric Mack TruckJames TulianoCary, NC
Detour Affecting the Cary Regional Library to Begin October 31stJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham City Council discusses future of Fayetteville Street CorridorThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Photo exhibit captures spirit of Durham’s West EndThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Mama Dip's classic Pecan Pie Recipe is easy and tastyJames PatrickChapel Hill, NC
NC State 2022-23 Player Profile: Jarkel Joiner
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The NC State basketball season is just a few weeks away and the Wolfpack is looking to change course after a turbulent 2021-22 season. Kevin Keatts has a completely revamped roster with only half of the scholarship players back from last season, including four new transfers into the program.
Duke vs Boston College first look: Blue Devils have shot at bowl eligibility Friday
Winless in the ACC a season ago, the Blue Devils are a double-digit road favorite this week. A win on Friday night at Boston College would make Duke bowl eligible for the first time since 2018.
News & Notes from Mack Brown’s Press Conference to Begin Virginia Week
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina coach Mack Brown met with reporters Monday for his first media availability of the week that leads to Saturday’s game at Virginia. The Tar Heels (7-1 overall, 4-0 ACC) are coming off their 42-24 comeback victory against Pittsburgh, with Drake Maye’s 388 passing yards (a season high) and five touchdown passes leading the rally out of a 24-14 deficit in the third quarter. Antoine Green (10 catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns) and Josh Downs (11 catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns) were Maye’s favorite targets.
UNC and NC State move up in AP poll. Wake Forest falls 10 spots in rankings after loss
Five ACC teams remain ranked in the latest AP Poll. UNC (No. 17) and NC State (No. 21) moved up after their wins, and Wake Forest fell to No. 20 after its loss at Louisville. Clemson, which is coming off a bye week, is still No. 5.
Preseason watchlists reveal strength of Blue Devils
One day at a time his week, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame revealed the preseason national watchlists, containing 20 names apiece, for the five major positional awards. All five include a Duke basketball player: Jeremy Roach for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year AwardTyrese ...
dukebasketballreport.com
Blue Devils Duked It Out With Houston Saturday
The results from the Duke-Houston scrimmage are in and while Houston “won” 61-50, there are some important caveats. First, it’s a scrimmage and winning is not necessarily the goal. Second, Duke played without two likely starters as Dereck Lively and Dariq Whitehead sat out. So that aside,...
Duke reportedly loses to Houston in secret scrimmage
The Duke basketball team, which begins the season at No. 7 in the AP Top 25, traveled to Texas to play No. 3 Houston in Saturday's closed-door scrimmage on the Cougars' home floor in the Fertitta Center. According to a tweet from James Mueller of The Daily Cougar, Houston's student newspaper, the ...
goduke.com
Frias, Locci, Spearman Named 2022 Girls High School All-Americans
DURHAM – Duke track and field freshmen Dalia Frias, Gianna Locci and Falon Spearman were each named to the 2022 Girls High School All-America Team for their athletic accomplishments in their respective events during the 2021-22 season, as announced by Track and Field News this weekend. Frias, who recently...
Instant Analysis: UNC Rolls to Exhibition Win Despite Missing Pieces
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — As test runs go, North Carolina had things revving and rolling Friday night, even without being fully assembled. The preseason No. 1 Tar Heels sprinted past Johnson C. Smith, 101-40, in exhibition basketball at the Smith Center, as Caleb Love pumped in 20 points and Armando Bacot grabbed 20 rebounds.
goduke.com
Blue Devils Close Action at the Landfall Tradition
WILMINGTON, N.C. – The Duke women's golf team closed its fall campaign on Sunday at the Landfall Tradition with the junior tandem of Phoebe Brinker and Anne Chen collecting even or under par scores on Sunday at the 6,150-yard, par-72 Country Club of Landfall in Wilmington, N.C. How It...
Duke among most active suitors for Naas Cunningham
Overtime Elite (Ga.) small forward Naas Cunningham has not revealed finalists in his recruitment. But the 6-foot-7, 180-pound five-star, who ranks No. 3 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, told On3's Jamie Shaw this week that the Duke basketball staff and three others stand out for hitting him ...
Thomas brothers journey a walk to remember at NC State
Walking out of the tunnel at Carter-Finley stadium is a gladiator-like experience. "I can't even tell you what I think about, it's kind of surreal" Drake Thomas said. "Everybody is pounding on the top, the smoke comes up, you can't see anything then you walk out and it's 60,000 fans just going crazy."
What we learned from UNC’s win over Pitt. Tar Heels inch closer to clinching Coastal
“What I will tell them (Sunday) is I don’t want to hear Coastal mentioned, I don’t want to hear ACC championship mentioned and I don’t want to hear polls mentioned,” said UNC coach Mack Brown after the Tar Heels’ 42-24 win over Pitt.
clemsontigers.com
Tigers Fall to NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. – Sophomore Devan Taylor finished with 19 digs as the Clemson volleyball team (12-11, 3-8 ACC) dropped a three-set match to NC State (12-10, 6-5 ACC) on Friday evening inside Valvano Arena at Reynolds Coliseum. NC State took control of the match early in the first, hitting...
NC A&M uses big plays to rally past Campbell 45-38
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Bhayshul Tuten ran for a career-high 258 yards and two touchdowns and Wesley Graves scored on a 6-yard run in the middle of the fourth quarter as North Carolina A&T rallied to defeat Campbell 45-38 on Saturday. The Aggies (5-3, 3-0 Big South Conference) trailed 28-10...
NC A&T homecoming brings thousands of Aggie Alums to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina A&T homecoming is known as the "greatest homecoming on Earth." Spend just a few minutes at some of the events around campus and you'll quickly understand why. This year, homecoming returned, for the first time in two years, without any COVID restrictions. Aggie...
Raiders announced as 25 seed, to play eight seed Holly Springs in first round of playoffs
The NCHSAA playoff brackets were officially announced Saturday afternoon, as teams awaited if they were in and/or who they would play in the first round on Nov. 4. The Richmond Raiders were announced as the 25 seed in the 4A East and will head on the road to play eight seed Holly Springs on Friday night, as the higher seed hosts the match up. Time for the game has not been announced as of 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Raleigh News & Observer
Millbrook football tops Wake Forest, earns share of league title in regular-season finale
Millbrook two-way player David Santiago caught two passes from quarterback Mason Fortune for two touchdowns in Friday’s Northern Athletic 4A Conference regular-season finale at Wake Forest. His efforts helped the Wildcats to a 34-14 win, Millbrook’s second in as many seasons over the Cougars. Millbrook (9-1, 4-1) secured...
chapelboro.com
High School Football Round-Up: Week 11
Every week during the season, Chapelboro will post the scores of local high school football games. Here are the scores from Week 11! Results from Week 10 can be found here. Seaforth (2-8): Lost to Bartlett Yancey (Caswell County), 54-6 Jordan (4-6): Beat Riverside, 48-28 Don’t see your school? Send...
alamancenews.com
Rematches abound for county teams in state playoffs
There’s a bunch of rematches for Alamance County teams in the high school football state playoffs based on brackets unveiled Saturday by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association. There’s a possibility of another in the second round. Western Alamance and Williams will meet in a first-round game...
