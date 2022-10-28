The NCHSAA playoff brackets were officially announced Saturday afternoon, as teams awaited if they were in and/or who they would play in the first round on Nov. 4. The Richmond Raiders were announced as the 25 seed in the 4A East and will head on the road to play eight seed Holly Springs on Friday night, as the higher seed hosts the match up. Time for the game has not been announced as of 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

HOLLY SPRINGS, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO