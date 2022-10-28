Read full article on original website
NASCAR: Chase Elliott’s team has been eliminated
The #9 Hendrick Motorsports team of Chase Elliott is no longer eligible to win the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series owner championship. Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott secured a spot in his third consecutive NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 this past Sunday afternoon at Martinsville Speedway, giving him a chance to compete for a second title at Phoenix Raceway this coming Sunday afternoon.
Look: NASCAR Driver Was Booed Heavily Sunday Afternoon
NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs did not receive a warm welcome from the Martinsville faithful ahead of Sunday's Xfinity 500. Many fans los respect for the 20-year-old after his controversial bump of Brandon Jones to capture the win on Saturday. Here's how he was received via TSJ Sports' Noah Lewis:. The...
NASCAR driver makes absurd ‘Jesus’ comparison
Ty Gibbs compared himself to Jesus Christ after wrecking his teammate out of a spot in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 4. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Ty Gibbs again found himself on the spotlight for all the wrong reasons on Saturday night at Martinsville Speedway, where he ultimately secured his sixth victory of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
NASCAR Driver Had Extra Security Heading Into Sunday's Race
NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs got a ton of people furious at him for his actions in yesterday's 2022 Dead On Tools 250 when he hit teammate Brandon Jones' car from behind. In the aftermath, Gibbs is apparently getting some added security. According to NASCAR insider Jeff Gluck of The Athletic,...
Tyler Reddick exits Martinsville NASCAR race: “My head hurts”
Tyler Reddick crashed last week at Homestead-Miami Speedway; Watch the video. NASCAR is currently racing at Martinsville Speedway. The race is the final playoff elimination race ahead of next week’s championship event. According to RCR, the team noted that Reddick wasn’t feeling 100% before the start of today’s race....
NASCAR Cup Series Drivers Not Happy With Ross Chastain’s Last Lap Move at Martinsville
While fans lost their minds watching Ross Chastain ride the wall on his way to qualifying for the Championship 4, other drivers didn’t like it. The NASCAR Cup Series field was a little torn on what Chastain did at Martinsville. It was an exhilarating finish and one that will go down in history.
Watch: Full Video Of Ross Chastain's Insane Final Lap Sunday
Ross Chastain rode the wall on the final lap at Martinsville all the way to NASCAR's Cup Series championship race. The driver of the No. 1 Chevy used a wild wall-riding move at full speed on the last go-around to shift from 10th place to fifth to have a chance at winning Nov. 6's winner-take-all race.
NASCAR World Shocked By Ross Chastain's Move Sunday
The NASCAR world is pretty amazed by what happened with Ross Chastain on Sunday afternoon. While Chastain didn't win Sunday's Cup Series race, he pulled an insane move to get into the top four for the championship moving forward. "ABSOLUTELY WILD! BELL WINS! CHASTAIN WITH AN INCREDIBLE MOVE!" NASCAR tweeted.
NASCAR World Praying For Tyler Reddick On Sunday
The NASCAR World is hoping everything is OK with driver Tyler Reddick. The No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet car driver had to leave Sunday's race for health reasons. Reddick was heard on the radio saying he'd never felt like this before. "Reddick had a health problem and said he never felt...
Veteran NASCAR Driver Not A Fan Of Ross Chastain's Move
A veteran NASCAR driver was not a fan of Ross Chastain's wild move at the finish of Sunday's Cup Series race. Chastain rode the wall for the final lap of Sunday's race, so he could pass a bunch of cars and finish where he needed to to stay in the championship hunt.
NASCAR Reportedly Makes Decision On Saturday's Controversial Finish
Yesterday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville ended in controversial fashion. Ty Gibbs wrecked his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Brandon Jones out of the lead in the third overtime of the Draft Top 250, taking home the checkered flag as fans booed. “Getting dumped is surprising,” Jones said after the...
Tense Xfinity Series race ends with two drivers fighting in pit lane
Myatt Snider and Austin Hill had to be separated after the two wrestled to the ground in pit lane after Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Martinsville.
Video, photo shows damage to Ross Chastain’s car after wall move
Just how ballsy was Ross Chastain’s decision to ride the boards at Martinsville to the Championship 4? Take one look at the in-car video, and you’ll see. NASCAR shared a video after Sunday’s Xfinity 500 at Martinsville of the view from Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet. The video shows the Trackhouse Racing driver riding along the wall around Turn 4 before crossing the finish line.
NASCAR World Reacts To Kyle Larson's Controversial Message
As incredible as Ross Chastain's finish to the Xfinity 500 was to most NASCAR fans, Kyle Larson was far from amused - and he's letting everyone know it. When asked if he thought the move was cool, Larson said that he didn't like what Chastain did. He said that the move is "embarrassing" and not a good look for NASCAR.
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway
Check out the NASCAR starting lineup for the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway as the Cup Series holds its penultimate playoff race at the circuit's shortest track.
NASCAR’s Smallest Cup Series Team Scores a Big Win With a Driver Commitment
Xfinity Series standout Austin Hill will get his first extensive Cup Series experience thanks to NASCAR's tiniest team. The post NASCAR’s Smallest Cup Series Team Scores a Big Win With a Driver Commitment appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Why should NASCAR's championship points system be changed?
A long-time reader I’ve never met recently emailed to ask whether NASCAR should change its championship points system. He often asks such questions, many of which have several twists and turns. As usual, my response was, “I don’t know. Why?” Why, indeed, should the four-round, 10-race, 16-driver, tournament-like Playoff system be changed? What benefit would come from going off half-cocked with something different when the current system works just fine?...
NASCAR Fight: Austin Hill vs Myatt Snider at Martinsville (Video)
Watch the video of the NASCAR fight at Martinsville Speedway. On Saturday, the NASCAR Xfinity Series brought drama to the half-mile of Martinsville Speedway. On the final lap, Ty Gibbs wrecked teammate Brandon Jones for the race win. However, there was far more to the show. Watch the NASCAR fight...
Ty Gibbs wrecks teammate to race into Xfinity championship
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Ty Gibbs wrecked teammate Brandon Jones out of the lead in the third overtime of Saturday's Xfinity Series in a controversial victory that had the Martinsville Speedway crowd booing Gibbs. When the 20-year-old grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs went to victory lane, fans chanted...
Video Shows NASCAR Driver Appearing To Punch Opponent
Saturday's Xfinity Series race had a controversial finish in more ways than one. While Ty Gibbs' win was controversial, as he wrecked an opponent on way to a fin, there was another heated moment off of the track on Saturday. NBC's cameras appeared to show a driver punching an opponent.
