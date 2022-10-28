ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, VA

NASCAR: Chase Elliott’s team has been eliminated

The #9 Hendrick Motorsports team of Chase Elliott is no longer eligible to win the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series owner championship. Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott secured a spot in his third consecutive NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 this past Sunday afternoon at Martinsville Speedway, giving him a chance to compete for a second title at Phoenix Raceway this coming Sunday afternoon.
The Spun

Look: NASCAR Driver Was Booed Heavily Sunday Afternoon

NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs did not receive a warm welcome from the Martinsville faithful ahead of Sunday's Xfinity 500. Many fans los respect for the 20-year-old after his controversial bump of Brandon Jones to capture the win on Saturday. Here's how he was received via TSJ Sports' Noah Lewis:. The...
FanSided

NASCAR driver makes absurd ‘Jesus’ comparison

Ty Gibbs compared himself to Jesus Christ after wrecking his teammate out of a spot in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 4. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Ty Gibbs again found himself on the spotlight for all the wrong reasons on Saturday night at Martinsville Speedway, where he ultimately secured his sixth victory of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
The Spun

NASCAR Driver Had Extra Security Heading Into Sunday's Race

NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs got a ton of people furious at him for his actions in yesterday's 2022 Dead On Tools 250 when he hit teammate Brandon Jones' car from behind. In the aftermath, Gibbs is apparently getting some added security. According to NASCAR insider Jeff Gluck of The Athletic,...
The Spun

Watch: Full Video Of Ross Chastain's Insane Final Lap Sunday

Ross Chastain rode the wall on the final lap at Martinsville all the way to NASCAR's Cup Series championship race. The driver of the No. 1 Chevy used a wild wall-riding move at full speed on the last go-around to shift from 10th place to fifth to have a chance at winning Nov. 6's winner-take-all race.
The Spun

NASCAR World Shocked By Ross Chastain's Move Sunday

The NASCAR world is pretty amazed by what happened with Ross Chastain on Sunday afternoon. While Chastain didn't win Sunday's Cup Series race, he pulled an insane move to get into the top four for the championship moving forward. "ABSOLUTELY WILD! BELL WINS! CHASTAIN WITH AN INCREDIBLE MOVE!" NASCAR tweeted.
The Spun

NASCAR World Praying For Tyler Reddick On Sunday

The NASCAR World is hoping everything is OK with driver Tyler Reddick. The No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet car driver had to leave Sunday's race for health reasons. Reddick was heard on the radio saying he'd never felt like this before. "Reddick had a health problem and said he never felt...
The Spun

Veteran NASCAR Driver Not A Fan Of Ross Chastain's Move

A veteran NASCAR driver was not a fan of Ross Chastain's wild move at the finish of Sunday's Cup Series race. Chastain rode the wall for the final lap of Sunday's race, so he could pass a bunch of cars and finish where he needed to to stay in the championship hunt.
The Spun

NASCAR Reportedly Makes Decision On Saturday's Controversial Finish

Yesterday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville ended in controversial fashion. Ty Gibbs wrecked his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Brandon Jones out of the lead in the third overtime of the Draft Top 250, taking home the checkered flag as fans booed. “Getting dumped is surprising,” Jones said after the...
Yardbarker

Video, photo shows damage to Ross Chastain’s car after wall move

Just how ballsy was Ross Chastain’s decision to ride the boards at Martinsville to the Championship 4? Take one look at the in-car video, and you’ll see. NASCAR shared a video after Sunday’s Xfinity 500 at Martinsville of the view from Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet. The video shows the Trackhouse Racing driver riding along the wall around Turn 4 before crossing the finish line.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Kyle Larson's Controversial Message

As incredible as Ross Chastain's finish to the Xfinity 500 was to most NASCAR fans, Kyle Larson was far from amused - and he's letting everyone know it. When asked if he thought the move was cool, Larson said that he didn't like what Chastain did. He said that the move is "embarrassing" and not a good look for NASCAR.
Rocky Mount Telegram

Why should NASCAR's championship points system be changed?

A long-time reader I’ve never met recently emailed to ask whether NASCAR should change its championship points system. He often asks such questions, many of which have several twists and turns. As usual, my response was, “I don’t know. Why?” Why, indeed, should the four-round, 10-race, 16-driver, tournament-like Playoff system be changed? What benefit would come from going off half-cocked with something different when the current system works just fine?...
FOX Sports

Ty Gibbs wrecks teammate to race into Xfinity championship

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Ty Gibbs wrecked teammate Brandon Jones out of the lead in the third overtime of Saturday's Xfinity Series in a controversial victory that had the Martinsville Speedway crowd booing Gibbs. When the 20-year-old grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs went to victory lane, fans chanted...
The Spun

Video Shows NASCAR Driver Appearing To Punch Opponent

Saturday's Xfinity Series race had a controversial finish in more ways than one. While Ty Gibbs' win was controversial, as he wrecked an opponent on way to a fin, there was another heated moment off of the track on Saturday. NBC's cameras appeared to show a driver punching an opponent.

