Colorado State

OutThere Colorado

8-year-old from Colorado becomes the youngest person to ever ascend El Capitan

Samuel Baker, an 8-year-old boy from Colorado Springs, just became the youngest person to ever climb Yosemite National Park’s enormous granite wall, El Capitan. El Capitan is one of the most famous climbing locations in the world, and is located in Yosemite Valley, California. At 3,000 feet from base to summit, the formation is roughly two and a half times bigger than the Empire State Building, or more than triple the size of the Eiffel Tower, according to Yosemite.com.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Extremely rare predator released to thrive by feasting on Colorado's prairie dogs

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 30 members of the black-footed ferret species were released on Wednesday in a prairie dog colony located near John Martin State Park. With this animal being one of the rarest mammals in North America, authorities called the moment a "big day for wildlife conservation." The colony where the ferrets were released is located on the 44,000-acre Southern Plains Preserve near Lamar, Colorado. With the species being federally threatened, these ferrets were raised at a United States Forest Service Fish...
LAMAR, CO
iheart.com

Parents Of Missing 14-Year-OId Receive Photo Showing Her Injured And Unwell

The search for a missing 14-year-old girl from Colorado took a disturbing turn after her parents received a photograph of their daughter. Chloe Campbell was last seen on September 30 at a high school football game. When she never returned home, her parents contacted the police, but they suggested she wasn't kidnapped. Instead, they told the Campbells that their daughter likely ran away.
COLORADO STATE
People

2 Dead, Toddler Hospitalized After Winds Cause Kayaks to Capsize at Colo. Park: 'Heartbreaking Tragedy'

"We send our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of these victims," a park official said in a statement Two people have died and a toddler has been hospitalized after a trio of kayaks capsized at a Colorado park. Four people were kayaking at Lake Pueblo State Park on Sunday afternoon when a kayak carrying an adult and the child capsized amid "heavy waves" and gusty winds, according to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Two adults, riding solo in their own kayaks, attempted to help...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman stuck in Mexico has a warning for travelers

CLEVELAND (WJW) — To celebrate her birthday and their anniversary, Michelle Smith of Parma and her husband Mark planned a tropical getaway to Cancún, Mexico, in Early October. Just weeks before, however, she injured herself falling down stairs. Following surgery, Michelle was cleared to travel, but just one day into their trip she started feeling […]
PARMA, OH
Daily Mail

Anger as father, 47, dies after celebrating his daughter's ninth birthday party when GPS guided him off edge of bridge that was washed away nine years ago: Grieving family say 'it was a totally preventable tragedy'

A North Carolina father of two died after his daughter's ninth birthday party, when his GPS put him on the path of a bridge that was washed away in 2013. On September 30, Phil Paxson was driving home at night in the rain following his daughter's birthday party in Hickory, North Carolina.
HICKORY, NC
People

Colorado Couple Gets Trapped in Their Home by Mass of Tumbleweeds: 'I Thought It Was a Bad Dream'

"You feel helpless," said Colorado resident Marlies Gross whose home in Fountain was buried by the plants after heavy winds hit the area over the weekend A couple in Colorado needed to enlist their neighbors for help after their home got swallowed up by tumbleweeds over the weekend.   Marlies Gross, who lives in Fountain, told Colorado Springs station KRDO that due to heavy winds, by Sunday morning all of the exits of her home were completely blocked by tumbleweeds.   "I opened the front door and it's whole tumbleweeds," she recalled. "We couldn't even...
COLORADO STATE
CNN

CNN

