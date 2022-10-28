Read full article on original website
Clay County District Schools announce Principal, Assistant Principal of the yearZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Bean leads Holloway in race for District 4 congressional seat: UNF pollDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Middleburg dominates rival Orange Park Raiders, 35-14Anthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Voter resource: Bean, Holloway compete for new District 4 congressional seatDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Voter resource: Garrison, Jones vie for Florida House of Representatives District 11 seatZoey FieldsClay County, FL
eastcoasttraveller.com
Visitors Guide to Savannah Georgia
In a recent interview with Architectural Digest, AD spoke with John Torti, a senior associate at the global urban design firm EDSA, about the challenges and successes of the city's planning efforts. Torti also discussed the city's rich history and the importance of preserving its heritage. We also talked with other design team members about how to preserve the city's rich heritage while enhancing its modern amenities. The following is a brief description of some of his work.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Charleston to Savannah
If you're traveling from Charleston, South Carolina to Savannah, Georgia, why not take your time to experience all the amazing sights along the way? These two detours are perfect for travelers looking to get better acquainted with beautiful South Carolina and Georgia. This road trip from Charleston to Savannah will...
WJCL
Newly formed tropical systems Lisa and Martin may strengthen into hurricanes this week
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The 12th and 13th named storms of the Atlantic hurricane season have formed. November is typically a quiet month in the tropics, but it is off to a fast start. Lisa is currently located in the Caribbean Sea. The latest forecast track moves the storm in...
wgac.com
Most Haunted Restaurants – Georgia and South Carolina
Today is Halloween. And while some people are done with all things spooky after the day… others live for spooky things year-round! You’ve heard of haunted houses and haunted attractions. But what about the most haunted restaurants?. Now you may be thinking… for Georgia, the most haunted restaurants...
As search enters week 3 there’s still no sign of little Quinton Simon
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — As the search enters its third week, there’s been no sign of little Quinton Simon. Federal agents and Chatham County Police Investigators were back in a nearby landfill on Monday. The 20-month-old little boy was last seen almost a month ago at his home in southwest Chatham County. Police told […]
horseandrider.com
43rd Strangles Case in Florida This Year
The Florida Department of Agriculture confirmed that a 3-year-old Thoroughbred gelding used for pleasure riding in Duval County, Florida, is positive for strangles. The horse presented with choke, nasal discharge, coughing and retropharyngeal lymphadenopathy on September 28. Strangles was confirmed on October 28. The horse is under quarantine. It resides...
'She always brought a smile': Fernandina Beach restaurant mourning the death of employee
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — A Fernandina Beach restaurant is mourning the loss of a beloved employee. Over the weekend, troopers responded to a deadly crash in Charlton, County Georgia. Georgia State Patrol says a Jeep Wrangler driven by Tanya Williamson was hit by another vehicle on her way home...
Savannah native, UGA LB Nolan Smith declared doubtful for Tennessee game on Saturday
ATHENS, Ga. (WSAV) – When the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, they will likely have to do so without one of the most important members of their defense. Head coach Kirby Smart said that linebacker and Savannah native Nolan Smith was “doubtful” for Saturday’s game due to a pectoral injury suffered […]
Florida, Georgia and SEC Respond to Antisemitic Messaging in Jacksonville
Numerous antisemitic messages were witnessed across Jacksonville around the Florida-Georgia game.
Jacksonville police: Antisemitic displays after Georgia/Florida game protected by First Amendment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After a string of antisemitic incidents in Jacksonville, culminating in a disturbing incident at TIAA Bank Field during the city's biggest weekend, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office distributed a press release, confirming it is aware of the issue. Photos and videos of the words: "Kanye was right...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Georgia
In the land of Southern charm, sweet tea, and wrap-around porches, Georgia sets the perfect backdrop for a relaxing weekend getaway with your loved one. Bring out your Southern drawl and sit back in the warm sunshine of these Georgia destinations, whether you’re choosing a quiet retreat in a bed & breakfast or a luxurious hotel experience in the city.
Antisemitic messages found outside UGA football game in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Tweets and videos show antisemitic messages that were spotted in Jacksonville outside of TIAA Bank Field, where the University of Georgia defeated the University of Florida on Saturday. In tweets and videos obtained by Channel 2 sister station Action News Jax, hateful messages are shown projected...
uga.edu
UGA supporter, Terry namesake leaves lasting legacy
Mary Virginia Terry recognized as major supporter of education, philanthropy, arts. Mary Virginia Terry, a leading University of Georgia supporter and surviving benefactor of the C. Herman and Mary Virginia Terry College of Business at UGA, died Saturday, Oct. 29, in Jacksonville, Florida. “Mary Virginia Terry made a transformational and...
News4Jax.com
VyStar gives local residents free admission to popular attractions in November to show ‘Good is everywhere’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – VyStar is giving back to the community with its “Good is everywhere” celebration, allowing Northeast Florida residents the opportunity to explore some of Jacksonville’s popular attractions for free, courtesy of the credit union. VyStar announced Friday the launch of its “Good is everywhere”...
floridapolitics.com
Disgust, horror greet ‘vile’ displays showing up in North and South Florida
Antisemitic messages stir condemnation from both sides of the aisle. From North Florida to South Florida, antisemitic messages are suddenly showing up. Sunday’s dawn revealed a homeowners’ association property had been defaced in Weston, after other, anti-Jewish sentiments were displayed around Jacksonville Friday and Saturday, most prominently at a full-capacity football game between the University of Florida and the University of Georgia at the TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville.
News4Jax.com
20 people arrested in Camden County for DUI over Georgia-Florida weekend, authorities say
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – Twenty people were arrested in Camden County on charges of driving under the influence in this past weekend, according to authorities, who said most were either coming from the Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville — or from parties where they were watching the game on TV.
Early voting winds down in Georgia, voters turn out in record numbers
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Early voters are turning out in record numbers in Georgia. So much so that the Chatham County Board of Elections is adding a second location for Sunday voting this weekend. “And the numbers there on Sunday actually were—people were voting at a higher rate and higher turnout than weekdays. If you […]
jambands
Widespread Panic Bust Out Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” and Dr. John’s “Dream Warrior” in Savannah
Photo Credit: Charlie Timberlake — After kicking off their Halloween weekend run on Friday night, Widespread Panic returned to the stage on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Ga. During last night’s show, the group ripped into several originals and an exquisite display of covers, including Metallica’s “Enter Sandman,” which the ensemble played for the first time since 2007. Also included in last night’s bust-outs was a rendition of Dr. John’s “Dream Warrior,” a number which was last played onOct. 30, 2010, in New Orleans with the late-jazz legend.
wtoc.com
Proud to be a Farmer: Colby Cromley
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Colby Cromley calls the cab of his tractor his “office” this time of year. He’s a sixth-generation farmer helping harvest almost 3,000 acres of cotton. They started planning this harvest before they planted back in the Spring. “You have to basically plan...
