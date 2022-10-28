ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Visitors Guide to Savannah Georgia

In a recent interview with Architectural Digest, AD spoke with John Torti, a senior associate at the global urban design firm EDSA, about the challenges and successes of the city's planning efforts. Torti also discussed the city's rich history and the importance of preserving its heritage. We also talked with other design team members about how to preserve the city's rich heritage while enhancing its modern amenities. The following is a brief description of some of his work.
SAVANNAH, GA
Road Trip from Charleston to Savannah

If you're traveling from Charleston, South Carolina to Savannah, Georgia, why not take your time to experience all the amazing sights along the way? These two detours are perfect for travelers looking to get better acquainted with beautiful South Carolina and Georgia. This road trip from Charleston to Savannah will...
SAVANNAH, GA
Most Haunted Restaurants – Georgia and South Carolina

Today is Halloween. And while some people are done with all things spooky after the day… others live for spooky things year-round! You’ve heard of haunted houses and haunted attractions. But what about the most haunted restaurants?. Now you may be thinking… for Georgia, the most haunted restaurants...
GEORGIA STATE
43rd Strangles Case in Florida This Year

The Florida Department of Agriculture confirmed that a 3-year-old Thoroughbred gelding used for pleasure riding in Duval County, Florida, is positive for strangles. The horse presented with choke, nasal discharge, coughing and retropharyngeal lymphadenopathy on September 28. Strangles was confirmed on October 28. The horse is under quarantine. It resides...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Georgia

In the land of Southern charm, sweet tea, and wrap-around porches, Georgia sets the perfect backdrop for a relaxing weekend getaway with your loved one. Bring out your Southern drawl and sit back in the warm sunshine of these Georgia destinations, whether you’re choosing a quiet retreat in a bed & breakfast or a luxurious hotel experience in the city.
GEORGIA STATE
UGA supporter, Terry namesake leaves lasting legacy

Mary Virginia Terry recognized as major supporter of education, philanthropy, arts. Mary Virginia Terry, a leading University of Georgia supporter and surviving benefactor of the C. Herman and Mary Virginia Terry College of Business at UGA, died Saturday, Oct. 29, in Jacksonville, Florida. “Mary Virginia Terry made a transformational and...
ATHENS, GA
Disgust, horror greet ‘vile’ displays showing up in North and South Florida

Antisemitic messages stir condemnation from both sides of the aisle. From North Florida to South Florida, antisemitic messages are suddenly showing up. Sunday’s dawn revealed a homeowners’ association property had been defaced in Weston, after other, anti-Jewish sentiments were displayed around Jacksonville Friday and Saturday, most prominently at a full-capacity football game between the University of Florida and the University of Georgia at the TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Widespread Panic Bust Out Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” and Dr. John’s “Dream Warrior” in Savannah

Photo Credit: Charlie Timberlake — After kicking off their Halloween weekend run on Friday night, Widespread Panic returned to the stage on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Ga. During last night’s show, the group ripped into several originals and an exquisite display of covers, including Metallica’s “Enter Sandman,” which the ensemble played for the first time since 2007. Also included in last night’s bust-outs was a rendition of Dr. John’s “Dream Warrior,” a number which was last played onOct. 30, 2010, in New Orleans with the late-jazz legend.
SAVANNAH, GA
Proud to be a Farmer: Colby Cromley

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Colby Cromley calls the cab of his tractor his “office” this time of year. He’s a sixth-generation farmer helping harvest almost 3,000 acres of cotton. They started planning this harvest before they planted back in the Spring. “You have to basically plan...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
