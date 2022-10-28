Read full article on original website
Want $1,000 in Dividend Income Every Month? Invest $120,000 in This Stock
Many investors look forward to receiving a dividend payment each quarter from their dividend stocks. But what if you could receive a dividend payment every month instead? Even better, what if this dividend came with a 10% yield? If you like the sound of that, you're in luck, because you can receive $1,000 in dividend income each month by buying shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ: PSEC). Here's how.
TopBuild's (BLD) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, View Up
TopBuild Corp. BLD reported stellar results for third-quarter 2022. Its earnings and revenues surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved significantly on a year-over-year basis. Solid contributions from all three end markets that BLD serves (residential, commercial and industrial), along with operational efficiency, drove the results. Robert Buck, president...
Why Altria's Earnings Miss Won't Burn Investors
Tobacco stocks are often considered recession-resistant because people tend to still smoke when the economy sours. But as Altria's (NYSE: MO) third-quarter results show, not even cigarette companies are immune from the impact of stagflation. The highest inflation rate in 40 years coupled with rising interest rates, still-elevated gas prices,...
Here's a Dividend King to Buy and Hold Forever
During a market downturn like the one we've been in throughout most of this year, it can be difficult for investors to keep their composure. With the S&P 500 index down 19% so far in 2022, what can an investor do to remain calm amid market turmoil?. I can't speak...
Why Moderna Stock Rose Today
Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) climbed 2.9% on Tuesday after fellow COVID-19 vaccine maker Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) boosted its full-year sales and profit forecast. Pfizer raised the low end of its revenue guidance range to $99.5 billion from $98 billion. The pharmaceutical giant also lifted its adjusted earnings per share target range to between $6.30 and $6.45, up from $6.40 to $6.50.
2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying
Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
Cathie Wood did a fair amount of stock buying on Tuesday. The co-founder, CEO, and stock-picking guru of Ark Invest hasn't been an active buyer through the October rally, but she kicked off November with a pretty lengthy shopping list. Something worth noting is that many of the positions she added to happen to be companies reporting quarterly results later this week.
Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates
Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.35 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.37 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 11.43%....
EXp World Holdings (EXPI) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
EXp World Holdings (EXPI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.06 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -50%. A...
Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.40 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.52 per share. This compares to earnings of $4.56 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -24.78%. A...
Humana Inc Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Humana Inc (HUM) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates. The company's earnings came in at $1.30 billion, or $9.39 per share. This compares with $1.64 billion, or $11.84 per share, in last year's third quarter. Excluding items, Humana Inc...
Healthpeak (PEAK) Q3 FFO Meets, Revenues Beat, View Revised
Healthpeak Properties, Inc. PEAK reported third-quarter 2022 funds from operations (FFO) as adjusted per share of 43 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The reported figure was up 7.5% from the year-ago quarter’s 40 cents. The performance was backed by healthy top-line growth. Moreover, improvement in same-store...
Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (EFSC) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?
Have you been paying attention to shares of Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 16.3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $54.27 in the previous session. Enterprise Financial Services has gained 13.8% since the start of the year compared to the -14.8% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the 3.1% return for the Zacks Banks - Midwest industry.
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Medical Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to...
Zacks.com featured highlights include CONSOL Energy, BancFirst and Frontline
Chicago, IL – November 2, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are CONSOL Energy Inc. CEIX, BancFirst Corp. BANF and Frontline Ltd. FRO. 3 Momentum Anomaly Stocks to Buy Amid Looming Fed Hike. The broader equity indices appear to be bracing for yet another probable rate...
Zacks.com featured highlights include Halliburton, Flex, United States Cellular, Applied Industrial Technologies and Monarch Casino & Resort
Chicago, IL – November 2, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Halliburton Co. HAL, Flex Ltd. FLEX, United States Cellular Corp. USM, Applied Industrial Technologies AIT and Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. MCRI. 5 Great Relative Price Strength Stocks for Your Portfolio. After it ended...
Generac Holdings (GNRC) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
Generac Holdings (GNRC) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.75 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.62 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.35 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.02%. A quarter...
Humana (HUM) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates
Humana (HUM) came out with quarterly earnings of $6.88 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.25 per share. This compares to earnings of $4.83 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.08%. A quarter ago,...
Martin Marietta (MLM) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates
Martin Marietta (MLM) came out with quarterly earnings of $4.69 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.74 per share. This compares to earnings of $4.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.05%. A quarter...
Morphic Holding, Inc. (MORF) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Morphic Holding, Inc. (MORF) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.78 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.80. This compares to loss of $0.69 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
