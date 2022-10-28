Read full article on original website
Casablanca Restaurant
Casablanca in Venice has been around for about 40 years, and the menu hasn’t changed much since then, which is a good thing. The signature dish is the calamari steak, but sometimes we deviate and go for either a grande burrito or a skillet of fajitas. And aside from the solid food, Casablanca is always a dependable good time, with live music, tortillas being made in the main dining room, and, a margarita cart that will roll right up to your table.
Great LA Restaurants You Didn’t Realize Serve Lunch
Weekday lunches are so habitual it’s easy to forget you don’t have to be eating from the nearest place with a pre-made salad section. It’s even easier to forget about the great LA restaurants that also happen to serve lunch. So let’s change that. From Korean BBQ to excellent pizza and affordable omakase, here are 16 spots that’ll make your midday meal so much better.
Pho Saigon Vietnamese Restaurant
If you’re too busy checking out the tacky garb at Masquerade Costume Store (no, it’s not a Spirit Halloween), you might just miss Pho Saigon. The small restaurant has been a staple of the Riverview Plaza for years, serving up huge bowls of phở and all the fixins’, broken rice platters, smoothies and Vietnamese coffee. One of our favorite meals is the rare steak phở, along with sides of the tender shrimp and pork summer rolls and the always-perfectly-crisp pork spring rolls. When it’s cold outside, it’s the ideal way to start the day.
Casa Potin Bakery
Casa Potin has been pumping out excellent Cuban bakery classics in a tiny plaza across the Sedano’s on Palm Ave since before they started working on the Palmetto. The croquetas de la casa, a traditional ham croqueta, is a staple of any good Cuban bakery. At Potin, they are so good they sell out by the afternoon. Their pizza pastel (a pastry layered with minced ham, cream cheese, and tomato sauce) is soft, crunchy, salty, and sweet all at once. The corner pieces are the best because you get maximum flakiness. The most important thing about Casa Potin is that they have, without a doubt, the best Cuban bread in the city. The crust is crisp but light, the inside is doughy, and the smell is so intoxicating you will want to stick your face in it. This actually makes for a refreshing morning facial, so wake up early for a loaf fresh out of the oven and add this to your skincare routine.
Vicky Bakery
Vicky Bakery is a Miami institution for Cuban baked goods. Although there are a bunch of locations across Dade County, this one in East Hialeah is our favorite. They have anything you could ever want from a Cuban bakery, plus some extras. The pastelitos are basically the textbook definition— oozing with guava, perfectly sweet, and toasted just right. For those of you who have PSL season alerts on your calendar, Vicky makes a pumpkin y queso pastelito that will make you want to wear flannel even if it’s 95 degrees outside. They also have an impressive variety of cakes and party platters if you’re ever in a bind for that work party you forgot about. Or if you just feel like having 50 mini croquetas for lunch.
BURN by Rocky Patel
When you first step inside Burn, it’ll remind you of an old boys club with dim lighting and the faint smell of cigar smoke wafting through the air—actually, it’s very old boys-clubbish since the crowd here is pretty testosterone heavy. The back wall is painted with large, slightly gaudy red roses, and in the center of the room is a large light pillar with what looks like upside down beige umbrellas hanging from the ceiling. It’s definitely a look. If you’re here for the full cigar bar experience, head to the back corner and browse the humidor, then head to the bar and order one of their signature cocktails—go for the 47 Reasons if you’re into gin. They’re open until 2am on weekends, so if you need a late night bite before heading home, get the crab cakes and loaded wedges—just know there’s a heavy cloud of cigar smoke in the air at all times.
Cafe Nhan
The intersection of Passyunk and Snyder is an international restaurant row of sorts. There’s Little Morocco, Little Sicily Pizza, Mediterranean Cafe, and La Llorna Cantina. Lucky for us, there’s also Cafe Nhan, a cozy family-owned restaurant serving up Vietnamese comfort food like beef phở, oxtail phở, and incredibly crispy and delicious chicken wings. But the Bún Bò Huế Đặc Biệt, packed with marinated beef brisket, pigs feet, steamed pork roll and housemade blood cubes is a must-try—a noodle soup unlike any other. The spicy, pungent flavors of star anise, fish sauce, annatto seeds and Sichuan chili is balanced by the strong lemongrass broth. Order a limeade or Thai tea to keep your core temperature down.
Indian Kitchen Lovash
The menu at South Street’s Indian Kitchen Lovash is long–we’re talking Samuel L. Jackson’s filmography long–so it truly has something for everyone. Bring a group of friends here and pass around lavash wraps packed with ground lamb and bits of green pepper, paneer tikka masala drenched in a mint sauce, or spicy potatoes coated in a tamarind chutney. This casual BYOB is rarely packed, so it can be your go-to for a spur-of-the-moment dinner with fragrant biryani, rich curries, and golden butter chicken drumsticks as big as a toddler’s Fisher-Price baseball bat.
Taco Mac
Staring rival Hudson Grille down from across Peachtree Street in Midtown, this ATL fave doesn’t blink an eye because it knows it’s got history (locals have wiped their chins at area Taco Mac locations since ’79), a booth-filled dining area, and a whopping 17 wing flavors on its side. If you’re in the mood for some heat, fried Cajun Voodoo Magic wings hit the spot. But where Taco Mac separates itself from its neighbors is with juicy, oven-roasted options you can coat in barbecue or any other sauce.
Fire Maker Brewing Company
Open on the Upper Westside since 2020, Fire Maker quickly became a city favorite thanks to their successful interpretations of classic styles, including Chattahooch-Tea Southeastern IPA brewed with lactose and two tea variations, plus other daring IPAs, lagers, and sours. Their brewery brandishes mural work by celebrated local artist Jordan Atkinson, and there’s a culinary partnership with local favorite Scoville Hot Chicken—with their hot chicken sandwiches you’re definitely fighting fire with fire here.
Marufuku Ramen
The East Coast outpost of this popular San Francisco ramen shop is one of the better options for a quick bowl of noodles in the East Village. Tonkatsu ramen is their speciality, and the pork broth here is some of the richest, creamiest we’ve had. The Hakata Tonkatsu DX version comes with not one but two kinds of pork belly, both meltingly tender and deeply spiced, as well as corn, nori, and a very perfect soft-boiled seasoned egg. The noodles are of the thin variety, and they have a pleasantly chewy texture. No matter which broth you choose—they also have chicken, vegetable, and miso-based options—you can pick your preferred spice level. The space is fairly nondescript, with a long bar that’s ideal for solo dining and a larger room with tables in the back. That’s fine, though, because you won’t want to focus on anything other than the steaming bowl of noodles in front of you.
El Chile Café Y Cantina
El Chile is a popular sit-down Tex-Mex spot on Manor Rd, probably known best for their margaritas, fajitas, and puffy tacos. There’s an excellent shaded patio that looks out over a less-trafficked street, so you don’t have to worry too much about road noise drowning out the sound of your waiter asking you if you’re sure that you’d like a third margarita. But as much as we love their mole, tacos, and sizzling platters, our favorite part is starting a meal with their grilled pineapple salmon ceviche. You can probably figure out most of the components from the name, but the ingredient you might not have guessed is mezcal, which adds a smoky element to the dish, plus a bit of rich sweetness from the grilled pineapple and peppers.
Yard House
Yard House is a great pick for an unlimited selection of beer and reliably decent bar food. The large food menu has something for literally everyone, so if you’re with your buddy who never graduated from chicken tendies or your vegan friend who is in the mood for an orange glaze stir fry, then you’re set. Your beer drinking buddies will appreciate that the big central bar has so many taps it seems more like a beer shrine than a bar. In any given seat at Yard House, you’ll have at least seven or eight TVs within view, so if you’re in the mood to watch a game (literally any game), then this is a safe bet. While other places at The Battery have their own specialities and niche crowds, you’ll find all types of folks here from families and frats/sorors to retirees who can fondly recall the Brave’s earlier championships.
Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails
With all the congestion and construction, we understand why you’ve avoided Midtown lately. But if exciting restaurants like Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails keep at it, you’ll want to return. The signature eatery at the new Kimpton Shane Hotel, Hartley doesn’t just look the part—the stylish lobby establishment has light wood floors, black leather banquettes, and a lively connected bar—but its tastes are on point, too. Small plates like skillet cornbread (please liberally apply the sweet tomato jam) and fried chicken skin cracklins illustrate a sophisticated kitchen that isn’t ashamed of its Southern roots. By the time your fork touches sorghum butter-topped carrots and roasted chicken that’s been brined in sweet tea, you realize the cooks are just showing off.
Big Game Sports Bar & Grill
Options are the name of the game at this new Old Fourth Ward sports bar. You can either sit in the elevated viewing area, at one of the high-top tables near the dartboards, around the horseshoe-shaped bar or out on the covered patio. Once you get to your spot, you’ll have five flavors of good-sized wings to pick from: mild, hot, teriyaki, barbecue, and lemon pepper. We’ll save you decision-making time; the latter soaks best in Big Game’s crispy-but-not-too-hard wing skin.
Eventide Brewing
The Grant Park community has two great breweries to go with an eclectic variety of restaurants. Eventide is all about trivia, a constant rotation of food trucks, and serving up crowd favorites like their Kolsch Style Ale and Snow Cold IPA. Grab one of their brews and check out the neighboring Grant Park farmers market on Saturdays as well.
MacLeod Ale Brewing Co.
Sometimes your group wants to go out for drinks, but one friend hasn’t had dinner yet. Instead of making a drive-thru detour, head to MacLeod’s on York, the new Highland Park location of the popular Van Nuys brewery. This taproom has a spacious bar and outdoor patio where groups can gather around a table to play a heated game of Catan after a few rounds of British-style cask ales. And luckily for your hungry friend, there’s an entire pizza restaurant attached to MacLeod’s that sells cold pizza slices for $3 starting at 10pm. Some say it’s strange, we say it’s convenient (and kind of genius).
Elsewhere Brewing at The Beacon
Elsewhere runs the back corner of the Beacon in Grant Park with a lively pet-friendly patio, where beer advocates and cycling clubs kick back to enjoy the European-inspired pilsners, Czech lagers, hefeweizens, and IPAs (try the popular West Coast-style Viridity) to pair with a full menu of tasty apps, handhelds, and salads. If beer isn’t your thing, you can quench your thirst with the assortment of beer alternatives like seltzers and craft cocktails. Live music is a regular thing as well, making it a good move when you’re rolling with a large group.
Silverspot Cinema
There’s no shortage of “eatertainment” venues in the Battery. With a hard-to-miss presence at the Battery entrance, the Silverspot Cinema will catch your attention. If a mediocre meal, slightly better than average cocktails, and a movie is your goal, then go for it. While the general offerings–from the appetizers to the desserts—aren’t meant to impress, select entree dishes like the miso-glazed salmon with fried sushi rice patties are the best things out of the kitchen. Think of it as food to tide you over until the credits roll, and you get to hit The Battery for far better palate-pleasing adventures. The true stars of the show here are all on the big screen.
Hudson Grille
With six locations in the metro area (including this sometimes slept-on Midtown option), Hudson Grille has earned a reputation for being a straightforward stop for watching a game or UFC fight while getting a decent bite to eat. On your next visit, skip the thick, almost-ketchupy Maker’s Mark BBQ wings and, instead, go for sweet-and-spicy ones with a slight mustard zip that’ll leave you smacking. But since there are so many TVs and projector screens on here, nobody will ever hear you.
