Joel Embiid listed as questionable for Sixers vs. Raptors due to knee

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers are off to a 1-4 start. To get back on track, they need their best players on the floor.

As they get set to take on the Toronto Raptors on Friday to continue their four-game road trip, they might have to play without their star big man.

Joel Embiid is listed as questionable due to right knee injury. The big fella dealt with plantar fasciitis before the season and is dealing with a knee injury five games into the new season.

The Sixers need Embiid to be healthy when it matters in the playoffs, so it wouldn’t come as a surprise if he were to sit on Friday against the Raptors. It is only October and there is still so much basketball left to be played.