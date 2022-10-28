Backed by a dominant Martin Jones in net, Seattle closes out home stand with a 3-1 win. Pittsburgh will head home without a win on their trip out west. New dad Martin Jones turned away all but one of the 60 pucks that were sent his way - including some ten-bell stops against the likes of Sidney Crosby - to backstop his team to a win. The other new dad on the team, Jordan Eberle opened the scoring. Morgan Geekie added the eventual game-winner; and Jaden Schwartz would score an empty netter to put the contest away. Although the power play did not score, the penalty kill was perfect on the night.

