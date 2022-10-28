ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Horvat, Canucks defeat Penguins to win second in row

VANCOUVER -- Bo Horvat scored twice, and the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 at Rogers Arena on Friday. Andrei Kuzmenko had a goal and an assist, Ilya Mikheyev had two assists, and Spencer Martin made 34 saves for the Canucks (2-5-2), who defeated the Seattle Kraken 5-4 on Thursday for their first win of the season.
Not All Vancouver Canucks Options Are on the Table

The Vancouver Canucks options post-2021-22 seemed simple. Extend Boudreau, trade J.T. Miller, sign Bo Horvat, get a right-handed defenceman, and either sign or trade Brock Boeser. Exactly one of those things happened. An off-season filled with intrigue and not much else made for a risky 2022-23 season and fair to say the gamble didn’t pay off.
NHL

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Pittsburgh at Seattle

Backed by a dominant Martin Jones in net, Seattle closes out home stand with a 3-1 win. Pittsburgh will head home without a win on their trip out west. New dad Martin Jones turned away all but one of the 60 pucks that were sent his way - including some ten-bell stops against the likes of Sidney Crosby - to backstop his team to a win. The other new dad on the team, Jordan Eberle opened the scoring. Morgan Geekie added the eventual game-winner; and Jaden Schwartz would score an empty netter to put the contest away. Although the power play did not score, the penalty kill was perfect on the night.
Stories from the Arizona Coyotes' new home at Mullett Arena

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Charles Lutz stood at the top of the student section at Mullett Arena, the college hockey rink that will house the NHL's Arizona Coyotes for at least the next three seasons. Below him were Arizona State University students dressed like a pineapple, a banana and a character from "Squid Game," undulating to the beat of a drum line that provided the soundtrack for the Coyotes' home opener against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.
CANUCKS REPORTEDLY HOLDING BIG PRESS CONFERENCE ON MONDAY

On Sunday evening, the Vancouver Canucks announced that they will be holding a major news press conference on Monday afternoon, but didn't specify as to what it was for. Given Vancouver's poor start to the 2022-23 season, could it be a personnel change? Or could it be something more positive, such as a contract extension for pending unrestricted free agent forward Bo Horvat?

