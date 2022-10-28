ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

RTD offers free rides Friday for Early National Vote Day

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RQcBr_0iqRSMPS00

Free RTD rides Friday for National Vote Early Day 01:51

RTD is offering free rides on Friday, the first of two free days to encourage people to drop off their ballot or cast their vote in next month's election. The free days are National Vote Early Day on Friday and Election Day on Nov. 8.

The partnership is designed to encourage voter participation in the election and is viewed as a way to break down barriers for those who may not vote due to access to transportation due to voting locations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kHBie_0iqRSMPS00
CBS

"We've always enjoyed a good partnership with RTD. We have our drop boxes on major corridors, one at the I-25 and Broadway Station, one at the California Station and one at Union Station so it's really important. I'm so glad that RTD is continuing this partnership with us and making it easier for folks to vote," said Denver Clerk & Recorder Paul Lopez.

The hope is that by making public transportation free, everyone who is able to cast a ballot will be able to do so.

"I am pleased that this year, RTD will have two fare-free days to provide voters with another accessible way to return their ballot. I thank RTD, Colorado's largest transit agency, for their partnership in making it even more accessible to vote in Colorado," said Secretary Jena Griswold in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FhonK_0iqRSMPS00
CBS

"While data shows that mail ballot voting has significantly increased voter turnout in Colorado, providing systemwide zero-fare transit access on general election days further reduces barriers to polling places," said RTD General Manager and CEO Debra A. Johnson in a statement. "With this initiative, the playing field is being leveled so that registered voters can exercise their constitutional right."

To make sure that you are registered to vote, or any voting resources like where to cast your ballot in person or a ballot dropbox, visit GoVoteColorado.com . Find your route on RTD's trip planner .

Additional Information from the Secretary of State's Office:

  • All Colorado voters can sign up to track their ballot from sent to counted using BallotTrax .
  • Eligible voters who wish to mail back their voted ballot should do so by October 31st to ensure it is received by their county election official by November 8th. After October 31st voters should return their ballot to a drop box or voting center.
  • Early voting begins on October 24th. Some locations will open earlier, with 411 drop boxes and over 350 voting centers available this year, voters can look up the closest locations, opening date, and hours at GoVoteColorado.gov .
  • In person voting on Election Day, Tuesday November 8th, will be available from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
  • Eligible voters must have returned their ballot to a drop box or voting center by 7 p.m. on Election Day, or be in line to vote by 7 p.m. on Election Day for their ballot to be counted. Ballots cast by military and overseas voters must be sent no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day and received by close of business on the 8th day after the election (November 16).

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Denver could finally see the first snow of the season by Thursday night

A storm set to arrive in Colorado on Thursday could finally bring Denver the first snow of the season which is now more than two weeks behind schedule.The average first snow in the Mile High City is October 18.Before the storm arrives, Wednesday will be another unusually warm day with 70s along the Front Range and even 80 degrees in southeast Colorado. The combination of warm temperatures, occasionally gusty wind, low humidity, and dry soil means elevated fire danger everywhere and critically high fire danger southeast of the metro area. Areas such as Limon, Burlington, Colorado Springs, Pueblo, La Junta,...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver looking at setting up more services for STAR program

Denver's City Council Monday gave an initial go-ahead to creating a "Community engagement network," to supplement the STAR van program that helps people in crisis."This is going to be a big program. It's going to require a lot of planning," said Rudy Gonzales, president and CEO of Servicios de la Raza. The nonprofit would get $2.3 million to begin to set up the network with other organizations to help the Support Team Assisted Response program known as STAR.The STAR program got started in Denver in 2020 to help handle calls that were frequently handled by police, dealing with people in...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean passes away unexpectedly overnight

Hugh McKean, the 55-year-old House Minority Leader at the Colorado state legislature, was found dead Sunday morning at his home in Loveland. Roger Hudson, McKean's deputy of staff, confirmed that McKean had complained recently about pain on the side of his torso. McKean attributed the pain to the stress of building a new home, Hudson said. McKean was a general contractor prior to getting involved in politics.An autopsy was performed Sunday. Mid-afternoon, the Larimer County Coroner's Office posted that McKean died of a heart attack.Hudson said McKean was a source of guidance, hope and charity at the Capitol but also personally...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Douglas County voters to decide 2 school district funding measures

Next week, Douglas County voters will decide on two major funding measures for the school district - a $450 million bond and $60 million mill levy override.  School leaders have argued both are necessary, since the growing school district lags behind neighboring districts in funding, especially when it comes to teacher and staff pay. According to district leaders, the average salary for a teacher in DCSD is about $18,000 less than in the neighboring Cherry Creek School District.  Ballot measure 5A, the mill levy override, aims to address that, though some opponents argue the property tax increase comes at a...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Junior League offers shopping event to support women & families

Immerse yourself in the holiday spirit at the Junior League of Denver's Mile High Holiday Mart. For 43 years, the League has been offering this early shopping opportunity, and raising money to support its programming. The Mile High Holiday Mart features local and national vendors with a wide variety of products, including housewares, specialty foods, jewelry, clothing and pet products. A large percentage of the merchants are local, so shoppers are supporting Colorado businesses. "In addition to supporting small businesses in Colorado, you're supporting the Junior League of Metro Denver, which is a women's organization, a nonprofit. We're dedicated to training women...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Elementary school recommended for closure despite new family projection

The Sun Valley community is waging an all-out fight to save Fairview Elementary School and they say the facts are in their favor."For them to say oh we are going to close it now, but we are going to bring in 1500 more youth?" Genevieve Rubio said Rubio's children are Fairview students, she was among the families who attended a community meeting Tuesday night.Her question was about future enrollment and pointed to the development that has overrun the neighborhood."It really doesn't make any sense," she said.She's referring to numbers shared by the Denver Housing Authority at that meeting. A representative says...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

How mill levy overrrides and school bond measures work

Across the state, Colorado voters are considering two dozen measures this November to increase funding for school operations or construction and renovations. For voters wondering about the distinction between key measures, here is a brief explainer.A mill levy override asks voters to approve an increase in the number of mills they pay for property tax. This allows the school district or governmental agency requesting the override to collect additional property tax dollars. A mill levy override can be used for operational expenses, such as programs and people (teacher salaries, for example).In a school bond measure, a district may hold an election to authorize it to issue bonds to meet its capital needs (to build new schools, renovate schools, or upgrades to equipment such as heating or cooling systems). Bonds are voter-approved borrowing that can only be used for capital projects. They generate up-front dollars, which are repaid with interest through a property tax over time.Here are additional sources for information about school finance.https://www.cde.state.co.us/cdefinance/fy2018-19brochurehttps://cosfp.org/wp-content/uploads/Legislative-History-of-MLO-in-Colorado.pdfhttps://www.cde.state.co.us/cdefinance/officehours_sep_12https://www.cde.state.co.us/cdefinance/officehours_sep_19https://www.coloradokids.org/mill-levy-override-and-bond-elections-in-our-communities/
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Commerce City cuts taxes to support Brighton 27J Schools mill levy override

This November, several Colorado school districts will ask voters to raise taxes to increase funding, but currently, only one district can say its municipality is attempting to offset those costs to encourage voters to say yes. The superintendent of Brighton 27J Schools tells CBS News Colorado he was shocked and humbled to learn the Commerce City City Council cut taxes earlier this month, in large part to support the district's mill levy override request. Now, it remains to be seen whether voters use those savings to fund the district or keep the money for themselves.  "It's unprecedented. I don't know of...
COMMERCE CITY, CO
CBS Denver

Warmest Halloween in years, perfect for trick-or-treaters

Denver and the Front Range will soar well into 60s Monday afternoon and it should be the warmest trick-or-treating since 2016.A storm that was north of Seattle Monday morning will eventually impact Colorado but because it's so far away, it will take a couple days for the first impacts to happen.Therefore beautiful fall weather will continue statewide through at least Wednesday morning including above normal temperatures.High temperatures on Monday will reach at least the 60s for lower elevations east of the mountains while the high country reaches the 40s and 50s.Similar weather is expected for Tuesday and most of Wednesday.For trick-or-treating along the Front Range Monday evening, temperatures will be in the 50s for kids in most neighborhoods. That's about 10 degrees warmer than normal. It will also be crystal clear and wind speeds will be too light to notice.Looking ahead to the storm at the end of the week, snow is very likely in the mountains Thursday and Thursday night. At this time, cold rain is expected in the Denver metro area Thursday afternoon followed by a chance for snow Thursday. Any accumulation at lower elevations is expected to be minor and likely not on the roads.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Climate activists dressed as zombies protest fossil fuel financing

If you noticed zombies taking over LoDo Saturday, you probably assumed it was a typical Halloween celebration, but some Coloradans dressed as the undead in protest. The activists say climate change is the scariest thing they can think of."What better way to raise awareness around one of the scariest issues in the world that we are facing currently than to have an event on Halloween," said organizer Giselle Herzfeld with 350 Denver. The climate action nonprofit hosting a "climate banker zombie crawl" through Downtown Denver, dressing up as wall street bankers turned zombies from an addiction to fossil fuels"Now we...
DENVER, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Do You “Thrift?” A Colorado City Is Top 25 In The Country For Thrifting

The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
80K+
Followers
29K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy