Major Odell Beckham Jr. Rumor Swirling This Monday
A significant rumor involving free-agent veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the San Francisco 49ers is picking up steam this week. Beckham, 29, has yet to make his free-agency decision and likely won't do so until he's 100-percent healthy. Two teams are reportedly in the running to ...
Jerry Jones Could Be Fined For His Halloween Costume
Jerry Jones' NFL-themed Halloween costume may not sit well with the league. A photo circulated of the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed as a blind referee. He wore the striped shirt and sunglasses while carrying a walking stick. When asked about his costume choice by Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Jones...
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Deadspin
Auburn has to hire one of these 3 college football coaches
He was so ass and everyone knew it. Auburn’s head football coach Bryan Harsin was fired about nine months too late on Monday morning, the finale to a terrible second season coaching the jewel of The Plains. The Tigers’ biggest accomplishment in 2022 was surviving an average Missouri team that should’ve beaten them, if their All-American kicker didn’t have an extremely rare 26-yard miss and a sure-handed running back didn’t cough up the football crossing the goal line in overtime. Quite the confidence builder, which turned out to be Harsin’s final win at Auburn.
Deadspin
I still don't believe these Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings need to gather as an organization and purchase binders full of Powerball tickets, because their luck has turned for the better (the Powerball is at a $1B, in case you didn’t know). One-score games have been the death of the Vikings in recent years. Last season...
Deadspin
Welp, it turns out the Bills were every bit as good as advertised
While there is no guarantee that the Buffalo Bills will win the Super Bowl this season, there is no reason to remove them from their perch as championship favorites. Josh Allen & Co. were no longer a team on the rise coming into this season. They spent money to bring in Von Miller and guaranteed Stefon Diggs $70 million on a contract extension. This franchise was not going to stand pat after last season’s knee-weakening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round, allowing their opponent to get within field-goal range to tie that game in less than 13 seconds.
Deadspin
The feel-good story of a sports Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers?
We, the American people, have had a lot of fun at the Los Angeles Lakers’ expense for most of 2022. LeBron James missed significant time early last season, and Anthony Davis missed the majority of the 2021-22 season. However, it became clear in January, when both of them were on the court around the time of the All-Star break, that the Lakers would not be a team of any importance come postseason time.
Deadspin
Rob Manfred’s dumb ghost runner is here to stay
The start of the World Series always means that whichever ghoul is the commissioner of MLB is going to emerge from the damp and dark dwelling in which he inhabits. That’s the rule for every league of course, so it’s not to single out baseball. A Super Bowl, a Stanley Cup Final, the NBA Finals always signals a “state of the league” address from whoever is “in charge.” None of these guys are actually in charge and just work for even bigger ghouls, but that’s not why you called.
Deadspin
It took a fight for people to talk about women's college soccer
If it wasn’t for a fistfight, would anyone be talking about this game?. Sadly, it took several punches to be thrown for a women’s college soccer game (an SEC Tournament matchup, no less,)to get more media coverage than normal. Things escalated quickly as Ramsey Davis of Ole Miss...
Deadspin
The Second Coming of Dennis Smith Jr.
Maybe all he needed was to come home. Smith is from Fayetteville, North Carolina, and is now playing with the Charlotte Hornets, just a mere three hours from his hometown. The Hornets are Smith’s fifth team in six seasons. Last year, he split time between three teams, including the Hornets. So why has the 9th pick in the 2017 Draft bounced so much in so little time?
