victoriatx.org
City of Victoria closings for Veterans Day observance
All nonemergency offices at the City of Victoria will close Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day. The Victoria Public Library will be closed. The landfill will be open 7 a.m.-4 p.m. The compost site will be open. Garbage, curbside recycling, yard waste and/or tree limbs will be collected as...
El Campo ISD school bus involved in minor accident
EL CAMPO, Texas – On Tuesday morning, the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office reported a minor accident involving an El Campo school bus. The accident occurred at County Road 405 and 406, southeast of El Campo. Six students occupied the school bus at the time of the accident but were not injured, according to authorities. WCSO said the bus slid off...
34-year-old Victoria man arrested, charged following vehicle pursuit
VICTORIA, Texas – Local law enforcement arrested and charged Cherish Noman, of Victoria, with three counts early Monday morning following a vehicle pursuit. On Monday, Oct. 31, at approximately 3:43 a.m., the Port Lavaca Police Department alerted the Victoria Police Department about a reported stolen vehicle possible being in Victoria. PLPD described the stolen vehicle as a blue Mercedes GLK....
Victoria Police make arrest in illegal gambling case
30-year-old Desirae Alvarado was arrested on money laundering and organized crime charges after being arrested on two warrants Friday morning. VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria Police made an arrest Friday, October 28, 2022, in an illegal gambling case. 30-year-old Desirae Alvarado was arrested on money laundering and organized crime charges after being arrested on two warrants Friday morning. The warrants come...
These Hilarious Dogs Were Ready to Paw-ty with Boos and Brews
TIME TO PAW-TY When Sunday came around and it was our four-legged friend's turn to paw-ty. Owners buckled up their animal pals and headed to Moonshine Drinkery. The downtown bar is known for hosting a handful of fun and spunky events that include the company of man's best friend. DOG...
After cold front nice fall-like weekend
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A strong cold front will be moving through the Rio Grande Valley Friday afternoon bringing the threat of strong to severe storms and heavy rainfall. The marginal severe weather risk is confined to the coastal areas of Cameron and Willacy counties while the slight risk is further to our north around […]
Is It Illegal to Let Your Child Get a Tattoo in Texas?
Parents like to think they have the ultimate say when it comes to decisions about their children. However, there is something that has to be regulated for the safety of the child. LACK OF COMMON SENSE = BAD DECISIONS. It's common knowledge that a young child should not get a...
Get Scared This Weekend at Yorktown Memorial Hospital
This place is scary, I just saw one publication calling Yorktown Memorial Hospital the scariest place on earth! If you are a fan of this kind of fright, this is for you! The Yorktown Hospital will once again be hosting Halloween at the Hospital. You will have two chances to get scared: Saturday, October 29th, and Monday, October 31st! The time will be from 6 p.m. to midnight and admission will be $20 at the door. More details coming soon or you can call 210-748-4475 between 11 AM - 6 PM.
$250,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Victoria Last Week
The Powerball jackpot has just risen to $550 million because no one has correctly matched all the numbers correctly. However, that doesn't mean you still can't win big bucks. Last week a winning Powerball ticket was sold in Victoria at the Snax Max at the corner of Red River and Navarro. The winner who will remain anonymous matched 4 out of the 5 numbers and the Powerball for the drawing on October 12th. The total amount of the win was $50,000 however this person added the power play to multiply winnings by 5 (5X) increasing to jackpot win to $250,00.00. The numbers drawn on October 12th were 14, 30, 41, 42, and 59. The red Powerball was 6 and the Power Play was 5X.
Opening Date Revealed for Marcos Pizza in Victoria
Another restaurant is about to open in Victoria! The general manager at Marcos has just confirmed that Marcos will open to the public on Monday, October 17! The new Marcos will be located at 6502 North Navarro at the corner of King Authur at the Castle Hills west entrance. The transformation has really picked up in the past two weeks. We are still waiting for the big reveal of the new Mr. Gatties location that is coming to Victoria. Keep tuned to our Townsquare Media radio stations for those details as they become available to us.
Cuero’s Christmas in the Park Lights Up Next Month
CHECK OUT THESE EVENTS DURING CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK:. SELFIE PHOTO BOOTH: Capture your visit to Cuero’s Christmas in the Park with family and friends with a selfie at the free photo op at the end of the tour!. HOT CHOCOLATE NIGHTS: Thursday nights during December 7 PM -...
Top Ten Things to Do In The Crossroads Before the End of October
We won't let anyone say there isn't anything to do in the Crossroads! Just check out this list of the Top Ten Things to Do In The Crossroads Before the End of October!. The month of October is also the time to recognize and bring awareness to several causes as we honor loved ones throughout the community this month with National ADHD, National Domestic Violence Awareness, National Down Syndrome Awareness and National Breast Cancer Awareness respectfully happening now through the end of October.
Port Lavaca Gas Station, One of the Worst in Texas
Loving Buc-ee's is an unofficial state law. Here in the Crossroads, we are lucky enough to have a Buc-ee's of our own, well kind of. Port Lavaca Buc-ee's is small enough to almost forget it's there, however it recently made headlines, too bad it's for all the wrong reasons. RANKING...
