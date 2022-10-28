Read full article on original website
Can An Ultimate Tony Stark Be Found Anywhere In The Multiverse? Previewing’Avengers Forever’ #10
ANT IN A BOTTLE! The pillars are in place. The most important Avengers from throughout the Multiverse have been assembled. All but one. A Tony Stark is needed. But the only one who’s available is a man the size of an ant who comes with a very large problem.
Trevor Noah Mocks Musk’s $8 Blue Check Plan, Offers Own Idea For Making Twitter Most Profitable Company Ever
Trevor Noah thinks Elon Musk’s reported and much-mocked plan to charge Twitter users $8 a month for those little blue checks is not only “ridiculous,” but a financial loser as well. “He’s hoping everyone else on Twitter will make a terrible financial choice like he did,” Noah said last night in a special Daily Show from Atlanta. (Watch it above.) Sneering at Musk’s contention that Twitter’s current blue check approach is a “lords & peasants” system, and that the $8 fee is meant to foster some sort of equality of all users on the platform, Noah said, “So, here’s my question: If...
AFM: Cam Gigandet, Sam Trammell Action-Thriller ‘72 Hours’ Rounds Out Cast (Exclusive)
Pierson Fode (Man From Toronto, Out of Hand), Nicky Whelan (The Wedding Ringer, Hall Pass), Jessica Serfaty (Ryde, Day Of Our Lives), and Max Amini (Heroes, James the Second) have joined the cast of upcoming action crime-thriller 72 Hours. Directed by Christian Sesma, the film stars Cam Gigandet and Sam Trammell as two brothers, one an international money laundering criminal and the other an FBI agent, who give up their differences and unite to rescue their family by pursuing a risky extraction deep in kingpin territory. More from The Hollywood ReporterAFM: Grandave Strikes Distribution Deal With China's M-Star International (Exclusive)AFM: How Korean Cinema Came to Rule the Crime GenreMagnolia Pictures Plucks...
Suit Up To Play The Predators At Their Own Game In ‘Predator’ #4 Preview
Theta’s in danger as two Predators have her cornered! It’s life or death as Theta goes head-to-head in an all-out dogfight!
Marvel’s No-Prize Returns… As Variant Covers
They’ll turn anything into a variant these days, and this one is for anyone who remembers the golden age of silly Marvel gimmicks. Coming up in February 2023, three titles will see variant covers featuring the greatest prize in comics. For those of you who don’t remember the No-Prize, it would given to readers who wrote in with the most creative solutions that would turn continuity errors, art mistakes and plain old goof ups into plot points. Winners would soon receive an empty envelope on Marvel letterhead, congratulating them for winning a No-Prize!
Creepy Comics Cavalcade: Fright Night In ‘Marvel Zombies Halloween’
Happy Halloween! It’s the perfect day to curl up with some classic creepy comics, and enjoy thrills and chills. We love ourselves some spooky stories here at Comicon, and chose a great little one-shot to recommend for this year’s All Hallows Eve. Up front, I do not like...
Titan Comics Reveals More Details Around ‘Conan The Barbarian’ Ongoing
Titan Comics and entertainment studio Heroic Signatures have revealed a few more details about their new co-publishing venture for Robert E. Howard’s Conan the Barbarian. The brand-new Conan the Barbarian ongoing comic will be written by long-time Conan fan and comic book writer Jim Zub (Thunderbolts, Uncanny Avengers), and feature art by Roberto De La Torre (King-Size Conan, Iron Man: Director of S.H.I.E.L.D) and colourist José Villarrubia (Promethea, Sweet Tooth, Cuba: My Revolution).
Preview: Tate Brombal And Nick Robles’ New Series ‘Behold, Behemoth’ #1
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Behold, Behemoth #1, the premiere issue of their brand new horror series from Tate Brombal, as he brings his first original series to BOOM! Studios, with artist Nick Robles and letterer AndWorld Design. ‘Greyson’s world is crumbling following his brother’s sudden and mysterious...
Redfall Premieres ‘Into The Night’ Trailer
The developers at Bethesda have released a new trailer for their upcoming game Redfall. Referred to as the “Into the Night” trailer, this time the focus is on the different kinds of vampires that will be hunting the player. The latest title from Arkane Studios, Redfall is a...
Comics From A Galaxy Far, Far Away… Previewing This Week’s ‘Star Wars’ Comics
Art by: Georges Jeanty, Dexter Vines, Rachelle Rosenberg. CHAPTER 5: THE GUNSLINGER – On a familiar desert planet, the Mandalorian helps a rookie bounty hunter who is in over his head. Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #28. Written by: Ethan Sacks. Art by: Paolo Villanelli, Arif Prianto. PARTY’S OVER AT...
NeoWiz Presents ‘Brown Dust II’ For Android And iOS
Developer GAMFSN and publisher Neowiz have shown off the debut trailer for their mobile strategy RPG, Brown Dust II. The opening trailer doesn’t give much information–mostly just glimpses at some of the environments the players can explore along with some of the main characters for the game. The...
‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ Discusses Their Season Pass, Adding New Characters And Missions
Developer Firaxis and publisher 2K Games have finally started talking about the Season Pass for their upcoming game, Marvel’s Midnight Suns. The new season pass will offer four new characters, including Venom, Deadpool, Storm, and Morbius, the Living Vampire. New characters aren’t the only thing coming to the game...
Jumping On: New Story Arcs Kicking Off On November 2, 2022
One of the hardest and most frustrating things about finding new comics to read and enjoy is finding a good jumping on point. It can be confusing and disheartening to pick up a single issue from the middle of an arc without having the context of the previous chapters. With...
Extended Preview: A Desperate Mission To The Lion Empire In ‘Mighty Morphin’ Vol. 5 SC
BOOM! Studios has revealed an extended preview of Mighty Morphin Vol. 5 SC, dropping Wednesday from writer Mat Groom, illustrator Moises Hidalgo, colorist Raul Angulo, and letterer Ed Dukeshire. ‘In the wake of the Eltarian War, the Mighty Morphin team finds themselves exposed due to a decimated Command Center which...
Upcoming: ‘Crab Lane Crew’ By Jim Medway And Bog Eyed Books Is Pure Childhood Perfection
Trust me, you’re going to adore Jim Medway‘s brilliant Crab Lane Crew, newly collected by Bog Eyed Books and due to come out in December 2022. Many, many years ago there was a comic for children here in the UK called the DFC. And inside the DFC there were many wonderful comic strips from some wonderfully talented creators. Sadly, the DFC ended with issue 43, running from 2008-2009. A few years later, the same team and many of the same creators from the DFC launched the Phoenix Comic in 2012, a wonderful kids comic which continues today.
Advance Review: The Bluntman Returns In `Quick Stops’ #1
Kevin Smith fans will love this book. Comic book fans will love this book. Batman fans will love this book. So what are you waiting for???. In his latest comic book series Quick Stops, Kevin Smith artfully blends his love of comic books, New Jersey, his own movies and, of course, weed, into a unique story.
Preview: Blur The Line Between Fiction And Reality In ‘Night Of The Ghoul’ #2
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Night Of The Ghoul #2, out tomorrow from writer Scott Snyder and artist Francesco Francavilla. ‘In the film Night of the Ghoul, it’s 1918 and our nation is rejoicing as soldiers return from the battlegrounds of the Great War. But what if something has come back with them? In the real world, a father and son discover the blurred line between fiction and reality.
WayForward Releases ‘RWBY: Arrowfell’ On November 15th
Developer WayForward have put out a release date trailer confirming when their side-scrolling RWBY: Arrowfell game is releasing.This new game is a canon storyline featuring the original voice actors and the ability to switch between each character at any point in the game. Play as all four members of Team...
The Weekly 2000 AD: ‘Regened’ Thrills For Prog #2306
Four times a year, the pages of the Galaxy’s Greatest get turned over to Tharg’s lil’ nephew, Jojo-Jargo, who fills the pages with five all-ages tales to appeal to the next generation of readers – it’s 2000 AD Regened!. 2000 AD Prog #2306 hits the...
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II To Star In Marvel’s ‘Wonder Man’
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is grabbing another comic book credit. Deadline reports the actor will star in Marvel Studios and Disney+’s Wonder Man series. Created by Don Heck, Jack Kirby and Stan Lee, the character started out as an Avengers foe before eventually joining the team over 20 years later. Growing up the ne’er-do-well son of a rich industrialist, he eventually agrees to be a plant within the Avengers on the behalf of Baron Zemo and his Masters of Evil. He ultimately decides not to sell out the heroes and pays for it with his life. But that wouldn’t be the end as Hank Pym managed to save his brain, after a fashion, and rejoins it to the body after many years, weird conflicts, and being used as the basis for Vision’s brain. He subsequently rejoined the Avengers and other iterations of the team across the decades. Somehow, he also found time to become an actor.
