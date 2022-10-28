Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Lewis Hamilton’s 2023 title prospects handed MAJOR boost by Red Bull chief
Red Bull chief Christian Horner has delivered some good news to Mercedes fans ahead of the 2023 F1 campaign. Red Bull have been far and away the best team on the grid in 2022, with Max Verstappen winning the Drivers’ championship and his team topping the Constructors’ standings.
Horner Predicts Impact of ‘Draconian’ Punishment on Next Year’s F1 Car
The Red Bull team boss said the reduction in aerodynamic testing will “have a material effect on our performance.”
Motor racing-Perez fourth on Mexico grid after 'total mess'
MEXICO CITY, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Sergio Perez suffered a setback to his hopes of becoming the first Mexican Formula One driver to win his home grand prix when he qualified fourth on Saturday with Red Bull team mate Max Verstappen on pole position.
Comments / 0