EXCLUSIVE: Jim Biederman, who produced Kids in the Hall and Jodi Lennon, who produced At Home with Amy Sedaris, are teaming up and have struck a first-look deal with Truly Original. It comes after the pair worked with the Banijay-owned production company on The CW’s comedy panel show Would I Lie To You?. Biederman was showrunner and exec producer and Lennon was co-exec producer and writer. The deal will help Truly Original, which also makes a number of The Real Housewives shows, move further into comedic unscripted series in the narrative, sketch, variety and game show genres. The pair will work with Head of...

25 MINUTES AGO