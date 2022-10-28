Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Liverpool vs. Leeds: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch
Right now there seems to be a Premier League Liverpool and a Champions League Liverpool, and the difference between them is extremely frustrating. Which Liverpool will we see today as they host Leeds United at Anfield?. PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH. Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs. Leeds United. Television: Sky...
BBC
Gymnastics World Championships 2022: GB women secure team final place in Liverpool
Venue: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool Dates: 29 October-6 November. Coverage: Live coverage from 1-6 November on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app. Great Britain's women have qualified for the team final at the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool. The team of Alice...
How comedy star and television host Adam Hills lived out his 'boyhood dream' by playing for Australia at the Rugby League World Cup
Aussie TV host and comedy star Adam Hills has praised organisers for allowing him to live out his 'boyhood dream' in the first ever Physical Disability Rugby League [PDRL] World Cup in England. There has been plenty of attention on the men's World Cup, but the PDRL is a new...
Yardbarker
‘Not good enough’ – Jamie Carragher has urged Tottenham to get rid of £100k-a-week star
Tottenham must move on from Hugo Lloris, according to Jamie Carragher, if they are to progress. The French goalkeeper was the centre of discussion after his errors led to both of Tottenham’s goals against Newcastle in their last league game. In the 30th minute of the game, Callum Wilson lobbed the ball into an empty net after Hugo Lloris’ mistake. And they were soon two down when Almiron went on an amazing solo run before easily beating the keeper.
Liverpool: Graeme Souness highlights weak spot he feels is holding struggling Reds back
Jurgen Klopp's side suffered their fourth defeat of a miserable season on Saturday night, going down 2-1 at home to Leeds
2022 World Cup Previews: United States and England Clash in Group B
Group B in the 2022 World Cup will be the table American's care about most as it includes the USMNT, England, Wales, and Iran. The post 2022 World Cup Previews: United States and England Clash in Group B appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Watch: Neville’s hilariously awkward reaction as Ronaldo ignores him on Sky Sports panel
Gary Neville cut an awkward figure on the sidelines as Cristiano Ronaldo greeted Louis Saha and Jamie @CRedknapp on the Sky Sports panel but completely ignored his old former teammate. This came before Manchester United’s 1-0 win over David Moyes’ inconsistent West Ham outfit in the English top-flight.
Soccer-Howe says Wilson 'desperate' to make England's World Cup squad
Oct 30 (Reuters) - Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe said striker Callum Wilson is "desperate" to fulfil his dream of playing at the World Cup after scoring twice in Saturday's 4-0 Premier League win over Aston Villa with England boss Gareth Southgate watching on.
Shrewd signings, a smart manager, the force of the fans and momentum means it's time to take Newcastle seriously... as Magpies legend Rob Lee backs Eddie Howe's side to qualify for the Champions League
You have to go back 10 years for the last time Newcastle were in the top four this far into a season. But to find anything like the excitement emanating out of Tyneside right now, you must rewind even further. ‘It’s probably not since Kevin Keegan that there has been...
BBC
Manchester United's Tony Whelan: The man helping nurture the club's future stars
You almost certainly won't have heard of 69-year-old Mancunian Tony Whelan, but many of the Premier League stars he has helped develop need no introduction. As Manchester United's academy programme advisor, where his work was recently recognised by the Football Black List initiative, Whelan has nurtured the early careers of Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Danny Wellbeck and Paul Pogba as well as hundreds of other young prospects, since first arriving at Carrington in 2005.
BBC
Rugby World Cup: England 41-5 Australia - Marlie Packer hat-trick as Red Roses reach semi-finals
Rugby World Cup quarter-final: England v Australia. Tries: Hunter, M Packer 3, Ward, Cokayne, Matthews; Cons: Scarratt 2, Rowland. England reached the Rugby World Cup semi-finals as they ground out victory against Australia in horrendously wet Auckland conditions. Captain Sarah Hunter scored the Red Roses' opener on the day the...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Biggleswade United boss Cristian Colas, who is gay, will not follow Qatar tournament
An openly gay non-league football head coach says he will not follow the forthcoming World Cup in Qatar because of the country's human rights record. Cristian Colas, of Biggleswade United, says Fifa were wrong to award the tournament to Qatar in 2010. The tournament begins on 20 November when the...
BBC
Wasps: Offer to buy Premiership club accepted by administrators
Wasps' administrators say they have accepted an offer to buy the financially stricken Premiership club. The offer, from a consortium including members of Wasps Legends, is for only the men's rugby team and youth academy. The six-time English champions were suspended and relegated after entering administration on 17 October. Joint...
