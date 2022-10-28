ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SB Nation

Liverpool vs. Leeds: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

Right now there seems to be a Premier League Liverpool and a Champions League Liverpool, and the difference between them is extremely frustrating. Which Liverpool will we see today as they host Leeds United at Anfield?. PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH. Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs. Leeds United. Television: Sky...
BBC

Gymnastics World Championships 2022: GB women secure team final place in Liverpool

Venue: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool Dates: 29 October-6 November. Coverage: Live coverage from 1-6 November on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app. Great Britain's women have qualified for the team final at the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool. The team of Alice...
Yardbarker

‘Not good enough’ – Jamie Carragher has urged Tottenham to get rid of £100k-a-week star

Tottenham must move on from Hugo Lloris, according to Jamie Carragher, if they are to progress. The French goalkeeper was the centre of discussion after his errors led to both of Tottenham’s goals against Newcastle in their last league game. In the 30th minute of the game, Callum Wilson lobbed the ball into an empty net after Hugo Lloris’ mistake. And they were soon two down when Almiron went on an amazing solo run before easily beating the keeper.
Daily Mail

Shrewd signings, a smart manager, the force of the fans and momentum means it's time to take Newcastle seriously... as Magpies legend Rob Lee backs Eddie Howe's side to qualify for the Champions League

You have to go back 10 years for the last time Newcastle were in the top four this far into a season. But to find anything like the excitement emanating out of Tyneside right now, you must rewind even further. ‘It’s probably not since Kevin Keegan that there has been...
BBC

Manchester United's Tony Whelan: The man helping nurture the club's future stars

You almost certainly won't have heard of 69-year-old Mancunian Tony Whelan, but many of the Premier League stars he has helped develop need no introduction. As Manchester United's academy programme advisor, where his work was recently recognised by the Football Black List initiative, Whelan has nurtured the early careers of Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Danny Wellbeck and Paul Pogba as well as hundreds of other young prospects, since first arriving at Carrington in 2005.
BBC

Wasps: Offer to buy Premiership club accepted by administrators

Wasps' administrators say they have accepted an offer to buy the financially stricken Premiership club. The offer, from a consortium including members of Wasps Legends, is for only the men's rugby team and youth academy. The six-time English champions were suspended and relegated after entering administration on 17 October. Joint...

