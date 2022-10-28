Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
Big Title Change Takes Place On WWE Raw
This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was a special Halloween edition of the show, and it was also the go-home Raw before the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai defended the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Asuka and Alexa Bliss in the main event, and new champions were crowned on Monday night.
wrestlinginc.com
The Bloodline Lose To SmackDown Heel Faction At WWE Live Event
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and their younger brother, Solo Sikoa, lost a rare match at a WWE live event Tuesday night. According to results shared by Wrestling BodySlam, The Bloodline was defeated by Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci of Imperium in a six-man match held at the Westfalenhallen arena in Dortmund, Germany.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Several WWE NXT Superstars Released Today
The latest round of WWE NXT releases are underway, according to PWInsider. As of this writing, the following talents have been released:. * Bodhi Hayward. The Chase University member was recently written off TV with Duke Hudson replacing him in the group. He was signed in August 2021, and his last TV match was a win with Andre Chase over Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes on September 20.
Seth Rollins, Cesaro And More Reunited For Sheamus' Wedding, And I've Really Missed Seeing These WWE And AEW Stars Together
Seth Rollins reunited with Claudio Castagnoli and other AEW and WWE superstars at Sheamus' wedding.
stillrealtous.com
Returning WWE Superstar Reportedly Signs New Contract
The new WWE regime has been bringing former Superstars back on a regular basis over the last few months, and Emma made her big return to the company during the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Emma made her first appearance on WWE programming in five years when she...
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Lesnar and Lashley brawl again, Reigns delivers threat to Paul
With Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia less than one week away and participants at the event unable to appear on SmackDown due to travel, the final heavy lifting for the event had to happen on Raw on Monday night. That included rare television appearances from both Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Makes WWE Raw Appearance, Issues Warning To Top Stars
WWE’s head of creative and Chief Content Officer Triple H made an appearance on tonight’s WWE Raw Halloween show, with a warning to two top WWE stars. Two weeks ago on Raw, Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar took part in a wild brawl around ringside that saw Lesnar be Speared through the barricade and slammed through the announce table by Lashley, before the two were separated by security and the WWE roster.
wrestlinginc.com
New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned On Raw
Alexa Bliss & Asuka are your new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The veteran Superstars, who returned to "WWE Raw" this week from a month-long hiatus, defeated Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in the main event of the show to begin their first reign as champions. Towards the...
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar appear ahead of Crown Jewel battles
Two of WWE's biggest stars are set to appear on Monday night's edition of Raw. Both Brock Lesnar and undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns will be in the building less than a week before both take part in big matches at Saturday's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. Reigns...
stillrealtous.com
Big Update On WWE Star Getting A Name Change
When you sign with WWE you never know what type of gimmick the company might give you, and a few years ago several talents received new names when they joined the RETRIBUTION stable. Dominik Dijakovic took on the name T-Bar and he also started wearing a mask. Recently WWE has...
PWMania
Several WWE NXT Talents Reportedly Released
Before the year ends, WWE appears to be reducing some of its roster. On his Twitter Super Follower feed, Bryan Alvarez noted that it appears that a number of NXT wrestlers have been fired. “I think we have a few NXT cuts today,” Alvarez tweeted. It’s unclear how...
wrestlinginc.com
Drew McIntyre Labels WWE SmackDown Star A 'Clown'
Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has taken to Twitter in order to take a shot at a fellow member of the "WWE SmackDown" roster after they questioned the popular Scottish drink Irn-Bru. Mace, of The Maximum Male Models, shared a picture of the drink that he was having with the caption, "wtf is this," clearly not being impressed by the taste of it.
wrestletalk.com
Santos Escobar’s Legendary Father Makes WWE Appearance
El Fantasma, The legendary father of Santos Escobar, made an appearance during the October 30 WWE live event in Mexico City. El Fantasma accompanied Escobar to the ring for his match against Dolph Ziggler. WWE has shared a video of El Fantasma embracing his son with the caption ‘Familia’
tjrwrestling.net
Wade Barrett Recalls “Stupid” WWE Backstage Rule
Wade Barrett has reflected on his early run on the WWE main roster and one “stupid” rule imposed on him and his Nexus group. Nexus was the group made up of the rookies on the first season of NXT – when it was still a reality-based show. The group burst onto Raw, taking WWE Superstars apart as well as the ringside area, referees, and ring announcers as they took over the show.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Adds Another Title Match To Crown Jewel Event
WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place on November 5th from Saudi Arabia. The show already boasts a stacked card with many interesting matches. Now, it looks like WWE has added another match for the show. This past week on RAW, Asuka & Alexa Bliss shocked everyone when they...
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On Plans For WWE Raw Tonight
Tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw will be the go-home show for Crown Jewel, and some big names are confirmed for Raw such as Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Fightful Select is reporting that a Halloween party complete with costumes is set for tonight’s show. One idea pitched had Matt Riddle dressing up as Ezekiel. Elias, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Alexa Bliss and R-Truth are set to be at the show.
wrestlinginc.com
Rey Mysterio's Three-Year Break From The WWE Was For An Important Reason
Rey Mysterio's pro wrestling career has largely been synonymous with WWE. After signing with the company in 2002, Mysterio went on to achieve many milestones and win numerous championships in the process. However, in 2015, the former WWE Champion decided to step away once his contract expired. Soon afterward, Mysterio returned to Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide for the first time in 20 years. The high-flyer also took his talents to "Lucha Underground" and the independent scene for a few years.
ringsidenews.com
Ace Steel Calls Out ‘Manipulators’ In AEW
AEW recently released Ace Steel as a result of his role in the turmoil that occurred behind the scenes after All Out. During the altercation, Steel allegedly bit Kenny Omega and flung a chair. On his Instagram Story, the former Ring of Honor wrestler appears to have defended himself in the face of the allegations.
wrestlinginc.com
Jimmy Uso Is All For NXT Superstar Potentially Joining The Bloodline
The Bloodline is currently riding high in WWE, but Jimmy Uso is open to adding one more family member to the dominant stable. During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the WWE Superstar revealed that he wants Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter, Ava Raine, to join the family-centric faction following her impressive on-screen debut during the October 25 episode of "NXT."
stillrealtous.com
Jimmy Uso Says Door Is Open For Interesting Name To Join The Bloodline
The Bloodline has become one of the most dominant factions on WWE programming in years, and last month Solo Sikoa joined the group when he helped Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle. Right now there are a lot of eyes on The Rock’s...
