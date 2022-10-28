Read full article on original website
Golf Digest
A death stare from Tiger, playing Tony Finau for cash and nearly tripping Jim Furyk, with one of golf’s freshest voices
Doug Smith is in his third year as a broadcaster for ESPN+/PGA Tour Live and Golf Channel, but he already has accumulated tons of stories in his time around golf. His most hilarious stories might come from working the 2000 PGA Championship as a scorecard runner, where he both caused Tiger Woods to give him a death stare in the middle of his round (en route to winning at Valhalla), right after nearly tripping Jim Furyk while Furyk was making the turn in contention. Yes, Smith nearly had quite the effect on the outcome of that major.
Golf Digest
PGA Tour winner reveals short game 'secret' that 'every pro uses'
The nature of being an amateur golfer means we're not hitting as many greens in regulation as the best players in the world. Sure, the goal is always to hit more of them, but the reality is no matter how much we improve from tee-to-green, we'll be left with plenty of chips and pitches. Our ability to shoot good scores along the way in many ways depends on our ability to get up-and-down.
Golf Digest
Justin Thomas shares funny 'nightmare,' roasts Colt Knost in the process
Halloween can be a scary time of year, and it turns out even Justin Thomas isn't immune to having nightmares. The PGA Tour star shared a detailed dream he had involving a zombie. Well, at least a former professional golfer come back to life. Thomas revealed he dreamed about a...
Golf Digest
PGA Tour to allow top players to opt out of 1 elevated event for 2023
Top players have been granted some flexibility in the PGA Tour’s plan to mandate participation in elevated events next year, according to a directive sent to tour members last week. The Associated Press was first to report the news. The tour announced in August that players would be eligible...
Golf Digest
The clubs Seamus Power used to win the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship
*All products featured on Golf Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.*. Seamus Power came to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship as the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 48 and will leave it ranked...
Golf Digest
Pat Perez’s revenge, Paulina Gretzky’s team spirit and the best golf-themed Halloween costumes you didn’t see
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we are exhausted after a weekend of raking leaves and a record-setting Halloween of giving away candy—1,600 pieces isn’t the most we’ve ever handed out, but to be wiped out in less than three hours? Crazy. (I see you...
Golf Digest
Thai teenager Atthaya Thitikul joins Tiger Woods and Lydia Ko as youngest World No. 1s
Last year the World No. 1 ranking was traded back and forth between Nelly Korda and Jin Young Ko so often, it would’ve been hard to predict that there’d be a new No. 1 a year later who wasn't either one of them. But with less than a month left in the 2022 season, neither Ko nor Korda are in the top spot, and the new World No. 1 wasn’t even playing on the LPGA in 2021.
Golf Digest
Ping's John A. Solheim to receive PGA of America's Distinguished Service Award
When you are bestowed an award previously given to three U.S. Presidents, along with Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Lee Trevino, you’re in select company. That’s the elite group John A. Solheim, executive chairman of Ping, will join on Nov. 2 when he receives the PGA of America’s Distinguished Service Award. The honor celebrates those “who display leadership and humanitarian qualities, including integrity, sportsmanship and enthusiasm for the game of golf.”
Golf Digest
Amateur Caleb Surratt’s scores for his final three rounds in Bermuda are almost too nutty to believe
Caleb Surratt was always going to remember his first start in a PGA Tour event. After a wild four days at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, it would become memorable to general golf fans as well. The 18-year-old freshman at Tennessee had earned an exemption into the tournament thanks to coming...
