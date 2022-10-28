“Eyes down”- Khabib Nurmagomedov finally gets his chance to beat Daniel Cormier in a banter after four years

Read full article on original website
Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones has miscalculated his return by not creating storyline in time away from the UFC: “Nothing has changed in three years”
Chael Sonnen believes that former UFC champion Jon Jones has done himself a bit of a disservice. ‘Bones’ has been out of action since his win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020. Following that victory, Jones decided to relinquish his light-heavyweight title due to a pay dispute with the UFC. Soon thereafter, he announced a move to heavyweight.
UFC’s Conor McGregor Debuts New Look, Fans Say He’s Unrecognizable
Conor McGregor has stunned the UFC world. It has absolutely nothing to do with anything inside the Octagon, either. Rather, it’s the fighting superstar’s new look that has taken social media by storm. McGregor shared photos of his Halloween costume this week. While it’s unusual to see the...
MMA Fighting
Frankie Edgar reveals reasons behind decision to retire after UFC 281: ‘I know I can’t fight forever’
Frankie Edgar knows he could keep going beyond his next fight at UFC 281, but he’s already declared that Nov. 12 will be the last time he’ll ever compete in mixed martial arts. A former UFC lightweight champion, who has also fought for gold at 145 pounds and...
Georges St-Pierre says he’s finally out of UFC contract, won’t rule out a return to combat sports: “Never say never”
Georges St-Pierre is finally a free agent and isn’t opposed to taking a fight. St-Pierre last fought in the UFC in November of 2017 when he submitted Michael Bisping to become the middleweight champ and a two-division champ. He then retired due to health issues, but during his retirement, there were talks of him returning to face Khabib Nurmagomedov, yet that never came to fruition.
BoxingNews24.com
Fury reacts to Deontay Wilder crying after Helenius win: “Maybe I knocked a big of sense into him”
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury took credit for Deontay Wilder crying after his sensational return victory over Robert Helenius on December 15th, saying that his victories over ‘The Bronze Bomber’ had “humbled” him. Interestingly, Fury claimed that he’d beaten Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) three times rather...
Le’Veon Bell issues statement following decision loss to Uriah Hall
Free agent NFL running back Le’Veon Bell suffered a loss against former UFC fighter Uriah Hall, but he’s all class in defeat. Bell and Hall shared the ring on the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva card this past Saturday night. This was Bell’s first pro boxing match, although he scored a knockout victory over fellow NFL running back Adrian Peterson in an exhibition bout back in September.
MMAmania.com
Video: Jeff Monson stretchered out of arena after illegal soccer kick ends fight in Russia
It has not been a good weekend for aged mixed martial artists still trying to make a few bucks. Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight and human fire hydrant, Jeff Monson, was back in action on Saturday night (Oct. 29, 2022) at a Draka Boxing/MMA event in Russia. The 51-year-old anarcho-communist was facing Alexandr Ilyasov in the main event of the night, but things went sideways in the second round after “The Snowman” dived for Ilyasov’s leg, only to get illegally soccer kicked in the neck shortly after.
Jake Paul believes win over Anderson Silva “definitely” gained him respect with the MMA community
Jake Paul believes his win over Anderson Silva ‘definitely’ gained him respect with the MMA community. It was Jake Paul who defeated Anderson Silva last Saturday night, October 29th in an eight-round boxing match at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The highly anticipated match-up concluded with Paul’s boxing status now sitting at 6 wins, (4 by knockout) and no losses.
MMA Fighting
UFC reveals full UFC 281 lineup, including two title fights
The UFC’s return to New York is set with 14 total bouts – and two world title fights. During Saturday’s UFC Vegas 63 broadcast, the promotion revealed the full lineup for UFC 281, which takes place Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. In the main event, Israel Adesanya puts his middleweight title on the line against two-time kickboxing foe Alex Pereira, who holds two previous victories over Adesanya.
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul To Nate Diaz: I Know You’re A Little Slow, Buddy; But We Can Make That Fight Happen
GLENDALE, Arizona – Jake Paul wasn’t the least bit surprised to learn after he defeated Anderson Silva that Nate Diaz was involved in an incident with his team earlier Saturday night at Desert Diamond Arena. Now that he has overcome Silva, however, Paul hopes he and Diaz can...
Jake Paul reveals brother Logan has been privately urging him to retire: “Leave the world and the people with their jaws dropped”
YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has revealed his brother wants him to retire. ‘The Problem Child’ has only been a professional boxer for less than three years. Despite that, Paul has risen to become one of the biggest names in the sport. He’s done that by picking a fight with MMA, and legends from the competing combat sport.
Tyson Fury banned from entering US, brother Tommy confirms
Tyson Fury is banned from entering the US, his half-brother Tommy has confirmed.Tommy Fury, 23, was prevented from travelling to the US in August for his scheduled boxing match with YouTube star Jake Paul. Speaking on The MMA Hour on Monday (31 October), the younger Fury said he is still banned from entering the country, and added that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson is also unable to travel to the US.“I don’t know [what’s happening], that’s what I pay my lawyers for and my legal team every day,” Tommy Fury said.“They’re sorting it, and I said please get this resolved...
wrestlinginc.com
Rey Mysterio's Three-Year Break From The WWE Was For An Important Reason
Rey Mysterio's pro wrestling career has largely been synonymous with WWE. After signing with the company in 2002, Mysterio went on to achieve many milestones and win numerous championships in the process. However, in 2015, the former WWE Champion decided to step away once his contract expired. Soon afterward, Mysterio returned to Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide for the first time in 20 years. The high-flyer also took his talents to "Lucha Underground" and the independent scene for a few years.
Henry Cejudo shifts focus away from Aljamain Sterling to Sean O’Malley: “How about me vs. Ronald MethDonald for an interim in Australia?”
Former dual-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo is willing to face Sean O’Malley instead of Aljamain Sterling. ‘Funk Master’ returned to action at UFC 280 earlier this year. In the co-main event, he scored his second title defense by defeating T.J. Dillashaw by TKO. In the opening minute, the former champion’s shoulder dislocated, leading to the stoppage.
worldboxingnews.net
Door opened for Deontay Wilder to get first shot at undisputed title
Deontay Wilder is a step closer to fighting for the WBC and undisputed heavyweight title after the WBO put a mandatory shot for Joe Joyce on hold. WBO President Paco Valcarcel is holding off on confirming a shot for Joyce in 2023 as current champion Oleksandr Usyk eyes a mandatory fight with Tyson Fury.
Jake Paul believes clash with Nate Diaz would be far easier than Anderson Silva: “He’s just a street fighter, boxing is a purest sport”
Jake Paul’s victory over Anderson Silva could net him a boxing match with Nate Diaz, but he’s not worried. ‘The Problem Child’ returned to the ring on Showtime pay-per-view last Saturday. In another battle of Paul vs. MMA, the YouTuber prevailed. While Anderson Silva battled well, a late flash knockdown resulted in the legend losing on the scorecards.
MMAmania.com
Showtime’s exec: Jake Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather could be ‘bigger than Floyd vs. Logan’
While the Jake Paul business is definitely a good business to be in, his older brother, Logan Paul, still holds the record for most pay-per-view (PPV) units sold by a Paul in a main event. His bout against Floyd Mayweather broke the million PPVs sold threshold at a cool $49.95 per unit.
The UFC parts ways with eleven fighters in latest roster purge
The UFC has parted ways with eleven more fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed. The eleven fighters recently removed...
