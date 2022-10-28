ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville, LA

Northside Student Arrested for Threat That Forced School Evacuation

LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - Lafayette police have made an arrest in the wake of a social media threat that forced Northside High School students to evacuate the campus on Friday. According to LPSS, a social media threat was posted that forced the school to evacuate students. Law enforcement cleared the scene and students were allowed to later return to class. One juvenile was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on one count of terrorizing.
Arrest Made in Fatal Hit-and-Run That Left Pedestrian Dead

LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - Lafayette police have made an arrest in the fatal hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian on W. Congress Street last week. Theophilus Rose, 21, of Lafayette was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for a felony hit and run. His bond was set at $25,000.
Small Fire Reported at Cowboys Nightclub in Lafayette

Management at the popular nightclub in Lafayette, Cowboys, reports that on Saturday afternoon a small fire broke out behind one of the bars. Luckily, the fire was quickly contained and not much damage was done to the establishment. Manager of the club, Daniel Boone Hidalgo says, "Thanks to Scott and...
Northside High Cleared After Social Media Threat Forces Students to Evacuate

LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - Students at Northside High School were evacuated on Friday after a social media threat was posted, LPSS acknowledged Friday afternoon. Administrators at the school were made aware of the threat, which was circulating on social media. Students were evacuated while law enforcement searched the campus. However, no threat was found and students were allowed to return to campus.
These Hilarious Memes Show City’s Sense of Humor After SUV Crash Tears Apart Youngsville Sports Complex Sign

No one has more fun with roundabouts than Youngsville. When you drive through the “Land of Roundabouts,” you will notice the different themes each one has. Whether its the patriotic-themed roundabout near Rouses, the Tractor Roundabout at the intersection of Chemin Metairie and Guillot Roads, or the many others, Youngsville takes pride in its roundabouts and embraces them at every intersection they hold court in.
Maurice Restaurant Pulls Out All the Stops for Halloween

Motorists who traverse US 167 between Lafayette and Abbeville everyday drive right by it. It's one of the most amazing Halloween displays that I have seen this "Spooky Season". What makes this Halloween display so much more interesting is where it's located. The place I am talking about is a restaurant in Maurice. And if that wasn't "strange enough" the restaurant doesn't even offer sit-down dining.
New Roundabout to Connect Youngsville and Broussard

Mayors and the respective councils for the cities of Broussard and Youngsville came together on Wednesday to announce a new roundabout and roadway that will connect them in an effort "to continue to keep pace with our rapid growth." Broussard Mayor Ray Bourque and Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter each spoke...
Radio Personality Bernadette Lee Wows Crowd With a Hula Hoop [VIDEO]

Bernadette Lee is the authoritative voice of KPEL Newstalk 96.5 in Lafayette. She's also the light and airy traffic reporter for CJ and Ellen in the Morning on 99.9 KTDY. Lee can be a lot of fun at gatherings as witnessed by those who attended the 25th Anniversary Polyester Power Hour Party Friday, Oct. 28 at Nitetown in downtown Lafayette.
Former Curator Makes Very Cool Donation to Lafayette Science Museum

The former planetarium curator at the Lafayette Science Museum has made a very cool donation to the museum in the form of a few mock-ups. Dave Hostetter, who served as the curator of the planetarium at the Lafayette Science Museum for 40 years, was made aware of some mock-ups of some space equipment that was to be discarded at another museum.
The Big Hill at Moncus Park Now Has an Official Name

If you've been to Moncus Park in Lafayette yet, one of the first things you probably noticed is the big hill smack dab in the middle of the park. Of course, they don't call us "The Flats" for no reason. So when you step onto the property for the first time and expect to see acres of non-hilly, lush land and you get hit with this "mountain," it kind of makes you take a step back.
