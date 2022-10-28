Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana witness illustrates unknown objects crossing night sky silentlyRoger MarshDuson, LA
Louisiana witness reports UFO clusters moving in formationsRoger MarshLafayette, LA
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
Arnaudville Man Attempts to Shoot Neighbor’s Dog, Hits Neighbor Instead
ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - An Arnaudville man is behind bars after attempting to shoot his neighbor's dog, but accidentally hitting his neighbor instead. Joshua Boudreaux, 42, of Arnaudville shot at his neighbor's dog on Sunday evening. However, the round ricocheted off the concrete near the dog and hit the neighbor in the leg.
Northside Student Arrested for Threat That Forced School Evacuation
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - Lafayette police have made an arrest in the wake of a social media threat that forced Northside High School students to evacuate the campus on Friday. According to LPSS, a social media threat was posted that forced the school to evacuate students. Law enforcement cleared the scene and students were allowed to later return to class. One juvenile was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on one count of terrorizing.
Arrest Made in Fatal Hit-and-Run That Left Pedestrian Dead
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - Lafayette police have made an arrest in the fatal hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian on W. Congress Street last week. Theophilus Rose, 21, of Lafayette was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for a felony hit and run. His bond was set at $25,000.
Need to Know: Traffic Closures Happening on Interstate 10 and Interstate 49
This is a big week for road construction that is scheduled to happen on the two interstates that run through Lafayette - Interstate 10 and Interstate 49. There are two traffic closures scheduled to happen on Interstate 49 this week. They are both scheduled to happen during the daytime. I-49...
Small Fire Reported at Cowboys Nightclub in Lafayette
Management at the popular nightclub in Lafayette, Cowboys, reports that on Saturday afternoon a small fire broke out behind one of the bars. Luckily, the fire was quickly contained and not much damage was done to the establishment. Manager of the club, Daniel Boone Hidalgo says, "Thanks to Scott and...
Northside High Cleared After Social Media Threat Forces Students to Evacuate
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - Students at Northside High School were evacuated on Friday after a social media threat was posted, LPSS acknowledged Friday afternoon. Administrators at the school were made aware of the threat, which was circulating on social media. Students were evacuated while law enforcement searched the campus. However, no threat was found and students were allowed to return to campus.
Vehicle Crashes Through Youngsville Sports Complex Sign—Here’s What We Know
A vehicle crashed through the Youngsville Complex Sign early Sunday morning (Oct. 30). Police got a call around 3:30 a.m. Sunday after an SUV crashed through the structure located at the center of the Detente & Chemin Metairie roundabout in Youngsville. The sign is somewhat of a landmark in Youngsville...
These Hilarious Memes Show City’s Sense of Humor After SUV Crash Tears Apart Youngsville Sports Complex Sign
No one has more fun with roundabouts than Youngsville. When you drive through the “Land of Roundabouts,” you will notice the different themes each one has. Whether its the patriotic-themed roundabout near Rouses, the Tractor Roundabout at the intersection of Chemin Metairie and Guillot Roads, or the many others, Youngsville takes pride in its roundabouts and embraces them at every intersection they hold court in.
Maurice Restaurant Pulls Out All the Stops for Halloween
Motorists who traverse US 167 between Lafayette and Abbeville everyday drive right by it. It's one of the most amazing Halloween displays that I have seen this "Spooky Season". What makes this Halloween display so much more interesting is where it's located. The place I am talking about is a restaurant in Maurice. And if that wasn't "strange enough" the restaurant doesn't even offer sit-down dining.
New Roundabout to Connect Youngsville and Broussard
Mayors and the respective councils for the cities of Broussard and Youngsville came together on Wednesday to announce a new roundabout and roadway that will connect them in an effort "to continue to keep pace with our rapid growth." Broussard Mayor Ray Bourque and Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter each spoke...
Three Candidates in the Race for Lafayette City Court Judge
Three candidates are on the ballot seeking to become the next Lafayette City Court Judge, Division A. The election will be held on Tuesday, November 8. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. The three candidates vying for the job are as follows:. The seat is vacant...
USPS Shuts Down Evangeline Post Office – Here’s Where to Go Instead
EVANGELINE, La. (KPEL News) - Safety concerns at post office in Evangeline, Louisiana, have forced the U.S. Postal Service to shut the building down for retail operations for the time being. Repairs will be made, but there is currently no timeline. While repairs are being made, post office box mail...
1 Killed, 2 in Critical Condition After Helicopter Crash in Gulf of Mexico–See Dramatic Rescue Video
One person is dead and two others are in critical condition after a helicopter crashed in the Gulf of Mexico. The crash reportedly happened 46 miles off the coast of Morgan City, Louisiana on Wednesday evening around 6:30 p.m. according to U.S. Coast Guard officials. Officials from Westwind Helicopter Inc....
Increased Risk of Grass Fires in the Area, Scott Fire Chief Warns
SCOTT, La. (KPEL News) - A mix of torrential rains in August and a dry autumn have created the perfect conditions for grass fires throughout Acadiana, and one local fire chief is speaking out. Chad Sonnier, Chief of Scott Fire Department, is warning citizens to be careful in these dry...
Radio Personality Bernadette Lee Wows Crowd With a Hula Hoop [VIDEO]
Bernadette Lee is the authoritative voice of KPEL Newstalk 96.5 in Lafayette. She's also the light and airy traffic reporter for CJ and Ellen in the Morning on 99.9 KTDY. Lee can be a lot of fun at gatherings as witnessed by those who attended the 25th Anniversary Polyester Power Hour Party Friday, Oct. 28 at Nitetown in downtown Lafayette.
Former Curator Makes Very Cool Donation to Lafayette Science Museum
The former planetarium curator at the Lafayette Science Museum has made a very cool donation to the museum in the form of a few mock-ups. Dave Hostetter, who served as the curator of the planetarium at the Lafayette Science Museum for 40 years, was made aware of some mock-ups of some space equipment that was to be discarded at another museum.
The Big Hill at Moncus Park Now Has an Official Name
If you've been to Moncus Park in Lafayette yet, one of the first things you probably noticed is the big hill smack dab in the middle of the park. Of course, they don't call us "The Flats" for no reason. So when you step onto the property for the first time and expect to see acres of non-hilly, lush land and you get hit with this "mountain," it kind of makes you take a step back.
KPEL 96.5
Lafayette, LA
19K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0