ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

Rights activist, archaeologist, architect honored in Spain

By ÁLVARO BARRIENTOS
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W1d6B_0iqRIn7V00

OVIEDO, Spain — (AP) — The Polish editor-in-chief of one of Eastern Europe’s most popular newspapers on Friday urged those who believe in democracy to defeat the Russian president in his invasion of Ukraine and warned against the rise of “populism, nationalism and authoritarianism” in the West.

Adam Michnik, a human rights activist turned editor of Poland’s liberal Gazeta Wyborcza newspaper, delivered a passionate speech upon receiving this year’s Princess of Asturias Award for communication and humanities.

A team of refugee Olympic athletes, a celebrated Mexican archaeologist and a Japanese architect were among the other prize winners honored Friday at an event attended by Spain’s royal family. The awards are considered among the most prestigious in the Spanish-speaking world.

“(Vladimir) Putin cannot win this war,” Michnik said during the royal gala in the northern Spanish city of Oviedo.

He said the conflict in Ukraine is “a war against the democratic world as a whole.”

“We have sought to defend two essential values, freedom and truth, now threatened by the criminal aggression of Putin against Ukraine,” Michnik added.

Michnik was a dissident who was a prominent figure in Poland’s Solidarity pro-democracy movement and was imprisoned in the 1980s for his efforts to end his country’s repressive communist rule. The awards jury said Michnik had risen to become “a symbol of freedom of speech.”

Other prize winners had equally dazzling achievements. Eduardo Matos Moctezuma led the excavation of the Great Aztec Temple in Mexico City, a landmark event in the archaeological world, earning him this year’s award in the social sciences category.

Japanese architect Shigeru Ban took the Concord Prize for his pioneering work on designing temporary shelters for people affected by natural disasters and armed conflict.

Ellen MacArthur, a British sailor who set world solo yachting records before creating a charity that advocates for a sustainable way of life, received the Asturias award for international cooperation.

The Olympic Refugee Foundation and the refugee Olympics team, who the prize jury said enshrined the values of integration, education, solidarity and humanity, took the sports prize.

Four foreign scientists got the technical and scientific research prize for their pioneering work in artificial intelligence.

Juan Mayorga, one of Spain’s most popular and respected playwrights, won the award for literature.

The fine arts award went to two renowned figures from the world of flamenco, singer Carmen Linares and choreographer-dancer María Pagés, both from southern Spain, for modernizing the Spanish dance form.

The prizes, which earn the winners 50,000 euros ($49,800), are handed out annually by a foundation named for Spanish Crown Princess Leonor.

__

AP reporters Aritz Parra in Oviedo, Spain, and Barry Hatton in Lisbon, Portugal, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
watchers.news

Massive protests in Paris, France

Some 140 000 people marched through the streets of Paris, France on October 16, 2022, due to rising prices and the policy of the EU that led to it. The organizers said the main outcome of the protest is a general strike. While mass media outlets are still trying to...
Action News Jax

'The jury's still out': Meloni's far-right government takes shape in Italy

Portraying herself as an underdog who has crashed through a glass ceiling, Italy’s new right-wing prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, sought to calm critics in her first public address since taking office, decrying fascism, voicing support for the European Union and NATO, and vowing continued backing of Ukraine in its war with Russia.
TheDailyBeast

Rome Swamped With Fascist Images on Meloni’s First Full Weekend in Power

ROME—For the second day in a row, residents of the Italian capital woke up to a horrifying reminder of the country’s darkest past. Posters celebrating the 100-year anniversary of Benito Mussolini’s March on Rome, which led to 20 years of fascist rule, adorned several buildings in the city center and a giant banner promising, “100 years later, the march continues” was draped over a foot bridge in front of the ancient Roman Colosseum.Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri quickly had them torn down, but not before neo-fascists’ selfies in front of them went viral. “Unacceptable and shameful are the illegal posters to...
Daily Mail

Islamic State brides head to Australia: Four women and their 13 kids are evacuated from Syrian refugee camp for IS families - and will touch down in Sydney soon

Four ISIS brides and their 13 children are on their way back to Australia from a refugee camp for IS families in Syria. The 17 evacuees will stay in Iraq for a short time before touching down in Sydney - marking the first returns since Anthony Albanese's government reversed a ban on repatriating the family members of ISIS soldiers.
AFP

Burkina sets up government on 'war footing'

Burkina Faso's new government on Wednesday declared its top priority would be to secure the nation's territory, after the latest coup to rock the jihadist-torn Sahel state. "The main and priority objective is securing the territory," Tembela said.
Tennessee Lookout

Harassment in Venezuela, political targeting in the US: Migrants to Tennessee tell their stories

At 21 years old, Javir and her partner left Venezuela and traveled by foot through seven countries seeking a better life in the U.S.  For months, she walked. She walked through Panama, Nicaragua, Columbia, Mexico. She passed cities and towns, risking assault, robbery and violence from those taking advantage of fleeing migrants.  “You get to […] The post Harassment in Venezuela, political targeting in the US: Migrants to Tennessee tell their stories appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
maritime-executive.com

Italian Government Takes First Steps to Rein In Migrant Rescue Vessels

The newly-elected government of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni may be laying the groundwork to reinstate limits on NGO rescue vessels, which were eased under the previous administration. Meloni has appointed Matteo Piantedosi, a civil servant who worked under former Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, to head up his former department....
NBC News

Italy threatens to ban NGO ships after thousands of migrants rescued at sea

NGO-operated rescue ships have saved thousands of migrants from the Mediterranean Sea in recent days as Italy's new right-wing government looks set to clash with migrant rescue charities. According to Italy’s Interior Ministry, the actions of the rescue ships are “not in line” with Italian or European rules on immigration and has threatened to prevent the vessels from entering Italian waters.Oct. 27, 2022.
Action News Jax

Poland looks to South Korea to build 2nd nuclear power plant

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Polish and South Korean officials have signed initial agreements to develop a nuclear power plant in Poland, part of an effort by Poland to lower its carbon emissions and seek energy security. For South Korea, engagement in the Polish project is a way...
Action News Jax

German official vows culprits 'will pay' for arson attack

BERLIN — (AP) — Those behind a suspected arson attack on a German hotel intended to house refugee families will be tracked down and held to account, a top security official in eastern Germany said Saturday. Police said windows were broken and a fire broke out shortly after...
Action News Jax

'Manmade disaster': Officials criticized over Seoul deaths

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — Seoul police assigned 137 officers to manage a crowd of Halloween revelers anticipated to number over 100,000 over the weekend — a decision that has come under intense criticism following the deaths of more than 150 people when the group surged.
Reuters

U.S. mining sanctions take aim at Nicaragua's Ortega

Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's administration ratcheted up economic pressure on Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government on Monday through a series of steps targeting the country's mining, gold and other sectors.
Robert M'call

Portugal: The Greatest Unknown- But Well Known- Country

There are some countries that are equal parts well-known media genius and unknown, and Portugal seems to always be in the middle of this dichotomy. Want a place where photos can't do justice? A country that's always seeming to define its identity through the country's cuisine, arts, and music style? The mediagenic of Europe made a guide for you, with their favorite spots she discovered around Portugal.
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
117K+
Followers
133K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy