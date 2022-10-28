A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order to restrict certain activities of a group that is monitoring ballot drop boxes in Arizona. U.S. District Judge Michael Liburdi ruled on Tuesday that the organization, Clean Elections USA, cannot openly carry firearms or visibly wear body armor within 250 feet of a ballot drop box, intentionally enter within 75 feet of a drop box or the entrance to where a drop box is located or take photos or record people within 75 feet of a drop box.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 17 MINUTES AGO