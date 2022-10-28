Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Alleged shoplifter stabs clerk in confrontation in North Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - A person described as a shoplifter by police stabbed a store clerk in the shoulder Saturday night. MBTA Transit Police said a store clerk from a business on Causeway Street followed the alleged shoplifter into North Station at 10:30 p.m. When confronted, the person stabbed the clerk in the shoulder.
fallriverreporter.com
Three Massachusetts women in their 20s arrested for allegedly spray painting park
A Massachusetts Police Department is continuing to crack down on vandalism taking place at a park in town following the arrest of three women. On Tuesday, October 25 at approximately 12:40 p.m., Hull Police received a report of three women possibly spray painting at Fort Revere Park, according to Chief Dunn.
Boston police announce arrest in connection with ‘Peeping Tom’ investigation
BOSTON — Police in Boston have made an arrest in connection with an investigation into reports of a masked man who was seen peering into apartment windows in the area of Boston College. Oqueli Pascual-Hernadez, 33, of Brighton, is slated to be arraigned Monday in Brighton District Court on...
universalhub.com
Brookline shoplifter got the Maxx for the minimum after she whipped out a canister of pepper spray, police say
Brookline Police report a shoplifter at the TJ Maxx, 525 Harvard St. escaped in a cloud of pepper spray that she unleashed when she realized a store worker was about to try to stop her at the front door, shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday. Two customers were taken to...
Worcester police investigating shooting after victim walks into hospital
Worcester police are investigating the scene of a shooting after the apparent victim walked into a hospital. According a Worcester Police spokesperson, officers responded to the scene on Cutler Street at approximately 2:20 p.m. Shortly, after the victim walked into a local hospital to be treated for his non-life threatening injuries.
Boston police officer Roselyn LaCroix accused in domestic violence incident
A Boston police officer was arrested after being involved in an alleged domestic incident over the weekend. Around 2:41 a.m. on Oct. 30, Boston police officers said they arrested officer Roselyn LaCroix and charged the officer with the destruction of personal property and threats after being involved in a domestic incident with a family member. LaCroix has been a member of the Boston police department since 2006.
WCVB
Boston police officer arrested following domestic violence incident
BOSTON — A Boston police officer is on administrative leave after he was arrested following a domestic incident involving a family member, according to the Boston Police Department. BPD officials said Roselyn LaCroix, who has been a Boston police officer since 2006, was arrested by fellow officers shortly after...
fallriverreporter.com
Due to video surveillance, Taunton man accused of stealing Amazon package, attempting to break into home
A Massachusetts man has been arrested and charged with multiple offenses after police responded to a report of a subject attempting to gain entry into a local home and, after failing to do so, stealing a package from the porch. According to Freetown Police Lieutenant Steven Abbot, 42-year-old Hovanne Dolarian,...
whdh.com
First on 7: SUV crashes into Hyde Park business, then the front yard of a home
BOSTON (WHDH) - A car crashed into a business and the front yard of a home in Hyde Park Sunday afternoon. Witnesses said earlier today a black Range Rover drove down River Street and barreled into a combined barbershop and beauty supply store, taking down the brick front of the building. They also said the car then continued down the street, crashing into a stone wall in front of a house.
liveboston617.org
Man Clinging to Life After After Failed Carjacking On Erie St. Leaves Him Critically Shot
At approximately 22:25 hours on October 29, 2022, Boston EMTs, Boston Police officers assigned to District B-3, the Gang Unit, and the K-9 Unit all responded to a 911 call reporting that a person was shot on Erie St.. The caller reported being shot in the ear. Upon first responders’...
Hit-and-run in Methuen leaves man injured, suspect's car found in Lawrence
METHUEN -- A hit-and-run crash in Methuen injured a man on Saturday morning. Police said the car involved has since been found and they have identified a suspect. Officers initially responded to Broadway near Blake Street around 1:15 a.m. A 65-year-old Lawrence man was found injured under a parked car. He was taken to a nearby hospital but his current condition is unknown at this time. According to police, the driver was seen on surveillance video stopping his car, checking for damage, and driving away. The car was found on Margin Street in Lawrence. Police are still investigating and no charges have been released.
whdh.com
BREAKING: Shooting in Dorchester sends 1 to the hospital
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was shot in Dorchester Saturday night, Boston Police said. Police said the person was sent to a local hospital for care, but did not provide information on the seriousness of their injuries. While Erie Street is the preliminary address, police said, they are checking...
Boston Police identify man killed in Dorchester shooting
BOSTON — Police have identified a man who was shot and killed in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood earlier this month. Christian Berryman, 19, of Dorchester, was found suffering from fatal gunshot wounds in the area of 38 Westville Street in the early morning of Oct. 4. Officers responding...
Manchester man arrested in ‘suspicious’ death outside New Hampshire mall
MANCHESTER, NH. — Manchester Police made an arrest in the shooting death of a 45-year-old man on Saturday. Tyrese Harris, 22, of Manchester, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, one alleging that he knowingly caused the death of 45-year-old Dzemal Cardakovic and the other alleging that he recklessly caused the death.
Man killed in Providence crash; 1 arrested for DUI
Providence police arrested a man after a deadly crash early Monday morning.
Police investigate stabbing outside Providence City Hall
PROVIDENCE, R.I., (WPRI) — Police say they are investigating a stabbing that happened late Saturday night outside Providence City Hall. 12 News was on scene and saw several police officers and detectives putting up crime scene tape. No other details have been released at this time. This is a breaking news story, and we will continue to update […]
NECN
Two People Hospitalized After Shooting in Boston
Boston police are searching for a suspect after a shooting broke out in Dorchester near Hancock Street. At least two people were taken to the hospital when the call came in just before 6 a.m. Sunday, according to Boston EMS. This is the latest in a string of violence in...
bpdnews.com
CANCEL: BPD Missing with Complications Alert: 11-Year-Old Dioni Acosta of Dorchester
BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate 11-year-old Dioni Acosta was last seen at about 7:40 PM on Saturday October 29, 2022, in the area of 53 Mora Street in Dorchester. He is believed to be wearing a black sweater, blue jeans and a green backpack. Dioni is diagnosed with autism and has been known to frequent the Ashmont MBTA Station.
universalhub.com
For second day in a row, police respond to a report of a student with a gun, this time in South Boston - although he was arrested in Dorchester
Boston Police report arresting Jamari Searcy, 18, of South Boston, on Island View Place in the Harbor Point development in Dorchester this afternoon after first receiving a report he was at Excel High School in South Boston with the gun. Police say officers from District C-11 went to Island View...
GoLocalProv
College Student Arrested for Allegedly Choking Providence Police Officer and Multiple Assaults
Providence Police say a Johnson & Wales student was arrested after allegedly trying to choke an officer breaking up a Halloween party in the city early Saturday morning. The melee at the party required all Providence Police units in the area to respond to the crowd of between 50 and 70 individuals.
