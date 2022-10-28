ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

universalhub.com

Boston cop smashed furniture, windows, then grabbed partner by the face and threatened to burn house down - with partner in it - DA says

Correction: Officer's gender corrected in story. A Boston police officer was released on $500 bail at his arraignment today on domestic-violence charges, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports. Roselyn Lacroix, 46, who has been a BPD officer since 2006, was charged with assault and battery on a family or...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Alleged shoplifter stabs clerk in confrontation in North Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A person described as a shoplifter by police stabbed a store clerk in the shoulder Saturday night. MBTA Transit Police said a store clerk from a business on Causeway Street followed the alleged shoplifter into North Station at 10:30 p.m. When confronted, the person stabbed the clerk in the shoulder.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Alleged downtown human torcher held in lieu of $5,000 bail

A woman who allegedly tried to set people on fire at the Downtown Crossing Roche Bros. was ordered to stay away from the store at her arraignment Friday, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports. According to the DA's office, Syretta Copeland, 42, burst out of a store restroom with...
whdh.com

WCVB

NECN

Motorcyclist Flown to Hospital After Crash on Mass. Route 2A in Acton

A serious motorcycle crash on Great Road in Acton, Massachusetts, Monday sent the driver to a hospital, officials said. The crash took place on Great Road, which serves as Massachusetts Route 2A, near a garage by the Brookside Shops, fire officials said. Wetherbee Street was closed while the helicopter landed and brought a person to the hospital; it later reopened.
ACTON, MA
bpdnews.com

CANCEL: BPD Missing with Complications Alert: 11-Year-Old Dioni Acosta of Dorchester

BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate 11-year-old Dioni Acosta was last seen at about 7:40 PM on Saturday October 29, 2022, in the area of 53 Mora Street in Dorchester. He is believed to be wearing a black sweater, blue jeans and a green backpack. Dioni is diagnosed with autism and has been known to frequent the Ashmont MBTA Station.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Back Bay getting almost late-night cookies

The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved a Clarendon Street location for Insomnia Cookies, which, since this is the Back Bay we're talking about, won't be open as late as the chain's other branches in less heavy-lidded areas such as BU and Harvard Square. The proposed outlet at 220 Clarendon...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Police Officer in Easton Shoots Knife-Wielding Man

A police officer shot a knife-wielding man and a second person while responding to a disturbance in Easton, Massachusetts, late Friday night. Authorities said they received a 911 call around 11:41 p.m. Friday reporting a disturbance at a home on Central Street. Arriving officers encountered "a potentially lethal situation involving...
EASTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mass. woman charged after rollover crash in New Hampshire

SEABROOK, New Hampshire — A Peabody, Massachusetts woman is facing numerous charges after a rollover crash on Interstate 95 early Sunday morning, state police said. Samantha Famolare, 30, was charged with driving after revocation or suspension of license (Class A Misdemeanor) and reckless driving (violation) after the crash, which occurred around 3 a.m., state police said.
PEABODY, MA
universalhub.com

