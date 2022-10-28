Read full article on original website
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Somerville gathers for annual domestic violence vigil, Ballantyne, advocates call for community actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Howard Woolf announces retirement from ExCollege after 40 yearsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Solomont Speaker Series panel explores impact of Dobbs decision on reproductive and other rightsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
universalhub.com
Boston cop smashed furniture, windows, then grabbed partner by the face and threatened to burn house down - with partner in it - DA says
Correction: Officer's gender corrected in story. A Boston police officer was released on $500 bail at his arraignment today on domestic-violence charges, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports. Roselyn Lacroix, 46, who has been a BPD officer since 2006, was charged with assault and battery on a family or...
universalhub.com
Kid arrested with loaded gun outside Dorchester school after he and two pals stomped another teen, police say
Boston Police report arresting a 15-year-old with a gun loaded with 13 rounds after he and two other teens beat up another teen outside the Joseph Lee School, 155 Talbot Ave. in Dorchester Monday afternoon. Police say drug-unit officers conducting surveillance in the area of the school spotted three beating...
Customers treated on scene after pepper spray incident, robbery at TJ Maxx in Brookline
BROOKLINE, Mass. — Two people were sent to the hospital and several customers and employees of a TJ Maxx in Brookline were treated for respiratory complaints after a robbery suspect sprayed pepper spray in the store, police said. Several police officers responded to the TJ Maxx at 525 Harvard...
Mass. nursing home staff used residents’ money for Lyft and coffee, AG says
An employee of a Brookline nursing home is accused of using a resident’s debit card for personal Lyft rides, shopping and coffee. In a separate case, a staff member at an Attleboro long-term care facility was asked by a resident to use his debit card to purchase snacks; instead, prosecutors said Tuesday, she covertly stole $1,000 from the older man’s bank account.
whdh.com
Alleged shoplifter stabs clerk in confrontation in North Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - A person described as a shoplifter by police stabbed a store clerk in the shoulder Saturday night. MBTA Transit Police said a store clerk from a business on Causeway Street followed the alleged shoplifter into North Station at 10:30 p.m. When confronted, the person stabbed the clerk in the shoulder.
WCVB
Massachusetts woman says she was robbed in Target parking lot through scam
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman says two men scammed her in a Target parking lot in order to steal her wallet. Eileen Savoia said she was approached by two men while she was trying to drive away from the Framingham location on Thursday. "As I go to turn,...
Report: After a police officer allegedly assaulted a dispatcher, Natick kept it a secret
The officer was indicted almost two years after the alleged assault, after media outlets requested records. The Town of Natick reportedly shrugged off allegations that one of its police officers had groped and assaulted a police dispatcher following an overnight shift in April 2020, according to a WBUR report. The...
universalhub.com
Alleged downtown human torcher held in lieu of $5,000 bail
A woman who allegedly tried to set people on fire at the Downtown Crossing Roche Bros. was ordered to stay away from the store at her arraignment Friday, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports. According to the DA's office, Syretta Copeland, 42, burst out of a store restroom with...
whdh.com
BPD officer arraigned on assault and battery charges following weekend arrest
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston Police officer was arraigned Monday after his arrest over the weekend, stemming from what officials are calling a case of domestic violence. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced that Roselyn Lacroix, 46, was a arraigned in Boston Municipal Court in Dorchester. Lacroix is currently facing charges that include Assault and Battery on a Family or Household Member and Threats.
WCVB
Massachusetts man arrested for breaking into apartments of female college students
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges in connection with break-ins that happened at a North Andover apartment complex that houses a number of Merrimack College students. North Andover police said 26-year-old Adam Auditore, of Medford, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of attempted breaking-and-entering...
WCVB
Boston police officer arrested following domestic violence incident
BOSTON — A Boston police officer is on administrative leave after he was arrested following a domestic incident involving a family member, according to the Boston Police Department. BPD officials said Roselyn LaCroix, who has been a Boston police officer since 2006, was arrested by fellow officers shortly after...
NECN
Motorcyclist Flown to Hospital After Crash on Mass. Route 2A in Acton
A serious motorcycle crash on Great Road in Acton, Massachusetts, Monday sent the driver to a hospital, officials said. The crash took place on Great Road, which serves as Massachusetts Route 2A, near a garage by the Brookside Shops, fire officials said. Wetherbee Street was closed while the helicopter landed and brought a person to the hospital; it later reopened.
bpdnews.com
CANCEL: BPD Missing with Complications Alert: 11-Year-Old Dioni Acosta of Dorchester
BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate 11-year-old Dioni Acosta was last seen at about 7:40 PM on Saturday October 29, 2022, in the area of 53 Mora Street in Dorchester. He is believed to be wearing a black sweater, blue jeans and a green backpack. Dioni is diagnosed with autism and has been known to frequent the Ashmont MBTA Station.
universalhub.com
Back Bay getting almost late-night cookies
The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved a Clarendon Street location for Insomnia Cookies, which, since this is the Back Bay we're talking about, won't be open as late as the chain's other branches in less heavy-lidded areas such as BU and Harvard Square. The proposed outlet at 220 Clarendon...
liveboston617.org
Man Clinging to Life After After Failed Carjacking On Erie St. Leaves Him Critically Shot
At approximately 22:25 hours on October 29, 2022, Boston EMTs, Boston Police officers assigned to District B-3, the Gang Unit, and the K-9 Unit all responded to a 911 call reporting that a person was shot on Erie St.. The caller reported being shot in the ear. Upon first responders’...
NECN
Police Officer in Easton Shoots Knife-Wielding Man
A police officer shot a knife-wielding man and a second person while responding to a disturbance in Easton, Massachusetts, late Friday night. Authorities said they received a 911 call around 11:41 p.m. Friday reporting a disturbance at a home on Central Street. Arriving officers encountered "a potentially lethal situation involving...
Mass. woman charged after rollover crash in New Hampshire
SEABROOK, New Hampshire — A Peabody, Massachusetts woman is facing numerous charges after a rollover crash on Interstate 95 early Sunday morning, state police said. Samantha Famolare, 30, was charged with driving after revocation or suspension of license (Class A Misdemeanor) and reckless driving (violation) after the crash, which occurred around 3 a.m., state police said.
universalhub.com
Boston cop arrested on domestic-abuse charges
Boston Police report arresting one of their own around 2:40 this morning on charges of destruction of personal property and making threats against a family member. Police said Roselyn LaCroix, who has been a BPD officer since 2006, will be arraigned Monday in Dorchester Municipal Court, which covers Dorchester and Mattapan.
Local deli building 200-foot Italian sub to help raise money for families in need
ARLINGTON, Mass. — D’Agostino’s is a neighborhood institution right on Mass Ave in Arlington. Sam D’Agostino says his family deli and market is a place where they remember your order and your name. ”It’s funny sometimes we get compared to Cheers sometimes,” says D’Agostino. “You walk...
White supremacist group rallies against migrants housed at Kingston hotel
KINGSTON, Mass. — A group of protesters gathered outside the Kingston hotel where a group of migrants are being housed Sunday. Viewer video sent into Boston 25 shows the men displaying a banner identifying them as members of the Nationalist Social Club 131, an organization the Anti-Defamation League classifies as a Neo-Nazi group.
