The Major Players Reunite In Impact for Title Shot, X-Division Tournament Latest, Updated Over Drive Card

wrestlingheadlines.com
NJPW Issues Statement On Canceling NEVER Openweight Title Match At Battle Autumn Show
An official announcement from New Japan Pro-Wrestling was released regarding Karl Anderson’s absence from the Battle Autumn event on November 5. Anderson was supposed to defend the NEVER Openweight Championship on November 5 at the Battle Autumn event. The return o Anderson and Luke Gallows to the WWE caused plans to shift, and they were later scheduled for a six-man tag team match at WWE Crown Jewel.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Details On ROH Talents In AEW, Who Is On Tiered Contracts and Who Is Signed Full-Time
Since AEW President Tony Khan purchased Ring of Honor earlier this year fans have seen an integration of two rosters as Khan attempts to get ROH its own television deal. Talents like Josh Woods, Dalton Castle, The Embassy, Jonathan Gresham, Bandido and many more have been appearing regularly on the promotion’s weekly programs of Dynamite, Rampage, Dark, and Dark: Elevation.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE House Show Results From Glasgow, Scotland 10/30/22
Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:. – Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch) def. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) – Shotzi def. Sonya Deville. – Karrion Kross def. Ricochet. – Street Fight: Liv Morgan def. Natalya...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 11/3/2022 (WWE NXT Superstars In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Dallas, TX to air on Thursday’s episode:. * Kiana James defeated WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke in a non-title match. * Shelton Benjamin and R-Truth defeated Von Wagner and Duke Hudson. This began as a Handicap Match as Benjamin...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On Ticket Sales For Wednesday’s AEW Full Gear
AEW will hold a Full Gear event from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on November 19 this Wednesday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 11,953 tickets and there are 712 left. All Elite Wrestling will be announcing more matches in the coming weeks. Here is the updated card:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former Wrestler Claims Hulk Hogan Cost Former WWE Booker His Job
If George Scott, the then-WWE booker, hadn’t been fired, Hulk Hogan might have never reached the top of the massive sports entertainment company. After the late Pat Patterson took control, Hogan made quick progress towards being the face of not just WWE but of all of professional wrestling. On...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Wade Barrett Says WWE Didn’t Allow The Nexus To Use The Locker Room Because Of Their Storyline: “One Of The Dumbest Things”
WWE superstar Wade Barrett was the latest guest on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast where the former multi-time Intercontinental champion spoke about the famous NEXUS invasion of WWE, and the one stupid decision the company made regarding the storyline in order to keep it authentic. Highlights from the interview are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Talks Why MMA Fight With Ken Shamrock Never Happened
Kurt Angle discussed why he never fought former UFC Champion Ken Shamrock under MMA rules during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. Angle explained the fight ultimately never happened due to Angle’s neck problems. “There was no way I was able to do it. I had no...
wrestlingheadlines.com
NWA Announces Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of Power
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.. NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:. Team War: The Cardona Family (Mike Knox, V.S.K. & Brian Myers) (w/ Matt Cardona) vs. The Spectaculars (Brady Pierce, Rush Freeman & Rolando Freeman)
wrestlingheadlines.com
NJPW Announces Lineup For TAMASHII
The lineup has been confirmed for NJPW TAMASHII in Sydney on November 13. The event will be headlined by IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori taking on Mick Moretti. Here is the card:. – Taiji Ishimori vs. Mick Moretti. – Michael Richards & Andrew Villalobos vs. Ricky South & Caveman...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Spoiler on a Big Title Change at MLW Fightland
Major League Wrestling held its Fightland TV tapings in Philadelphia on Sunday night. At the tapings, MLW Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker vs. Lince Dorado took place, with Dorado hitting a handspring cutter and nailing a shooting star press for the pin to become the new MLW Middleweight Champion. We will...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE House Show Results From Mexico City 10/30/22
Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Mexico City at Arena Ciudad de Mexico, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. WWE Raw Women’s Title Match – Bianca Belair (c) retains over Bayley (w/ WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & IYO Sky) due Nikki Cross chasing Damage CTRL out of the arena.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bray Wyatt Set for WWE Crown Jewel, Updated Card
Bray Wyatt is returning to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It was announced during tonight’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of RAW that Wyatt will be at Saturday’s big event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. There is no word yet on what Wyatt will be doing. Wyatt’s appearance comes after...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Report: Former ROH Names Join MLW In Backstage Roles
There are rumors of two names joining MLW who were previously involved with ROH. According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider, Gary Juster has joined Major League Wrestling in a consulting capacity. According to the report, Juster will serve in a leadership capacity for MLW, offering guidance and assistance in all areas of the company’s operations, both promotional and otherwise.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Names His All-Time Favorite Wrestlers, How He’s Getting Back Into Wrestling As A Fan
NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently spoke about his love of pro-wrestling during an interview with Dirty Air, where Earnhardt named Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Magnum T.A., and Dusty Rhodes as his favorite performers of all time. Earnhardt, who recently attended an edition of Monday Night Raw, also...
wrestlingheadlines.com
4 of the Uciest Storylines in Wrestling 2022
On May 19th 2020, I wrote a column about how I gave up on wrestling for the time being. There wasn’t an audience, WWE was trying to push a new concept called the Thunderdome, and AEW was being AEW harder than any AEW has ever done. It just wasn’t… good? Entertaining? Wrestling? No, it wasn’t very Ucey.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Andre Chase Reacts to Bodhi Hayward’s WWE NXT Release
Andre Chase took to Twitter this afternoon to react to the WWE NXT release of Bodhi Hayward. As noted, WWE released five NXT Superstars today, including former Chase University member Hayward. You can click here for details on the departures. In an update, Chase tweeted thanks to Hayward, and said...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Freddie Prinze Jr. Reveals What Match He Is Hyped For At WWE Crown Jewel
On the latest edition of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, former WWE writer, wrestling analyst, and Hollywood actor Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia, and how excited he is for the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley showdown. Prinze adds that he wishes he could have seen the two men have an MMA fight when they were in their prime. Highlights are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Early Spoiler Notes for Tonight’s WWE RAW Halloween Episode
Below are a few early spoiler notes for tonight’s WWE RAW Halloween episode, courtesy of Fightful Select. Be sure to join us for live RAW coverage at 8pm ET. * A backstage Halloween Party is planned for the show, with Superstars in costumes. * Matt Riddle is reportedly dressing...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Recalls Wrestling Cody Rhodes Multiple Times On The Indies, Why He Decided To Do The Job For Rhodes
On the latest edition of the Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Hero looked back on his time wrestling on the independent circuit where he recalled wrestling Cody Rhodes on multiple occasions. Angle states that at the time he felt like the American Nightmare’s career was on the better trajectory so he decided to do the job and put him over on the rubber match. Check out Angle’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
