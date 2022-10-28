ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Bears bow out in first round of state volleyball tournament

The Bear River volleyball team ended a challenging season last Friday in the 4A state tournament, traveling all the way to Washington in southern Utah to take on Crimson Cliffs in the first round. Having earned the No. 11 seed, the Bears were the road team against the Region 10...
WASHINGTON, UT
Jolyn (Parker) Knutti

Jolyn (Parker) Knutti 12/22/1957 - 10/28/2022 Jolyn Knutti returned to her heavenly father on Friday October 28, 2022, in the LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Jolyn was born in Logan, Utah on December 22, 1957, to Verlyn Parker and MaryAnn McLeod....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Coach Anderson deserves support

I am writing in regards to the negativity I see being written about some leaders in our wonderful community of Cache County. I have realized negative only attracts negative. If we want to empower our communities and help provide support the best approach is spreading positivity like confetti. We are fortunate to have an amazing university in our neighborhood. Utah State University is a wonderful school with the best leaders. I wanted to highlight on one I think is doing an impeccable job, Coach Anderson. The amount of good he is doing and helping others should be appreciated. We should not speak negative on people helping others. We should be empowering the ones helping provide support.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Lee, Martin Donald

Lee Martin Donald Lee 63 North Logan passed away October 30, 2022. www.NelsonFuneralHome.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
NORTH LOGAN, UT
Jackman, Tina Marie

Jackman Tina Marie Jackman 65 Logan passed away October 28, 2022. www.allenmortuaries.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
LOGAN, UT
Briscoe, Ralph Dean

Briscoe Ralph Dean Briscoe 89 Providence passed away October 30, 2022. Services are under the arrangements of Allen-Hall Mortuary.
PROVIDENCE, UT

