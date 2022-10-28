ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

thecentersquare.com

More wealthy, young professionals moving out of Illinois than moving in, new survey finds

(The Center Square) – A new survey by SmartAsset.com has found that New York, California and Illinois are losing more highly paid workers under 35 than they are gaining. SmartAsset, a website that provides financial advice to young professionals, compiled the survey data by comparing the tax returns of workers making over $100,000 during the survey period of 2019 to 2020.
ILLINOIS STATE
evergreenpark-ill.com

Park Renamed in Honor of Former Mayor James Sexton

Evergreen Park officials hosted a brief ceremony on October 27 to officially rename 50-Acre Park the James J. Sexton Park in honor of the former Mayor. The park, which is located at 91st and California, opened in 2014 and includes a barn with farm animals, a dog park, a driving range, and a disc golf course.
EVERGREEN PARK, IL
classicchicagomagazine.com

Emily Nielsen: The Shrine, Beloved Chicago Landmark, Endangered Again

Preservation success stories are rarities and few as down to the wire dangerous as those faced by Emily Nielsen in 2016. Now, in a situation she describes as “confusing, chaotic and with lots of internet speculation,” she is once again matching dramatic challenges with keen strategies and heartfelt determination.
CHICAGO, IL
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Office manager sentenced in opioid prescription case; Cook County sheriff critical of SAFE-T Act

Office manager sentenced in opioid prescription case. An office manager for a Chicago medical practice has been sentenced to a year in prison for fraudulently writing opioid prescriptions. Prosecutors said Rosemary Mays of South Holland conspired with another individual to write more than 3,000 fraudulent prescriptions for opioids. After the...
CHICAGO, IL
fourteeneastmag.com

Pilot to Policy: Guaranteed Income spreads across Chicago

With $500 per month, Chicago aims to help low-income residents. Just over 5,000 Chicagoans are getting $500 a month in cash with zero stipulations, providing relief in light of a pandemic, shortages, layoffs, inflation and overall economic hardship. It’s called the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot and it is the first government-run guaranteed income pilot in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Mayor, CPD say youth curfew won't apply to Halloween police-watchers after Good Kids Mad City files lawsuit

Youth anti-violence group Good Kids Mad City (GKMC) filed a federal lawsuit seeking to lift the city’s 10 p.m. curfew for minors on Halloween night. The organization filed the suit so that young activists with the group – many are younger than 18 – can safely observe the police and try to keep the peace as they monitor the expected crowds of teenagers who come to 53rd Street every holiday.
CHICAGO, IL
arizonasuntimes.com

Democrat Mayor Wants to Give Herself a Pay Raise Despite City’s Rampant Crime

Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is lobbying for a raise to her $216,000 salary, according to the Chicago Sun Times, despite the city’s crime problem worsening considerably under her leadership. The Mayor’s salary hasn’t changed since 2005, but Lightfoot’s new budget proposal includes an annual salary adjustment equivalent to...
CHICAGO, IL
theeastcountygazette.com

A Zion Man Robbed Seven Banks in Chicago and Suburbs-FBI Reports

Federal authorities have charged a Zion man with seven bank robberies in Chicago and its suburbs over the past 11 months. Haris Matchalovas, 39, is only legally charged with one robbery at a Huntington Bank on the other side of Evanston’s city borders. In contrast, an FBI agent provided specifics about seven separate robberies.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

SWAT stand-off ends with city demanding cash from Chicago police

CHICAGO — A legal stand-off between members of the Chicago police department’s SWAT team and the city has ended with Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration demanding the officers who sued the city hand over cash. “It’s 100% vindictive,” Chicago police detective Bob Bartlett said. Bartlett spent...
CHICAGO, IL
beckersspine.com

Dr. Van Stamos named Illinois Bone and Joint Institute's chief medical officer

Van Stamos, MD, was named chief medical officer of Des Plaines-based Illinois Bone and Joint Institute, according to an Oct. 28 announcement in the Daily Herald. Dr. Stamos joined IBJI in 2002 and specializes in adult hip and knee reconstruction and replacement. He held other leadership positions at the practice during his time at IBJI.
DES PLAINES, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago might 'fall back' for the last time • Illinois Powerball winners • child diagnosed with rare condition

CHICAGO - This November may be the last time Chicagoans will have to set their clocks back for daylight savings time; two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Illinois this week and the jackpot is still climbing; and a suburban family wants to warn others after their daughter was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
CHICAGO, IL

