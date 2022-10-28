Read full article on original website
Rescued sea otter at the Shedd Aquarium needs your immediate attentionMark StarChicago, IL
Rats! Denver makes the list of cities with biggest rat problemsijSciences MediaDenver, CO
City of Lockport collecting supplies for Ukraine from 10/31 to 11/4Adrian HolmanLockport, IL
Charity Works To Let You Donate Leftover Candy To The TroopsJus4NetChicago, IL
The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
cwbchicago.com
He’s baaack: Former prosecutor who blasted Kim Foxx in resignation letter returns to work as a defense lawyer representing Chicago cops
James Murphy, the veteran prosecutor who ripped Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx in a fiery resignation letter this summer, has landed a new job. He’s now a defense attorney at a law firm that defends Chicago police officers against criminal charges filed by Foxx’s office. Murphy’s...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois SAFE-T Act: Former prosecutor details new law
The controversy around the SAFE-T Act has focused on the elimination of cash bail. However, a former Cook County prosecutor tells FOX 32 Chicago he's concerned about another aspect of the new law.
thecentersquare.com
More wealthy, young professionals moving out of Illinois than moving in, new survey finds
(The Center Square) – A new survey by SmartAsset.com has found that New York, California and Illinois are losing more highly paid workers under 35 than they are gaining. SmartAsset, a website that provides financial advice to young professionals, compiled the survey data by comparing the tax returns of workers making over $100,000 during the survey period of 2019 to 2020.
police1.com
Group files lawsuit to stop enforcement of youth curfew on Halloween in Chicago
CHICAGO — Good Kids Mad City filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the city of Chicago to seek relief from the city’s curfew on Halloween so young people with the organization can “cop watch and peacekeep” in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood on the holiday. The city’s...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police supervisor quits amid probe into racist, incendiary social media posts
CHICAGO - A Chicago police supervisor retired earlier this month amid an investigation into racist and other incendiary comments he made on a Facebook account he falsely claimed had been hacked. Police Lt. John Cannon, who once served as a watch commander of the Near North Police District, stepped down...
After 4 Overdoses at River North Bar, Chicago Health Officials Share Resources for Opioid Addiction
Following an incident in which four people apparently overdosed at a River North bar, Chicago health officials want to ensure the public is informed about available resources to help battle opioid addiction. Three men and one woman were taken to area hospitals after all were suspected to have overdosed at...
evergreenpark-ill.com
Park Renamed in Honor of Former Mayor James Sexton
Evergreen Park officials hosted a brief ceremony on October 27 to officially rename 50-Acre Park the James J. Sexton Park in honor of the former Mayor. The park, which is located at 91st and California, opened in 2014 and includes a barn with farm animals, a dog park, a driving range, and a disc golf course.
classicchicagomagazine.com
Emily Nielsen: The Shrine, Beloved Chicago Landmark, Endangered Again
Preservation success stories are rarities and few as down to the wire dangerous as those faced by Emily Nielsen in 2016. Now, in a situation she describes as “confusing, chaotic and with lots of internet speculation,” she is once again matching dramatic challenges with keen strategies and heartfelt determination.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Office manager sentenced in opioid prescription case; Cook County sheriff critical of SAFE-T Act
Office manager sentenced in opioid prescription case. An office manager for a Chicago medical practice has been sentenced to a year in prison for fraudulently writing opioid prescriptions. Prosecutors said Rosemary Mays of South Holland conspired with another individual to write more than 3,000 fraudulent prescriptions for opioids. After the...
fourteeneastmag.com
Pilot to Policy: Guaranteed Income spreads across Chicago
With $500 per month, Chicago aims to help low-income residents. Just over 5,000 Chicagoans are getting $500 a month in cash with zero stipulations, providing relief in light of a pandemic, shortages, layoffs, inflation and overall economic hardship. It’s called the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot and it is the first government-run guaranteed income pilot in Chicago.
Chicagoans remember deadliest train crash in Illinois history with memorial, 50 years later
CHICAGO — On this date — Oct. 30 — 50 years ago, 45 people died and more than 300 were injured in what would become the deadliest train crash in Illinois history. A 50-year anniversary memorial was constructed at First Unitarian Church in Hyde Park Sunday in honor of those who died. Lisa Klare and […]
Election 2022: Here Are The Referendums Illinois Voters Will Decide On This Fall
Illinois voters will not only face a host of important decisions when it comes to elected officials this November, but critical questions will also be on ballots across the Chicago area. There’s only one statewide ballot question this year, involving the Workers Rights Amendment, but there are dozens of questions...
WGNtv.com
Chicago office manager sentenced after writing over 3,000 fake opioid prescriptions
CHICAGO — An office manager for a Chicago medical practice received one year in federal prison for writing over 3,000 fraudulent opioid prescriptions. From 2009 to 2016, Rosemary Mays, 47, of South Holland, wrote the prescriptions for hydrocodone, oxycodone and other controlled substances. Mays used a prescription pad belonging...
Mayor, CPD say youth curfew won't apply to Halloween police-watchers after Good Kids Mad City files lawsuit
Youth anti-violence group Good Kids Mad City (GKMC) filed a federal lawsuit seeking to lift the city’s 10 p.m. curfew for minors on Halloween night. The organization filed the suit so that young activists with the group – many are younger than 18 – can safely observe the police and try to keep the peace as they monitor the expected crowds of teenagers who come to 53rd Street every holiday.
arizonasuntimes.com
Democrat Mayor Wants to Give Herself a Pay Raise Despite City’s Rampant Crime
Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is lobbying for a raise to her $216,000 salary, according to the Chicago Sun Times, despite the city’s crime problem worsening considerably under her leadership. The Mayor’s salary hasn’t changed since 2005, but Lightfoot’s new budget proposal includes an annual salary adjustment equivalent to...
theeastcountygazette.com
A Zion Man Robbed Seven Banks in Chicago and Suburbs-FBI Reports
Federal authorities have charged a Zion man with seven bank robberies in Chicago and its suburbs over the past 11 months. Haris Matchalovas, 39, is only legally charged with one robbery at a Huntington Bank on the other side of Evanston’s city borders. In contrast, an FBI agent provided specifics about seven separate robberies.
Former health club controller pleads guilty to embezzling more than $4 million
A former controller of Chicago’s East Bank Club pleads guilty to a bank fraud charge after federal prosecutors say he admitted to embezzling more than $4 million from the club.
SWAT stand-off ends with city demanding cash from Chicago police
CHICAGO — A legal stand-off between members of the Chicago police department’s SWAT team and the city has ended with Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration demanding the officers who sued the city hand over cash. “It’s 100% vindictive,” Chicago police detective Bob Bartlett said. Bartlett spent...
beckersspine.com
Dr. Van Stamos named Illinois Bone and Joint Institute's chief medical officer
Van Stamos, MD, was named chief medical officer of Des Plaines-based Illinois Bone and Joint Institute, according to an Oct. 28 announcement in the Daily Herald. Dr. Stamos joined IBJI in 2002 and specializes in adult hip and knee reconstruction and replacement. He held other leadership positions at the practice during his time at IBJI.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago might 'fall back' for the last time • Illinois Powerball winners • child diagnosed with rare condition
CHICAGO - This November may be the last time Chicagoans will have to set their clocks back for daylight savings time; two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Illinois this week and the jackpot is still climbing; and a suburban family wants to warn others after their daughter was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
