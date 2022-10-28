Read full article on original website
Related
Joanna Gaines Opened Up About The Struggle Of Growing Up Mixed And Her Journey To Embracing Her Korean Heritage
"There were a lot of things I believed that weren't true. I had to go back and cross those out and say, 'This is the truth. You are worthy. You are enough.'"
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
78K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0