Should you buy NXP Semiconductors stock after its Q3 report?
NXP Semiconductors reports a strong Q3 but disappoints on future guidance. Jim Lebenthal discussed the earnings report on CNBC Closing Bell: Overtime. NXP Semiconductors stock is currently down more than 35% for the year. NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) reported market-beating results for its fiscal third quarter late on Monday....
Investor sentiment is the at the lowest level since 2017. Here's why that means a huge rally in the stock market may be imminent, according to BofA.
Contrarian investing is the basis of Warren Buffett's famous quote: "Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful."
Shares of Wynn Resorts jumped 12% on Monday: what happened?
Billionaire Tilman Fertitta now has a 6.1% stake in Wynn Resorts. Jim Cramer reacts to the news on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street". Shares of Wynn Resorts are down over 30% versus their YTD high. Shares of Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) are up more than 10% this morning after...
Nancy Prial makes the bull case for the small-cap stocks
Nancy Prial recommends owning domestically-oriented small-cap stocks. Small-caps are currently trading at valuations similar to over 20 years ago. Prial is convinced small-cap stocks are a good pick for a "hard landing". Small-caps have outperformed the large-cap stocks in recent weeks and that is likely to continue in the months...
Paramount stock no longer deserves a premium multiple: Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo downgrades Paramount Global to "underweight". Analyst Steven Cahall sees another 30% downside from here. Paramount stock has already been in a downtrend since March. Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) has been in a downturn over the past seven months but a Wells Fargo analyst warns the pain is not...
IDS share price staged a comeback: Is Royal Mail a good buy?
IDS (LON: IDS) share price popped by more than 6% on Monday as investors focused on the latest Royal Mail strike news. The stock rose to a high of 206.50p, which was the highest point since mid-October. It remains down by about 60% this year. Royal Mail strike update. International...
Toronto Stock Exchange halts trading after technical issue
Toronto Stock Exchange stopped all trading after a connection issue at 10:00 am. According to a notice from the exchange operator, the technical hitch involved the TSX order entry. TMX Group said the markets would reopen at about 11:10 am EDT. The Toronto Stock Exchange halted all trading in the...
Needham dubs Uber shares its top pick despite a big Q3 loss
Uber Technologies Inc reports a significant loss for its fiscal third quarter. Needham analyst Bernie McTernan still recommends buying Uber shares. The stock is currently down close to 35% versus the start of the year 2022. Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER), on Tuesday, reported to have ended its fiscal third...
1INCH price movement after 1inch partnership with Revolut
1inch launches a “Learn and Earn” course with Revolut to educate newcomers in DeFi. In the past week, the 1INCH cryptocurrency increased in value by 8%. While trading at $0.596, 1INCH is a solid buy as it can increase in value by the end of November. 1inch (1INCH/USD)...
Argo Blockchain says it faces negative cash flow, shares fall 45%
Argo Blockchain announced on Monday a previously-announced financing deal looks to have failed. The company said in early October it had a LOI with a strategic investor to raise cash via a subscription deal. Argo shares fell sharply on Monday, tanking more than 45% amid news that the miner faces...
ETH, AVAX or SOL, which ecosystem token has the highest growth potential?
In the last 7 days, ETH grew by 32%, AVAX by 20%, and SOL by 20%. ETH's market cap increased by 2% in the last 24 hours, AVAX's market cap by 3%, and SOL's by 5%. Avalanche (AVAX) also experienced an increase in trading volume by 8% in the last 24 hours.
So, how was Twitter as an investment over the 9 years it traded publicly?
Elon Musk has completed his takeover of Twitter for $44 billion. Twitter finished its 9 year journey on public markets up 19%, compared to a 115% return for the stock market. Twitter never found its identity, struggling mightily with monetisation and other issues, Ashmore writes. After a saga more drawn...
Physical silver drawdowns surge on global bullion exchanges
Physical withdrawals from bullion exchanges have reached historic highs. The silver price has continued to decline despite the shortage of the underlying asset. Renowned analyst expects silver to be "the trade of the decade." This is the tale of two markets rolled up messily into one. For starters, the international...
GSK share price gains momentum ahead of earnings: is it a buy?
GlaxoSmithKline shares have staged a strong recovery recently. Focus shifts to the upcoming Q3 results and update. Analysts expect that its total turnover rose to 7.3 billion pounds. GlaxoSmithKline (LON: GSK) share price has made a strong rebound recently as investors buy the company’s dip. The shares jumped to a...
Twitter has huge value but it needs better monetization, Binance’s CZ says
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao says his company made the decision to invest in Twitter months ago. He notes that Twitter is a great platform that just needs better monetisation and better management. Twitter can be big for crypto adoption if crypto becomes a payment method for monthly membership, CZ told...
Blackstone just announced a sizable deal with Emerson Electric
Blackstone to take majority stake in Emerson's Climate Technologies business. Emerson also reported market-beating results for its fiscal Q4 on Monday. Shares of Emerson Electric Co are down about 5.0% versus the start of 2022. Emerson Electric Co (NYSE: EMR) is in focus on Monday after Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX)...
XBI vs IBB: what’s a better way to play the biotech space?
Bryn Talkington explains why she's bullish on biotech stocks right now. She prefers "XBI" over "IBB" for a more refined exposure to biotech. The SPDR S&P Biotech ETF is currently up over 30% versus mid-June. Biotech will continue to outperform the benchmark since the U.S. economy is currently in late-cycle...
Will Metacade Token (MCADE) Become as Successful as Avalanche (AVAX)?
Avalanche (AVAX) is a prime Ethereum competitor, focusing on scalability and sustainability. Metacade is one of the best Web3 tokens hitting the scene with plans to revolutionise the gaming industry. The platform envisions a self-sustaining economy where players are directly rewarded for the value they give t. Few tokens have...
Bitcoin.com Officially Expands Access to DeFi with Public Sale of Ecosystem Utility Token VERSE
Bitcoin.com, a digital ecosystem and secure self-custody platform where users can safely and easily interact with cryptocurrencies and digital assets, has announced that the public sale of the VERSE utility token is now live at getverse.com. VERSE will reward participants for buying, selling, storing, using, and learning about cryptocurrency, while supporting those who are seeking accessible onboarding into Bitcoin and DeFi.
Deckers stock wins a ‘buy’ rating from the Bank of America
Bank of America says Deckers Outdoor Corp has upside to $425 a share. Analyst Christopher Nardone is particularly bullish on its HOKA business. Deckers stock is already up about 60% versus its year-to-date low. Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) is in focus on Tuesday after a Bank of America analyst...
