ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
papercitymag.com

With New Local Ownership, the Historic Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek Prepares for a Beautiful Future

Vipin Nambiar of HN Capital Partners, is the new owner of Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, photographed by Jonathan Zizzo. In Vipin Nambiar’s influential world of hotel and restaurant investments, beautiful design isn’t frivolous — it’s powerful. So, when the photogenic and storied Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek recently came up for sale, Nambiar jumped. In late September, his Dallas-based company, HN Capital Partners, announced it had acquired the iconic hotel and restaurant from New World Hospitality, the Hong Kong investment entity owned by Rosewood Hotels & Resorts. Rosewood converted the historic 1925 property from a former private home into a hotel in the early ’80s, and will continue to operate the Mansion.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

8 Cool Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Demi Lovato, Chris Rock, Food Festivals and More

From food festivals to concerts and comedy, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend. American pop singer Demi Lovato is stopping at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving this Sunday night for her “Holy Fvck Tour.” Known for hits like “Heart Attack” and “Cool for the Summer,” the former Disney star just released her 2022 album, Holy Fvck. Tickets are available here.
DALLAS, TX
MaxPreps

High school basketball: Stunner in Texas as defending MaxPreps National Champion Duncanville is stripped of 2022 state title, girls program also sanctioned

In a Monday morning stunner in the world of high school basketball, Texas powerhouse and defending MaxPreps National Champion Duncanville has been stripped of its 2022 Class 6A state title and head coach David Peavy has been given a one-year suspension according to multiple media outlets, including the Dallas Morning News and Houston Chronicle.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
KXAN

Texas volleyball match at TCU canceled

(KXAN) — The top-ranked Texas Volleyball team will have an extended break between taking the court as their upcoming match against TCU has been canceled. Originally slated for Wednesday, November 2, the Longhorns’ match against TCU will not happen due to a non-COVID-19 related illness within the TCU program.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Kickoff time announced for Texas vs. No. 7 TCU

The Nov. 12 matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. Central on ABC, the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday. In the all-time series against the former Southwest Conference rivals, the Horns are 64-27-1,...
AUSTIN, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $7.5 Million One of A Kind Estate with Three Gorgeous Fountains in Dallas is Sure to Exceed Even Your Wildest Dreams

5969 Westgrove Circle Home in Dallas, Texas for Sale. 5969 Westgrove Circle, Dallas, Texas is a masterpiece captivates at every turn with three gorgeous fountains spread throughout the lush, mature trees, multiple covered patios, cabana and pool. This Home in Dallas offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5969 Westgrove Circle, please contact Julie Haymann (Phone: 214-521-7355) at Allie Beth Allman & Associates for full support and perfect service.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Coach brings designer bags, purses to Tanger Outlets in Fort Worth

The Coach store opened at Tanger Outlets on Oct. 20 in Fort Worth. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Coach opened a store Oct. 20 at Tanger Outlets at 15853 N. Freeway, Ste. 1050, Fort Worth. Coach offers designer purses, handbags, leather goods, footwear, outerwear and watches, according to the company website. This is the company's fourth outlet location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, joining Grand Prairie, Allen and Plano. 682-363-1298. www.coach.com.
FORT WORTH, TX
aisd.net

Bowie High School Coach honored as Cowboys Class Act

Sixth Arlington ISD teacher named Cowboys Class Act. Last Monday might have been rainy, but the weather couldn’t stop the joy at Bowie High School. Students and staff were all smiles when the Dallas Cowboys and Reliant Energy surprised Sammy Epps with the Cowboys Class Acts honor for October.
ARLINGTON, TX
travelyouman.com

Burger Lake Fort Worth (Everything You Need To Know)

The finest water parks are those produced by nature itself; forget the artificial ones. Burger’s Lake, a spring-fed swimming hole on the outskirts of Fort Worth, serves as a prime example. This vintage swimming area includes activities for swimmers of all ages, including sandy beaches, many diving boards, a 20-foot-high slide, and a 25-foot trapeze that swings over the water. The 30-acre park offers swimming as well as tennis and volleyball facilities, grills, picnic tables, and concession kiosks. And despite the short distance from Dallas (only 45 minutes from the city center), this aquatic marvel justifies the journey. From May 28 until August 14, 2022, the Lake is accessible every day; after that, it’s only open on weekends until Labor Day.
FORT WORTH, TX
coppellstudentmedia.com

Band victorious in area marching competition

BEDFORD – The time is 1:12 p.m., and Coppell Band assistant director Riaz Mohammed leans over to a flutist. With one step on the turf at Pennington Field, they, in tandem, determine the ground is neither wet nor slick enough to prevent the band from performing its best. And...
COPPELL, TX
WFAA

High-end Fort Worth shoe store burglarized, officials say

FORT WORTH, Texas — A North Texas business owner is waking up inside his store after thieves targeted it days ago. Video from Laced Connection in Fort Worth shows thieves breaking into the store over the weekend, and the owner told WFAA he knew something like this would happen some day, which is why he splits his pairs of sneakers – keeping one shoe in the front and one in the back.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy