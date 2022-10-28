Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Upcoming Unbaptism leads Christians to renounce ChristCheryl E PrestonTyler, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Duncanville Boys Basketball Team Stripped of 2022 Title for Rules ViolationLarry LeaseDuncanville, TX
The XFL is Returning to Arlington, Texas in 2023Larry LeaseArlington, TX
Inspired by Michael Myers and Halloween: The Story of Jake EvansNikAledo, TX
Related
papercitymag.com
With New Local Ownership, the Historic Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek Prepares for a Beautiful Future
Vipin Nambiar of HN Capital Partners, is the new owner of Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, photographed by Jonathan Zizzo. In Vipin Nambiar’s influential world of hotel and restaurant investments, beautiful design isn’t frivolous — it’s powerful. So, when the photogenic and storied Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek recently came up for sale, Nambiar jumped. In late September, his Dallas-based company, HN Capital Partners, announced it had acquired the iconic hotel and restaurant from New World Hospitality, the Hong Kong investment entity owned by Rosewood Hotels & Resorts. Rosewood converted the historic 1925 property from a former private home into a hotel in the early ’80s, and will continue to operate the Mansion.
papercitymag.com
8 Cool Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Demi Lovato, Chris Rock, Food Festivals and More
From food festivals to concerts and comedy, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend. American pop singer Demi Lovato is stopping at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving this Sunday night for her “Holy Fvck Tour.” Known for hits like “Heart Attack” and “Cool for the Summer,” the former Disney star just released her 2022 album, Holy Fvck. Tickets are available here.
MaxPreps
High school basketball: Stunner in Texas as defending MaxPreps National Champion Duncanville is stripped of 2022 state title, girls program also sanctioned
In a Monday morning stunner in the world of high school basketball, Texas powerhouse and defending MaxPreps National Champion Duncanville has been stripped of its 2022 Class 6A state title and head coach David Peavy has been given a one-year suspension according to multiple media outlets, including the Dallas Morning News and Houston Chronicle.
What Happens to Beautiful Southfork Ranch from “Dallas” Now That It’s been Sold?
It's one of the most iconic homes in Texas. Southfork Ranch outside of Dallas, TX, was the setting for the hugely popular '80s television series "Dallas." But now folks are worried that the ranch could be in trouble after it's come into new ownership. I've never seen a single episode...
KXAN
Texas volleyball match at TCU canceled
(KXAN) — The top-ranked Texas Volleyball team will have an extended break between taking the court as their upcoming match against TCU has been canceled. Originally slated for Wednesday, November 2, the Longhorns’ match against TCU will not happen due to a non-COVID-19 related illness within the TCU program.
Burnt Orange Nation
Kickoff time announced for Texas vs. No. 7 TCU
The Nov. 12 matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. Central on ABC, the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday. In the all-time series against the former Southwest Conference rivals, the Horns are 64-27-1,...
luxury-houses.net
This $7.5 Million One of A Kind Estate with Three Gorgeous Fountains in Dallas is Sure to Exceed Even Your Wildest Dreams
5969 Westgrove Circle Home in Dallas, Texas for Sale. 5969 Westgrove Circle, Dallas, Texas is a masterpiece captivates at every turn with three gorgeous fountains spread throughout the lush, mature trees, multiple covered patios, cabana and pool. This Home in Dallas offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5969 Westgrove Circle, please contact Julie Haymann (Phone: 214-521-7355) at Allie Beth Allman & Associates for full support and perfect service.
Coach brings designer bags, purses to Tanger Outlets in Fort Worth
The Coach store opened at Tanger Outlets on Oct. 20 in Fort Worth. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Coach opened a store Oct. 20 at Tanger Outlets at 15853 N. Freeway, Ste. 1050, Fort Worth. Coach offers designer purses, handbags, leather goods, footwear, outerwear and watches, according to the company website. This is the company's fourth outlet location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, joining Grand Prairie, Allen and Plano. 682-363-1298. www.coach.com.
This Is The Best Happy Hour Spot In Texas
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best happy hour spots in every state where it's legal.
aisd.net
Bowie High School Coach honored as Cowboys Class Act
Sixth Arlington ISD teacher named Cowboys Class Act. Last Monday might have been rainy, but the weather couldn’t stop the joy at Bowie High School. Students and staff were all smiles when the Dallas Cowboys and Reliant Energy surprised Sammy Epps with the Cowboys Class Acts honor for October.
travelyouman.com
Burger Lake Fort Worth (Everything You Need To Know)
The finest water parks are those produced by nature itself; forget the artificial ones. Burger’s Lake, a spring-fed swimming hole on the outskirts of Fort Worth, serves as a prime example. This vintage swimming area includes activities for swimmers of all ages, including sandy beaches, many diving boards, a 20-foot-high slide, and a 25-foot trapeze that swings over the water. The 30-acre park offers swimming as well as tennis and volleyball facilities, grills, picnic tables, and concession kiosks. And despite the short distance from Dallas (only 45 minutes from the city center), this aquatic marvel justifies the journey. From May 28 until August 14, 2022, the Lake is accessible every day; after that, it’s only open on weekends until Labor Day.
coppellstudentmedia.com
Band victorious in area marching competition
BEDFORD – The time is 1:12 p.m., and Coppell Band assistant director Riaz Mohammed leans over to a flutist. With one step on the turf at Pennington Field, they, in tandem, determine the ground is neither wet nor slick enough to prevent the band from performing its best. And...
WFAA
Duncanville boys basketball team stripped of state title, girls team banned from playoffs this season
DUNCANVILLE, Texas — The top-ranked Duncanville boys basketball team had its 2022 state championship stripped, and the girls team was banned from this season's playoffs, in a ruling by the University Interscholastic League on Monday. The UIL's state executive committee also suspended both the boys coach, David Peavy, and...
Duncanville stripped of UIL 6A state basketball championship, coach David Peavy suspended
Anthony Black, a five-star transfer who appeared to win a long eligibility battle before leading Panthers to a state title, is deemed to have been ineligible when he played in 2021-22
College Football Fans Are Furious With Alabama Over TCU
The College Football Playoff committee is siding with history by putting Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide over TCU in the initial 2022 rankings. The undefeated Horned Frogs check in at No. 7 in the first College Football Playoff rankings. Alabama, which lost to No. 1 Tennessee and almost ...
UIL issues Duncanville girls basketball 1-year postseason ban, 3 years probation
Pantherettes coach LeJeanna Howard suspended for upcoming season: 'I take full responsibility for not double and triple checking'
UIL hits Duncanville basketball teams with big penalties over violations
The Duncanville basketball teams have been slammed with big penalties from the UIL executive commitee. The board voted on Monday to strip the Duncanville boys of the 6A State Title that they won this spring
KTRE
McLane Stadium welcomes bands from across Texas for marching band competition
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bands from Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio, Austin and South Texas all made the trek to Central Texas for the Bands of America (BOA) – Waco Regional Championship. In total, 28 bands took to McLane Stadium to take part in the marching competition. “They’re all from...
Burglars Ransack Texas Shoe Store In Hopes Of Big Score But Get Bamboozled
Talk about instant karma.
High-end Fort Worth shoe store burglarized, officials say
FORT WORTH, Texas — A North Texas business owner is waking up inside his store after thieves targeted it days ago. Video from Laced Connection in Fort Worth shows thieves breaking into the store over the weekend, and the owner told WFAA he knew something like this would happen some day, which is why he splits his pairs of sneakers – keeping one shoe in the front and one in the back.
Comments / 0