Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places to Get Pumpkin Beer in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
wdrb.com
Norton Healthcare opens new autism center in Hikes Point
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare officially opened a new Autism Center in Hikes Point on Monday. The 45,000 square-foot facility features state-of-the-art equipment, along with an activity gym, simulation studio apartment, feeding room, treatment rooms and group therapy spaces. Norton Children's also introduced its newest facility dog, Echo. The...
wdrb.com
Louisville company holding multi-day job fairs to fill hundreds of seasonal positions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A major Louisville employer is holding a series of job fairs in hopes of filling hundreds of positions ahead of Christmas. Radial Inc. is looking to hire 3,000 workers nationwide, and 700 entry-level fulfillment workers in the Louisville and Shepherdsville area. Workers will help source customer orders and send them to their final destinations.
wdrb.com
Pandemic strains Humana’s connection to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When Andy Agwunobi left his job running the University of Connecticut's health system to become a top executive at Humana Inc. earlier this year, he told colleagues he would be getting a place in the Washington, D.C., area, where Humana maintains a satellite office frequented by top executives, according to company sources.
wdrb.com
Writer, philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $5.7 million to Louisville Urban League
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Writer and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $5.7 million to the Louisville Urban League. According to a news release from the Louisville Urban League, it's one of the largest gifts in the league's 102-year history. "We're honored and grateful that Ms. Scott and her team have...
wdrb.com
Expanded early voting for Kentuckians starts Thursday, no excuse needed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Kentuckians have four days of in-person voting to chose from without needing an excuse. This spring, Kentucky lawmakers decided to add on three early in-person days Thursday, Friday and Saturday leading into Election Day. The move came after expanded voting was made available to help battle the spread of COVID-19.
wdrb.com
State police cancel Silver Alert after missing woman found in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A statewide Silver Alert was canceled Tuesday for a missing woman last seen in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police issued the alert Monday afternoon for Diana Szostecki, 65, who was last seen in Floyds Knobs on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 6:15 p.m. Police said Szostecki was...
wdrb.com
Man taken to UofL Hospital in critical condition after motorcycle crash on Grade Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was hospitalized early Wednesday after crashing his motorcycle in the 7300 block of Grade Lane. It happened around 3 a.m., according to a news release from LMPD spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff. The man riding the motorcycle was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.
wdrb.com
Louisville's Hadley Pottery to keep doors open after purchase by local philanthropist
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An iconic Louisville ceramics shop that announced plans to permanently close its doors earlier this year is getting a second chance at life thanks to a local philanthropist. According to a news release from public relations firm Lemonade PR, Louisville-based investor Brook Smith purchased Hadley Pottery,...
wdrb.com
Drive-thru coffee shop opens in Jeffersonville as it begins massive move into Louisville area
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- There is a new spot in southern Indiana to get your daily java fix, one that popped up quickly and won't be the last in the area. 7 Brew Coffee is now open on 10th Street in Jeffersonville. The Arkansas-based drive-through-only coffee shop opened its first Indiana store last week.
wdrb.com
Halloween, trick-or-treating returns in full-force to Hillcrest Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's known as one of the most decorated Halloween streets in America and it never has a shortage of trick-or-treaters. Each year, thousands of kids and their parents make their way to Hillcrest Avenue for serious Halloween fun. Many of the homeowners decorated their houses and...
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies Louisville man shot to death in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a Louisville man who was fatally shot in the city's Russell neighborhood last week. Louisville Metro Police officers were called to a reported shooting on Friday, Oct. 28, around 5:30 p.m. in the area of 12th and Jefferson streets.
wdrb.com
Social media threat forces JCPS to cancel after school activities at Olmsted Academy schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville schools abruptly canceled all after-school activities on Monday over a social media threat. Synthia Shelby, the principal of Olmsted Academy South, and Tonkeyta Rodgers, the principal of Olmsted Academy North, announced the cancelations "as a precaution" in letters that were sent to parents Monday afternoon.
wdrb.com
Neighboring café, tropically-themed bar close in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville small businesses located right next to each other have closed. Riot Café at 4th and West Chestnut streets is out of business after it opened in the fall of 2020 and was named after the civil unrest from that summer in downtown Louisville. The cafe served coffee and focused on supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and conversation about societal concerns.
wdrb.com
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Parkland neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood on Monday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2600 block of Hale Avenue around 7 p.m. Police found a man with a gunshot wound.
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Both missing teens last seen in Shawnee neighborhood 'located safely'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two teens were reported missing from the Shawnee neighborhood earlier this week and both of them have been located safely. A Golden Alert was originally issued on Thursday for Joseph Abbott, 17 and Shawn Matthews, 18. Police said the two were last seen in the 200...
wdrb.com
Louisville police to resume responses to wrecks, burglary, theft calls
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police Officers must send officers to respond to wrecks, burglary and theft calls once again. In a memo sent to staff on Monday obtained by WDRB News, LMPD Chief Erika Shields walks back on special orders put in place in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic.
wdrb.com
Kentucky teachers required to teach these 24 historical documents starting July 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a heated debate this spring in Frankfort, educators in Kentucky will soon be required by state law to teach a specific set of 24 historical documents. The new requirements stem from the Teaching American Principles Act that was originally debated as Senate Bill 138 before...
wdrb.com
Louisville woman arrested after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman was arrested after a 33-year-old woman was hit by a car on Poplar Level Road, near Interstate 264, on Monday night. Chelsea R. Moore, 30, was charged with leaving the scene of accident and failure to render aid in death or serious injury, according to Louisville Metro Police.
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Man in critical condition after being hit while riding bicycle on Preston Highway in Okolona
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was critically injured when he was hit while riding his bicycle on Preston Highway in Okolona on Tuesday evening. Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Seventh Division were called to a report that a pedestrian had been hit in...
wdrb.com
Printing error blamed for mistake on 1 single Jefferson County absentee ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Board of Elections blames a printing error for a mistake on an absentee ballot, but officials say they don't believe it's a widespread issue. Thus far, the board has only received one report of a printing error occurring on an absentee ballot. It...
Comments / 0