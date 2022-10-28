Read full article on original website
Should You Be Worried About ‘Rainbow’ Fentanyl in Temple, Texas?
Brightly colored 'rainbow' fentanyl pills that look like candy have some parents in Temple, Texas and the surrounding area worried this Halloween. While the Temple Police Department told KWTX they have not found drugs resembling 'rainbow' fentanyl pills in Central Texas, that doesn't mean parents don't need to be on alert during and around the holiday. Temple Police Department Officer Martina Malone says, “If it looks like it’s been open, just throw it out. There’s no sense in harming yourself or your children.” You should also avoid any treat that isn't in a traditional candy wrapper.
Two Arrested, Child Protective Services Called in Temple, Texas
Individuals in Temple who were pulled over now face charges after a search of the vehicle revealed items that placed other members in the car in danger. KWKT reports that 2 individuals, Michael Leigh Titus, Jr. and Suzette Louise Bilbrey were pulled over on Saturday. Law enforcement pulled their vehicle over when they had reportedly failed to stop at a designated point located at an intersection of South 19th Street and West Avenue R.
KWTX
Belton business asks for leftover Halloween candy to send to troops overseas
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - If you have any leftover Halloween candy, Brautigan Realty in Belton is accepting candy donations to send to troops stationed overseas. Owner Heidi Brautigan is hoping to collect 200 pounds of Halloween candy this year. It all started five years ago with her son, who has a peanut allergy.
CBS Austin
Tarantulas creeping through Central Texas
Around Halloween, you may see many creepy, crawly critters around, and some could be of the 8-legged variety. It's spooky season, and it's also spider season. So don't be surprised if you come across a tarantula on the trail, or even in your home. "Oh! Hey! Hey! Hey!" is how...
Army Offering $50k Reward for Information in Fort Hood, Texas Soldier’s Death
Fort Hood, Texas soldier PVT Gregory Morales went missing three years ago, and his family is still seeking answers about his disappearance and death. The US Army CID (Criminal Investigation Division) has now doubled the reward to $50,000 for any information given related to Morales' case. Here's What We Know.
After Months of Prep, Haunted Driveway Back in Copperas Cove, Texas
They call themselves the 'Boo Crew', and the product of all their hard work is only available on Halloween night. This year will also be their last for the display, so the Boo Crew wants to go out with a bang. The creative director of the ‘haunted driveway’ in Copperas...
Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport Concourse Needs a Name
The Killeen, Texas City Council is naming a concourse at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, and they're giving citizens of K-Town an opportunity to vote for the new name they like best. You can even recommend a name if you know of someone who deserves the honor. Still Boarding. You...
Baylor warning students, staff to be alert after off-campus kidnapping
Baylor University is warning students and staff to be vigilant after a victim was kidnapped and then released by three men.
Killeen, Texas Schools Awarded Millions In Grant Funds To Improve Bus Emissions
(Killeen, Texas): Not just the wheels on Killeen ISD's busses will be brand new and going 'round and 'round. The whole bus is being replaced. Killeen ISD has been named a winner of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program. Out of only twelve school districts in the state of Texas to receive the grant, KISD is the only school district in Region 12.
Sunshine for Halloween, but When Are Storms Coming Back to Central Texas?
After a rough round of damaging storms throughout the Killeen area and a tornado in Jarrell, Texas, we've been enjoying perfect fall temps. However, you know things can change in an instant around the Lone Star State when it comes to the skies above. Over 1,000 households and business in...
fox44news.com
Teens receive gunshot wounds at Waco Halloween party
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Two teenagers suffered gunshot wounds at a weekend Halloween party in Waco. Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley tells FOX 44 News that officers were called to a shooting at the South Terrace Community Center at 11:50 p.m. Saturday. A Halloween Party was going on when the shots were fired.
Authorities: Loose cow trampled child in Marlin
Several cowboys on horseback were able to capture a loose cow that trampled a child in Marlin, according to authorities.
Investigation Underway in Killeen, Texas Carjacking, Officer-Involved Shooting
The Texas Rangers have initiated an investigation after a unidentified individual, at the time of writing, was chased by police in Killeen, Texas. Our news partners at KWTX have the story. Around the time of 2:37 PM on Sunday October 30th, Killeen Police were alerted to carjacking incident at the 3300 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard. Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble stated in a news conference that the call stated a white car had been robbed at gun point.
KWTX
New TAMU Central Texas head shares passion for education while honoring mother who went missing in 1989
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The new executive director for student success, equity and inclusion at A&M Central Texas is sharing her passion for higher education while honoring her mother who went missing more than 3 decades ago. When you see Stephanie Legree-Roberts behind the desk at Warrior Hall it’s hard to believe she endured a childhood of abuse from her father, the loss of her mother and uncertainty for her future.
KBTX.com
Permit approved that would remove large amounts of water from Robertson County
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley Groundwater Conservation District has approved a drilling and operating permit for a Houston-based water company that wants to drill water wells and pump enough water that exceeds the yearly combined total of the cities of Bryan and College Station along with Texas A&M University.
Oh No! Central Texas Carnival Is Temporarily Cancelled
I know that we are all excited in Killeen, Texas about the Central Texas Exposition Carnival coming back to the city. Everyone was looking forward to a great time this weekend, especially since it's almost Halloween. WHY IS THE CARNIVAL TEMPORARILY CLOSED?. Unfortunately, the carnival is temporarily canceled due to...
KWTX
Investigators offering $50K for information regarding death of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Three years ago, Private Gregory Morales went missing while stationed at Fort Hood. Morales was a motor transport operator with the first cavalry division sustainment brigade and was scheduled to be discharged within a couple of days of his disappearance. “I don’t know if people are...
Killeen Texas Armed Services YMCA Opens Five Star Food Market
As we begin to approach the season of thanks and giving, one organization in Killeen, Texas is putting food on the table and bringing the village people back into the (sing it with me) A-S-Y-M-C-A . The Harker Heights Wellness Center opened their Five Star Food Market today and it is one of a kind. Scroll down so I can give you the deets.
KWTX
Distemper outbreak forces closure of Humane Society of Central Texas, Waco Animal Shelter
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Humane Society of Central Texas and the Waco Animal Shelter will close for two weeks after several animals tested positive for distemper, according to Waco Animal Services Director Trey Buzbee. “As you may have heard over the past few weeks, our shelter veterinarian, Dr. Vallon,...
Texas woman sentenced for child abandonment dies while serving 8-year sentence
A Texas woman who was sentenced to eight years in prison for child abandonment died on Oct. 23.
US105
