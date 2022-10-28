ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
US105

Should You Be Worried About ‘Rainbow’ Fentanyl in Temple, Texas?

Brightly colored 'rainbow' fentanyl pills that look like candy have some parents in Temple, Texas and the surrounding area worried this Halloween. While the Temple Police Department told KWTX they have not found drugs resembling 'rainbow' fentanyl pills in Central Texas, that doesn't mean parents don't need to be on alert during and around the holiday. Temple Police Department Officer Martina Malone says, “If it looks like it’s been open, just throw it out. There’s no sense in harming yourself or your children.” You should also avoid any treat that isn't in a traditional candy wrapper.
TEMPLE, TX
US105

Two Arrested, Child Protective Services Called in Temple, Texas

Individuals in Temple who were pulled over now face charges after a search of the vehicle revealed items that placed other members in the car in danger. KWKT reports that 2 individuals, Michael Leigh Titus, Jr. and Suzette Louise Bilbrey were pulled over on Saturday. Law enforcement pulled their vehicle over when they had reportedly failed to stop at a designated point located at an intersection of South 19th Street and West Avenue R.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Belton business asks for leftover Halloween candy to send to troops overseas

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - If you have any leftover Halloween candy, Brautigan Realty in Belton is accepting candy donations to send to troops stationed overseas. Owner Heidi Brautigan is hoping to collect 200 pounds of Halloween candy this year. It all started five years ago with her son, who has a peanut allergy.
BELTON, TX
CBS Austin

Tarantulas creeping through Central Texas

Around Halloween, you may see many creepy, crawly critters around, and some could be of the 8-legged variety. It's spooky season, and it's also spider season. So don't be surprised if you come across a tarantula on the trail, or even in your home. "Oh! Hey! Hey! Hey!" is how...
AUSTIN, TX
US105

Killeen, Texas Schools Awarded Millions In Grant Funds To Improve Bus Emissions

(Killeen, Texas): Not just the wheels on Killeen ISD's busses will be brand new and going 'round and 'round. The whole bus is being replaced. Killeen ISD has been named a winner of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program. Out of only twelve school districts in the state of Texas to receive the grant, KISD is the only school district in Region 12.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Teens receive gunshot wounds at Waco Halloween party

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Two teenagers suffered gunshot wounds at a weekend Halloween party in Waco. Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley tells FOX 44 News that officers were called to a shooting at the South Terrace Community Center at 11:50 p.m. Saturday. A Halloween Party was going on when the shots were fired.
WACO, TX
US105

Investigation Underway in Killeen, Texas Carjacking, Officer-Involved Shooting

The Texas Rangers have initiated an investigation after a unidentified individual, at the time of writing, was chased by police in Killeen, Texas. Our news partners at KWTX have the story. Around the time of 2:37 PM on Sunday October 30th, Killeen Police were alerted to carjacking incident at the 3300 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard. Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble stated in a news conference that the call stated a white car had been robbed at gun point.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

New TAMU Central Texas head shares passion for education while honoring mother who went missing in 1989

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The new executive director for student success, equity and inclusion at A&M Central Texas is sharing her passion for higher education while honoring her mother who went missing more than 3 decades ago. When you see Stephanie Legree-Roberts behind the desk at Warrior Hall it’s hard to believe she endured a childhood of abuse from her father, the loss of her mother and uncertainty for her future.
KILLEEN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Oh No! Central Texas Carnival Is Temporarily Cancelled

I know that we are all excited in Killeen, Texas about the Central Texas Exposition Carnival coming back to the city. Everyone was looking forward to a great time this weekend, especially since it's almost Halloween. WHY IS THE CARNIVAL TEMPORARILY CLOSED?. Unfortunately, the carnival is temporarily canceled due to...
KILLEEN, TX
US105

Killeen Texas Armed Services YMCA Opens Five Star Food Market

As we begin to approach the season of thanks and giving, one organization in Killeen, Texas is putting food on the table and bringing the village people back into the (sing it with me) A-S-Y-M-C-A . The Harker Heights Wellness Center opened their Five Star Food Market today and it is one of a kind. Scroll down so I can give you the deets.
KILLEEN, TX
US105

US105

Temple, TX
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy