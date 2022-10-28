ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking Forward: Pete Carroll approaches Seahawks future with tons of hope

Every week, Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll addresses local media the day after a game. It's a chance to digest what happened and take a look at the film to get a closer look at the action. As the Seahawks hope to continue their three game win streak and one-game lead on the rest of the NFC West, here's what Pete had to say heading into the new game week.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Seahawks Notable Signing News

The Seattle Seahawks are adding some much-needed depth to their receiving corps. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the top team in the NFC West is signing Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad. Treadwell, a former first-round pick out of Ole Miss, has bounced around the NFL since 2016. He previously...
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
WOWK

Geno Smith leads Seahawks to third straight win

The Geno Smith redemption tour rages on, as Smith and the Seattle Seahawks offense continue to hit all the right notes. Smith and Seattle (5-3) were at home Sunday hosting a New York Giants (6-2) team that had won four in a row. It was a matchup of two of the biggest surprises in the NFL so far this season.
CBS Denver

Analysis: Even his contemporaries are ribbing Wilson

Those who watch football for a living or for fun have been quick to rip Russell Wilson over his many cringe-worthy games, commercials, catch phrase deliveries and podium performances this season. Now, even his opponents are clowning the quarterback whose Denver Broncos are off to a 3-5 start just like Tom Brady's Buccaneers and Aaron Rodgers' Packers.  The Baltimore Ravens kicked off Week 8 with a come-from-behind 27-22 win over Brady and the struggling Buccaneers on Thursday night and on the flight home, cornerback Marlon Humphrey busted out his phone for an Instagram livestream. When he panned to Justin Tucker,...
Pro Football Rumors

Seahawks waive veteran CB Sidney Jones

Following the Cowboys’ decision to cut Trysten Hill minutes after the trade deadline, the Seahawks made a similar call. After attempting to trade Sidney Jones, the team moved on from the veteran cornerback. Jones has played just 45 defensive snaps this season, which brought a major change to his...
