FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KOMO News
Looking Forward: Pete Carroll approaches Seahawks future with tons of hope
Every week, Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll addresses local media the day after a game. It's a chance to digest what happened and take a look at the film to get a closer look at the action. As the Seahawks hope to continue their three game win streak and one-game lead on the rest of the NFC West, here's what Pete had to say heading into the new game week.
Paul Klee: After Broncos win in London, Russell Wilson tells Denver Gazette: 'I play for (God) and my teammates'
WEMBLEY, U.K. — Ninety-eight yards from the end zone, seven time zones from home, Russell Wilson stepped into the Broncos huddle and delivered a message he 100 percent believed. “I told the guys, ‘We are going to go 98 yards right here.’”. Is Russ for real... or...
Westword
Broncos Fans' Top Tweets About Russell Wilson's Prayer After Win Over Jags
We don't know exactly what quarterback Russell Wilson said while leading a prayer circle after his Denver Broncos defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 21-17 on October 30 at Wembley Stadium in London, but we're confident God was thanked — a lot. Prayers before and after games aren't a new thing...
Official accidentally calls Seahawks the Mariners when announcing a penalty
An official made a simple yet embarrassing slip on Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field. Official Jerome Boger accidentally mixed up the Seahawks with the Mariners. Late in the fourth quarter of the , Seattle got hit with a sideline interference call. But as Boger was calling out the 15-yard penalty, he seemed to forget who he was calling it on.
NFL World Reacts To Seahawks Notable Signing News
The Seattle Seahawks are adding some much-needed depth to their receiving corps. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the top team in the NFC West is signing Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad. Treadwell, a former first-round pick out of Ole Miss, has bounced around the NFL since 2016. He previously...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
WOWK
Geno Smith leads Seahawks to third straight win
The Geno Smith redemption tour rages on, as Smith and the Seattle Seahawks offense continue to hit all the right notes. Smith and Seattle (5-3) were at home Sunday hosting a New York Giants (6-2) team that had won four in a row. It was a matchup of two of the biggest surprises in the NFL so far this season.
Analysis: Even his contemporaries are ribbing Wilson
Those who watch football for a living or for fun have been quick to rip Russell Wilson over his many cringe-worthy games, commercials, catch phrase deliveries and podium performances this season. Now, even his opponents are clowning the quarterback whose Denver Broncos are off to a 3-5 start just like Tom Brady's Buccaneers and Aaron Rodgers' Packers. The Baltimore Ravens kicked off Week 8 with a come-from-behind 27-22 win over Brady and the struggling Buccaneers on Thursday night and on the flight home, cornerback Marlon Humphrey busted out his phone for an Instagram livestream. When he panned to Justin Tucker,...
Seahawks waive veteran CB Sidney Jones
Following the Cowboys’ decision to cut Trysten Hill minutes after the trade deadline, the Seahawks made a similar call. After attempting to trade Sidney Jones, the team moved on from the veteran cornerback. Jones has played just 45 defensive snaps this season, which brought a major change to his...
‘We’ll smack you in the face’: Seahawks DE warns for rest of NFL
Speaking with Ian Furness about how it felt to record a big-time stop on a scrambling Daniel Jones on 3rd-and-9 at the 8:30 mark in the fourth quarter to force the Giants to punt down seven, Harris made a bold declaration that will fire up Seattle Seahawks fans like nothing else.
Trade Deadline Passes Without a Whimper For Seahawks
Despite being in first place in the NFC West, general manager John Schneider opted not to make any deals to bolster the Seattle Seahawks roster prior to Tuesday's 1 PM PT deadline.
Here’s how much Giants’ playoff chances dropped because of loss at Seahawks
The Giants are 6-2 at their bye week, after Sunday’s loss at the Seahawks. So will they make the playoffs, as they push — in their final nine regular season games — for their first postseason appearance since 2016?. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
