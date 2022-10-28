ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, NJ

Hudson Reporter

A new superintendent, support for faculty and students, and COVID recovery are key for the ‘For the Children’ slate

Running in the Tuesday, November 8 election for the Secaucus Board of Education is the “For the Children” slate. Kelli Conroy D’Addetta, Alexander de Hombre, and Christina DeBari are seeking the three opens seats left by outgoing Board President Jack McStowe, Trustee Kathy O’Connell, and Trustee Jayesh Patel who opted not to seek re-election.
SECAUCUS, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Bloomfield swears in 16 police officers, promotes others

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Division of Public Safety held a police promotion and swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at St. Thomas the Apostle School in Bloomfield. During the ceremony, Daniel Niekrasz was promoted to lieutenant, and Gemner Rosales, Anthony Piccinno, Ray Diaz and Donald Grey were each promoted to sergeant. Additionally, 16 new officers were sworn in.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Essex County honors two Italian Americans as Stars of Essex County

NEWARK, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. hosted the 2022 Essex County Italian American Heritage Month celebration on Friday, Oct. 21, in the Essex County Martin Luther King Jr. Justice Building in Newark. During the event, DiVincenzo recognized Ralph A. LaRossa, president and CEO of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc., and Kristen Gengaro, president of CDM New York, as “Stellas della Contea di Essex,” or Stars of Essex County. The honor recognizes them for their commitment to improving the lives of all residents and their community involvement.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Maplewood mourns the death of Chief DeVaul

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood Police Chief Jimmy DeVaul, 53, died Oct. 21 at Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest in Allentown, Pa. DeVaul will be remembered in Maplewood as a stabilizing force who became chief of the police department following an upheaval, a man who worked to improve the department’s culture and relationship with the community.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
CBS Philly

Student of The College of New Jersey found dead inside dorm

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – Tragic news out of Trenton. A student of The College of New Jersey has been found dead in their on-campus dorm room. The student's body was discovered Saturday night. Investigators have not yet released the student's identity as they are working to contact the family.This is an ongoing investigation. However, CBS3 was told there is no foul play suspected at this time.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Planet Fitness sets location for newest N.J. gym

Popular fitness center chain Planet Fitness is set to open another location in New Jersey. Planet Fitness is coming to Hawthorne in December at 204 Wagaraw Rd., across the street from Hawthorne Tennis Courts. Planet Fitness of Hawthorne is expected to open in December, although an exact opening date has...
HAWTHORNE, NJ
Renna Media

Joseph Brennan, Former Elizabeth Police Director, passes away

Joe Brennan Passed away on September 29, 2022. He was born November 7, 1934, on Liberty Street in Elizabeth, NJ. He attended St. Mary’s grammar and high school located across the street from his home. He dated his wife, Patricia Hickey in high school. She was a graduate of St. Genevieve Grammar School in the Elmora section of Elizabeth. They married in 1958 and moved to Elmora on Floral Avenue where they stayed for 65 years until retiring to Spring Lake, NJ, in 1998.
ELIZABETH, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Merger of two NJ colleges announced, to save one from closing

TRENTON – Bloomfield College will merge into Montclair State University by next summer. The schools in Essex County announced Thursday that their boards of trustees had authorized their presidents to sign an agreement detailing the plan for the merger, which will create what will be called Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
earnthenecklace.com

Justin Godynick Leaving News 12: Where Is the New Jersey Meteorologist Going?

Justin Godynick has been the go-to guy for the people of New Jersey to stay up-to-date on the weather for 20 years. But the meteorologist will soon be departing News 12 in November 2022. As soon as Jersey City residents learned Justin Godynick was leaving News 12, they had many questions. They want to know where the meteorologist is going and if they will see him in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if he is staying in New Jersey. Fortunately for his viewers, Godynick answered most queries about leaving News 12.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Cops Find 13 Credit Cards Owned By 5 Different People On Sussex County Man Stopped On Rt. 206

A Sussex County man stopped for a Route 206 traffic violation was later arrested for having 13 credit cards belonging to five different people, authorities said. Dominick J. Fernandez was charged with credit card theft, possession of a prescription drug, open container of alcohol, fictitious registration, and several other motor vehicle offenses, Byram Township Police said in a release on Friday, Oct. 28.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ

