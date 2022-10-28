Read full article on original website
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Murphy Administration Proposes New Inland Flood Protection RuleMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Mobile DMV with REAL ID Coming to Morris PlainsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
22 years in prison for murdering his mother and dumping her body in N.J.BLOCK WORK MEDIAMorristown, NJ
Who Represents Morristown, and What Are They up To?Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
A new superintendent, support for faculty and students, and COVID recovery are key for the ‘For the Children’ slate
Running in the Tuesday, November 8 election for the Secaucus Board of Education is the “For the Children” slate. Kelli Conroy D’Addetta, Alexander de Hombre, and Christina DeBari are seeking the three opens seats left by outgoing Board President Jack McStowe, Trustee Kathy O’Connell, and Trustee Jayesh Patel who opted not to seek re-election.
Rockland County DA: Detective, drug task force supervisor dies at 31
A Rockland County detective has died at 31-years-old, the District Attorney’s Office announced on Sunday.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield swears in 16 police officers, promotes others
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Division of Public Safety held a police promotion and swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at St. Thomas the Apostle School in Bloomfield. During the ceremony, Daniel Niekrasz was promoted to lieutenant, and Gemner Rosales, Anthony Piccinno, Ray Diaz and Donald Grey were each promoted to sergeant. Additionally, 16 new officers were sworn in.
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex County honors two Italian Americans as Stars of Essex County
NEWARK, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. hosted the 2022 Essex County Italian American Heritage Month celebration on Friday, Oct. 21, in the Essex County Martin Luther King Jr. Justice Building in Newark. During the event, DiVincenzo recognized Ralph A. LaRossa, president and CEO of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc., and Kristen Gengaro, president of CDM New York, as “Stellas della Contea di Essex,” or Stars of Essex County. The honor recognizes them for their commitment to improving the lives of all residents and their community involvement.
essexnewsdaily.com
Maplewood mourns the death of Chief DeVaul
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood Police Chief Jimmy DeVaul, 53, died Oct. 21 at Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest in Allentown, Pa. DeVaul will be remembered in Maplewood as a stabilizing force who became chief of the police department following an upheaval, a man who worked to improve the department’s culture and relationship with the community.
Baker Combines Art, Cookies With New Bergen County Shop
A lifelong artist is combining her passions with the opening of a brand-new bake shop in Bergen County. After moving to New Jersey, Justine Boone began taking cake decorating classes and spent four months learning the art of cake design. Alas, she landed on cookies — and hasn't looked back.
Student of The College of New Jersey found dead inside dorm
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – Tragic news out of Trenton. A student of The College of New Jersey has been found dead in their on-campus dorm room. The student's body was discovered Saturday night. Investigators have not yet released the student's identity as they are working to contact the family.This is an ongoing investigation. However, CBS3 was told there is no foul play suspected at this time.
Monroe woman cancer-free after participating in new clinical trial at St. Vincent's Medical Center
A new clinical breast cancer trial is changing the way some people are getting treatments.
Planet Fitness sets location for newest N.J. gym
Popular fitness center chain Planet Fitness is set to open another location in New Jersey. Planet Fitness is coming to Hawthorne in December at 204 Wagaraw Rd., across the street from Hawthorne Tennis Courts. Planet Fitness of Hawthorne is expected to open in December, although an exact opening date has...
Renna Media
Joseph Brennan, Former Elizabeth Police Director, passes away
Joe Brennan Passed away on September 29, 2022. He was born November 7, 1934, on Liberty Street in Elizabeth, NJ. He attended St. Mary’s grammar and high school located across the street from his home. He dated his wife, Patricia Hickey in high school. She was a graduate of St. Genevieve Grammar School in the Elmora section of Elizabeth. They married in 1958 and moved to Elmora on Floral Avenue where they stayed for 65 years until retiring to Spring Lake, NJ, in 1998.
Warren County Diner With Fiery Bad Luck Has Successful Opening
A Warren County diner that had its soft opening delayed due to a fire that broke out the morning of is ready to rock and roll. Catch 22, on Route 22 East in Lopatcong, has opened its doors. It serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily. Some customers are raving about...
Alert mom flags cops about missing girl, 12, on Staten Island Ferry
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — An alert mom noticed a 12-year-old girl who’d been missing more than a month riding the Staten Island Ferry Saturday. The NYPD confirmed to PIX11 News Saturday night the mother flagged police officers who were riding the ferry and told them the girl looked like the 12-year-old who never came […]
Merger of two NJ colleges announced, to save one from closing
TRENTON – Bloomfield College will merge into Montclair State University by next summer. The schools in Essex County announced Thursday that their boards of trustees had authorized their presidents to sign an agreement detailing the plan for the merger, which will create what will be called Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.
earnthenecklace.com
Justin Godynick Leaving News 12: Where Is the New Jersey Meteorologist Going?
Justin Godynick has been the go-to guy for the people of New Jersey to stay up-to-date on the weather for 20 years. But the meteorologist will soon be departing News 12 in November 2022. As soon as Jersey City residents learned Justin Godynick was leaving News 12, they had many questions. They want to know where the meteorologist is going and if they will see him in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if he is staying in New Jersey. Fortunately for his viewers, Godynick answered most queries about leaving News 12.
‘Tacos saved us.’ How N.J. family’s desperation became a thriving new restaurant.
If you happened to be driving through Woodland Park during the pandemic, you might have spotted a family sitting at a table, selling homemade tacos to their neighbors for $5 a pop. That was the Martinez de Dios family, who were slinging street food not as a community service but...
Meth With Street Value Of $6,000 Seized From Pair In Hudson County: Prosecutor
Nearly a pound of methamphetamine worth nearly $6,000 has been seized from a Jersey City woman and New York man, authorities announced. Lynnette Lipinski, 39, and Husam Fooda, 36, of East Elmhurst, NY, were arrested at a home on Sherman Avenue in Jersey City Thursday, Oct. 27, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
Cops Find 13 Credit Cards Owned By 5 Different People On Sussex County Man Stopped On Rt. 206
A Sussex County man stopped for a Route 206 traffic violation was later arrested for having 13 credit cards belonging to five different people, authorities said. Dominick J. Fernandez was charged with credit card theft, possession of a prescription drug, open container of alcohol, fictitious registration, and several other motor vehicle offenses, Byram Township Police said in a release on Friday, Oct. 28.
The Tallest Building in New Jersey is One of Tallest n America
This article is all about heights. How are you when it comes to heights? For me I am so-so. If I am inside a building, car, etc. I am ok. If you want me to sky-dive, mountain climb, go way up on a ladder, climb a tree, etc. well that could be a different story.
How 8 ‘Boys From Glen Rock High’ all made it in music and showbiz
Floyd Vivino got sent down to Joe Sielski because he was always in trouble at school. The powers that be thought he could better expend his energy in band. So Sielski, the music teacher and band leader at Glen Rock High, put Floyd to work on the cymbals. Half a...
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
