westkentuckystar.com
Graves County Sheriff seeks truck theft suspects
The Graves County Sheriff's Office has identified two suspects seen on video in connection to a semi theft on Old Dublin Road. Deputies said 43-year-old Ashli Landrum and 38-year-old Douglas Anglin of Frankfort were seen on video leaving Recovery Works Treatment Center on Friday. Shortly after, the truck was reported stolen from a farm nearby.
KFVS12
2 people wanted in connection with stolen semi truck in Graves Co.
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people are wanted in connection with an investigation into a stolen semi truck. According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, they identified two suspects seen in a surveillance video as 43-year-old Ashli M. Landrum and 38-year-old Douglas W. Anglin, both from Frankfort, Ky.
kttn.com
Nurse at Missouri hospital pleads guilty to fraudulently obtaining fentanyl for personal use
A nurse at a Missouri, hospital pleaded guilty to a federal felony and admitted fraudulently obtaining fentanyl for her own personal use. Lindsay J. Maupin, 31, of Cape Girardeau, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark to one felony count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. Maupin, a registered nurse, admitted that from Jan. 18, 2020, to Feb. 2, 2020, while working at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County, she fraudulently obtained fentanyl from a Pyxis machine for her own use on multiple occasions.
kbsi23.com
Police arrest Marion High School student wanted on warrant in connection to deadly Carbondale shooting
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – A high school student in Marion, Illinois who was wanted on a warrant for involvement in a deadly shooting in Carbondale is now in custody. The Marion Police Department arrested a male student at Marion High School on Monday, Oct. 31 on an unlawful use of a weapon charge.
KFVS12
Paducah woman accused of shooting at car with 3 people inside
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman is accused of shooting at a car with three people inside on Sunday afternoon, October 30 in a Paducah neighborhood. Kemeya White, 21, was arrested on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. According to Paducah police, they responded to a report of shots fired...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Investigating Stolen Truck
Union City police were called to investigate a stolen vehicle from 731 South Sunswept Drive Apartments. Reports said officers spoke with the vehicle owner, 26 year old Bradley Pierce Alexander, who reported his 1991 Toyota truck missing. Alexander told officers that he had denied a request to take a female...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray police working to identify prowlers caught on surveillance videos
MURRAY, KY — Police are asking the public for help identifying people who've allegedly been prowling neighborhoods in Murray, Kentucky. The Murray Police Department says it has received multiple complaints about people prowling in back yards and trying to enter people's apartments. "We are asking that if you see...
thunderboltradio.com
Martin man wanted for evading arrest along with previous charge
A Martin man is facing a charge of evading arrest after running from a Martin Police officer. As Patrolman Kelly Hendon was patrolling Murphy Drive, he saw 24-year-old Tyrell McElrath who had a warrant for violation of probation. When the officer tried to make contact with McElrath, he handed a...
westkentuckystar.com
Livingston County Cram the Cruiser food drive starts in Salem
The Livingston County Sheriff's Department has launched its Cram The Cruiser campaign for November. A sheriff's cruiser will be parked at various locations around the county this month. This week, donations of nonperishable food items can be made at Salem Food Market through Saturday. Donations will be delivered to Helping...
wpsdlocal6.com
State police locate, interview Crittenden County man in connection to assault
Kentucky State Police located and interviewed Charles E. Walker in reference to an assault in Livingston County. KSP responded to a report of an assault on Oct. 20. Through investigation, troopers determined Walker, 54, of Marion, Kentucky, was the last person to have been seen with the assault victim. State police asked the public to help locate Walker after they were advised he left the area on foot.
KFVS12
Deadly crash closed highway in Livingston County, Ky.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 60, between Burna and Salem in Livingston County, was reopened around 11 p.m. on Monday, October 31. A crash near Old Salem Church Road and Victory Auto Sales shut down the highway shortly after 8:30 p.m. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Livingston County...
westkentuckystar.com
Burn bans lifted in several locations
Caldwell County, Carlisle County, Massac County, Marshall County and the City of Benton all announced on Monday that they have lifted their burn bans. Johnson County, Illinois also announced the end of their burn ban on Sunday. Kentucky still has a statewide burn restriction until December 15. Burning within 150...
WBBJ
Martin Police release details on semi-truck wreck that caused power outage
MARTIN, Tenn. — The Martin Police Department has released details on a crash that caused a lengthy power outage on Monday. According to a crash report, a 21-year-old semi-truck driver from Arkansas attempted to make a right turn from Poplar Street to South McCombs Street and struck a utility pole.
wpsdlocal6.com
Deadly crash blocking U.S. 60 in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Crews are responding to the scene of a deadly crash on U.S. 60 in Livingston County, Kentucky, Monday night. The highway is blocked near the 25 mile marker because of the collision, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The crash happened near Old Salem Church Road
wpsdlocal6.com
Man charged in connection with possible shots-fired incident near school in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A 19-year-old man faces a domestic assault charge and other offenses after authorities say he was involved in a possible shots-fired incident in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri. The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a home on Cedar Hills Lane off of...
kbsi23.com
3 face drug charges in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – Three people face drug charges after the Graves County Sheriff’s Office received information of illegal drug activity at a home in Mayfield. After conducting an investigation,, Graves County Sheriff’s deputies obtained a search warrant for a home on 9th Street in Mayfield. Deputies went to the home about 4 p.m. on Oct. 26.
kbsi23.com
Passenger in truck facing drug charges after traffic stop in Ballard County
WICKLIFFE, Ky. (KBSI) – A man from Arkansas faces drug charges after a traffic stop in Ballard County, Ky. on Tuesday. A deputy with the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office stop a red Chevrolet truck in Wickliffe for a traffic violation about 11:09 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. A...
westkentuckystar.com
Search of Mayfield home snares alleged meth trafficker and two others
The search of a home in Mayfield resulted in the arrest of an alleged meth trafficker and two others on drug charges. A tip to the Graves County Sheriff's Office reported illegal drug activity at the 9th Street home. On Wednesday deputies served a search warrant and reportedly seized 33...
KFVS12
Suspect arrested in yesterday's Carbondale shooting
In just a few hours, much of Broadway in Downtown Cape Girardeau will be a no parking zone. Carbondale Police also arrested this woman in connection with a shooting that happened early Thursday morning. 1 injured, 1 arrested in Carbondale shooting. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. One person is taken...
westkentuckystar.com
Drug complaint leads to charges for Paducah man
Complaints of illegal drug activity ended with drug charges for a Paducah Man on Thursday. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said they received complaints of illegal drug activity at the Jackson Oaks Retirement Community Facility. A deputy conducted a consented search inside of an apartment at the facility belonging...
