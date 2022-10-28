Dariq Whitehead, Kyle Filipowski sign NIL deals with Cuts Clothing

Duke freshman forward Dariq Whitehead and center Kyle Filipowski have signed NIL deals with Cuts Clothing. Whitehead and Filipowski, ranked No. 2 and No. 5 in the On3 Consensus for the 2022 recruiting class, respectively, were the first two players to commit to first-year head coach Jon Scheyer, who replaced Mike Krzyzewski.

Duke’s top-ranked 2022 recruiting class also includes center Dereck Lively II, who was the No. 1 player in the On3 Consensus, plus former five-star forward Mark Mitchell, four-star guards Tyrese Proctor and Jaden Schutt, and four-star center Christian Reeves. The Blue Devils are ranked No. 7 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll.

Cuts Clothing previously signed NIL deals with Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel, USC wide receiver Mario Williams, Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers and Syracuse guard Joe Girard III. The company sells what it describes as “workleisure” apparel.

“It aims to outfit the world’s most ambitious people, and Whitehead and Filipowski embody these values to the fullest,” according to a press release. “Throughout this partnership, Cuts looks to outfit both players with the apparel they need to traverse their busy lives as students, athletes and young professionals.”

Cuts Clothing says the agreed-upon deliverables Whitehead and Filipowski include an appearance on Cuts Clothing’s “For The Sport of Business Podcast,” a meet-and-green event in Durham, North Carolina, and an ask me anything session on the Cuts Clothing Discord channel.

Dariq Whitehead, Kyle Filipowski’s On3 NIL Valuations

With an On3 NIL Valuation of $763,000, Whitehead ranks eighth among men’s college basketball players and No. 45 in the On3 NIL 100. He benefits from having more than 78,000 Instagram followers.

Filipowski has an On3 NIL Valuation of $539,000, which ranks No. 14 and No. 80, respectively.

The On3 NIL Valuation is the industry’s leading index that sets the standard NIL market value for high school and college athletes. It utilizes a proprietary algorithm that calculates an athlete’s NIL market value using dynamic data points targeting three primary categories, including an athlete’s performance, influence and exposure.

While the algorithm includes NIL deal data, it does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals athletes have completed to date, nor does it set an athlete’s NIL valuation for the athlete’s entire career. The On3 NIL Valuation calculates the optimized NIL opportunity for athletes relative to the overall NIL market and projects out to as long as 12 months into the future.

The On3 NIL 100 is the first of its kind and the defacto NIL ranking of the top 100 high school and college athletes ranked by their On3 NIL Valuation.