IPhone 14 launch is over and now, Apple is eyeing MacEbook Pro launch and that too in October?. Apple not too long ago added a lot of new gadgets to its ecosystem throughout the Far Out occasion on September 7, together with the iPhone 14 collection, three new Apple Watches together with the rugged model named Apple Watch Ultra, and Airpods Pro 2. However, different two main merchandise resembling iPads and MacBooks had been lacking throughout the launch occasion. Now, plainly Apple is gearing as much as launch new MacEbook Pro fashions within the fourth quarter of 2022, a report by DigiTimes Asia steered.

2 DAYS AGO