Read full article on original website
Related
pocketnow.com
Apple’s 9th generation iPad is available for just $269
Apple has announced a couple of new products that will get tons of users excited, as we have received a new entry-level iPad and a new iPad Pro. The new 10th generation iPad comes with a new design, a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, and a $446 price tag, while the Pro models receive a new M2 processor, but they keep the same design and pricing.
Science Focus
Black Friday Apple: The best deals on iPads, iPhones and more
Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. Apple products rarely see big discounts, but for a saving, Black Friday is the best time to look. Buying a new product from Apple can be an expensive affair. Whether you're after the latest iPhone,...
Samsung has huge sales on Galaxy phones right now. Here are the deals
Samsung’s weeklong electronics sale is in full swing with time still left to cash in on its phone deals. The “Samsung Week 2022″ sale features many price drops on tech products, but most notable is the savings available on smartphones. Several Samsung Galaxy phone models have their...
Best iPad deals for October 2022
The best cheap iPad deals from every retailer so you'll never have to pay full price for your iPad again.
ETOnline.com
Apple's Latest iPad Air 5 Hits Lowest Price Ever During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
Apple's newest fifth-gen iPad Air hit shelves in April and is now marked down to its lowest price ever thanks to Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. The sleek, powerful tablet comes supercharged with Apple's M1 processor, which is the same series found in MacBooks — equipping it with all-day battery life and a massive leap in iPad performance. Right now, you can save $80 on the 256GB Wi-Fi model of Apple's iPad Air 5 during the October Prime Day sale event.
Phone Arena
iPhone 15 Ultra: Release date, price, features, and news
The iPhone 14 Pro Max is already old news. Having been announced in early September 2022 and released by the middle of the month, Apple's current showpiece is not only its most advanced device ever, but also laying the foundation for multiple upcoming breeds of iPhones that will improve on the Dynamic Island and Always On Display features, as well as the ever-increasing photography potential.
Forget iPad 2022 — the iPad Air just hit lowest price ever before Black Friday
The iPad Air (2022) is now on sale for just $519, which is one of the best early Black Friday iPad deals we've seen.
Refinery29
Target’s Early Black Friday Sale Starts Now — Yes, Now
"Black Friday shopping, already?" You may ask yourself, and “yes" is the enthusiastic answer Target provides. The retailer is presenting us with some juicy holiday shopping inspo in the form of Early Black Friday Deals. Through October 29, get major discounts on everything from electronics and toys to kitchen essentials and fashion.
Apple launched 3 new Apple iPads today, and one is already on sale
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Apple just released the latest lineup of iPad tablets, and they offer some major updates. From a new chip to...
Digital Trends
Dell’s best business laptop is 46% off for a limited time
Dell has been one of the best laptop brands for decades, and today one of the best Dell laptop deals should catch the eye of business owners and working professionals. The Dell Vostro 3420 is just $789 at Dell right now, which is a nearly 50% discount from its regular price of $1,456. That’s a huge savings of $667, and free shipping is included with your purchase of the Dell Vostro 3420 laptop, making it one of the best laptop deals you’ll find right now.
TechRadar
MacBook Pro 2022 dreams dead as Apple rumored to delay launch
Apple has some new Macs on the horizon, but we won’t see these devices this year sadly – the fresh hardware supposedly won’t turn up until early 2023. This is the latest from well-known leaker Mark Gurman, who made the prediction in his newsletter as published by Bloomberg (opens in new tab).
The Verge
The new Fitbit Sense 2 is 33 percent off at Amazon
Every color scheme of Fitbit’s brand-new Sense 2 smartwatch “premium fitness tracker” is selling for $199.95 at Amazon, which is a $100 price cut. The Verge’s Victoria Song reviewed this model just a handful of weeks ago, so it’s strange but very cool to see it so discounted already. The black-colored Sense 2 was selling for just $80 for a couple of hours, but Amazon deactivated that price cut.
TechRadar
Today's best Black Friday deal is the AirPods Pro down to their lowest price of 2022
Early Black Friday deals are starting to drop as we get, and today's best offer is on the best-selling AirPods Pro, which are back in stock and on sale for $169.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. That's the lowest price we've seen this year and just $10 more than last year's Black Friday price.
Apple Insider
Ikea's Matter hub, VOCOlinc floor lamp review, & more on HomeKit Insider
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — On this week's episode of theHomekit Insider podcast, your hosts talk about the new Matter hub from Ikea, review the VOCOlinc floor lamp, and much more. After being announced earlier this year, the Ikea...
Android Headlines
Windows 11 PCs Can Now Start The Hotspot On Your Samsung Phones
Samsung‘s efforts to create its ecosystem to compete with the likes of Apple have led them to deepen its ties with Microsoft. A new update rolling out to Windows 11 will allow users to auto-start the hotspot of their smartphones as part of the Phone Link app, but this feature is exclusive to select Samsung Galaxy phones.
Phone Arena
Best Buy has the unlocked Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) on sale at a killer Black Friday price
Yes, it's still raining phenomenal Best Buy deals in anticipation of next month's "proper" Black Friday 2022 extravaganza, yes, many of Motorola's affordable mid-rangers are on sale at substantial discounts, and yes, there are still a few Moto G-series handsets we have yet to recommend as a great pre-holiday purchase.
daystech.org
iPhone 14 done and dusted, Apple eyes MacBook Pro launch now
IPhone 14 launch is over and now, Apple is eyeing MacEbook Pro launch and that too in October?. Apple not too long ago added a lot of new gadgets to its ecosystem throughout the Far Out occasion on September 7, together with the iPhone 14 collection, three new Apple Watches together with the rugged model named Apple Watch Ultra, and Airpods Pro 2. However, different two main merchandise resembling iPads and MacBooks had been lacking throughout the launch occasion. Now, plainly Apple is gearing as much as launch new MacEbook Pro fashions within the fourth quarter of 2022, a report by DigiTimes Asia steered.
AOL Corp
Amazon just dropped the motherlode of weekend sales — including $80 off of Bose headphones
As we near the climax of spooky season, we have so much to look forward to: all the fun of the holiday season, which of course kicks off with all the fun of Black Friday and holiday shopping! Luckily for us, Amazon just dropped a ton of killer markdowns this weekend, which means we can start the revelry a bit early.
Phone Arena
Three Apple Watch SE 2 versions score unprecedented and unexpected new discounts
Priced at just $249 and up with the exact same processor, ultra-advanced third-generation optical heart sensor, and a number of other identical features and capabilities as the $399 and up Apple Watch Series 8, the upgraded Apple Watch SE appeared to leave little to no room for holiday discounts this year when it commercially debuted last month.
Your Apple Watch Ultra just got a major battery life upgrade
New watchOS 9.1 software update includes a new feature for up to 60 hours of battery life
Comments / 0