BBC

Akshata Murty: Who is Rishi Sunak's wife?

Rishi Sunak's rise to power has attracted attention in India - and not just because he is the first British Asian prime minister. His wife Akshata Murty is the daughter of Indian billionaire Narayana Murthy, one of the country's best known businessmen who has been dubbed the Bill Gates of India.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

'Laugh' At Meta's Crash Now But Zuckerberg Will 'Own Your Eyeballs' In 5 Years, Says Snowden; Is Metaverse A Threat To Humanity?

Meta Platforms Inc. META shares ended Thursday’s session down about 24.6% after the social media giant reported mixed quarterly results and issued weak guidance. More importantly, the company’s determined move to increase investments in the still-hazy metaverse was met with skepticism. What Happened: Self-proclaimed CIA whistleblower Edward Snowden...
getnews.info

The Rise of the New Age Entrepreneurial Teen Influencer

Successful teen entrepreneur, Appalla Saikiran, Founder and CEO of SCOPE, is paving the way as a teen entrepreneurial influencer. He seeks to revolutionize the startup industry by building a platform for connecting budding entrepreneurs with knowledgeable mentors, investors, and industry experts. SCOPE Founder and CEO Appalla Saikiran is an example...
getnews.info

Eelink Introduces the Smartest In-Transit Real Time Monitoring Device

With a myriad of features from location tracking to end-to-end security, Eelink’s GPT29 is the smartest monitoring device preferred by supply chain experts. Shenzhen, Guangdong – Businesses involved in the supply chain industry are constantly on the lookout for the best cargo monitoring solutions that improve efficiencies and minimize costs. Eelink offers GPT29 – the best application of GPS in transportation system. The advanced tracking device uses a combination of sensors including GPS, WiFi, BLE, and more to transmit the most accurate data necessary.
The Jewish Press

Strange War: France and Iran Against Israeli Ally

The war in Ukraine had a devastating influence on the whole world and pulled up to the surface very strange and intricate connections and alliances between different countries. The most recent one is a bizarre communion between France, Iran and Russia, who joined forces against Azerbaijan and Israel in Caucasus.
getnews.info

Labourco Offers Staff For Construction, Industrial, and Commercial Projects In Canada

Labourco is a dependable staffing agency that provides commercial and industrial clients with highly qualified workers and temporary staff in Vancouver, Canada. Labourco is Canada’s leading industrial and construction staffing service offering suitable labour to clients nationwide. The agency supplies clients with skilled labourers to assist with their structural and industrial projects.
getnews.info

SPEYF announces successful production of lithium carbonate from lithium chloride extracted from the Company’s brines

According to a recent article from Barrons, Benchmark lithium prices are up about 200% over the past 12 months and up roughly 12-fold compared with late 2020. Electric vehicles are the reason for the increases – demand of lithium-ion batteries that power EVs has nearly tripled since 2020. Demand is expected to double again between 2022 and 2024.
bitcoinmagazine.com

The U.S. Will Weaponize The Dollar By Backing It With Bitcoin

This is an opinion editorial by Luke Mikic, a writer, podcast host and macro analyst. This is the second part in a two-part series about the Dollar Milkshake Theory and the natural progression of this to the “Bitcoin Milkshake.” In this piece, we’ll explore where bitcoin fits into a global sovereign debt crisis.
getnews.info

PiloTrades Launches a New Trading Algorithm and Lets Users Trade with the Reversed Buy & Sell Signals

October 28, 2022 – PiloTrades, the company best known for creating cutting-edge algorithms to analyze the real-time market data and provide the predicative indicators, is launching an innovative algorithm that will allow the users to instantly receive the buy & sell signals when the market trend is reversed. It works for all trading markets including stocks, futures, forex, options, cryptocurrencies, ETFs, and more, and it can be connected to the world’s major exchanges. PiloTrades’ mission is to create a more profitable trading system, and its new algorithm aims to help maximize the gain and minimize the risk for every single trade.
ffnews.com

Auriga Extends Advanced Bank Branch Self-service Solution With IOLE, the New Smart Personal Banking Virtual Assistant

Auriga, a global software provider for the omnichannel banking and payments industry, today announced a significant development of its digital self-service branch solution Bank4Me. IOLE is a powerful virtual assistant that intuitively and fully answers customers’ needs and provides extended assistance when they use Bank4Me. Running on digital hubs...

