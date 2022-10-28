October 28, 2022 – PiloTrades, the company best known for creating cutting-edge algorithms to analyze the real-time market data and provide the predicative indicators, is launching an innovative algorithm that will allow the users to instantly receive the buy & sell signals when the market trend is reversed. It works for all trading markets including stocks, futures, forex, options, cryptocurrencies, ETFs, and more, and it can be connected to the world’s major exchanges. PiloTrades’ mission is to create a more profitable trading system, and its new algorithm aims to help maximize the gain and minimize the risk for every single trade.

