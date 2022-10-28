ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kevin Goodnight’s New Book Offers Advice on Relentlessly Pursuing Success

The author believes success can be achieved by breaking down goals into measurable tasks. The most effective strategies for achieving success are those that are organized, efficient, and easily measurable. The Power of Leadership with Kevin Goodnight (now available on Amazon) is a book loaded with cutting-edge and traditional strategies for setting goals and pursuing them. Using well-illustrated examples, the author spells out how one should define goals, understand their intentions, and work to achieve them.
Instagram influencer and fitness model Bizhan Shaban shares his approach to staying healthy and happy.

Bizhan Shaban is a rapidly growing fitness model sharing his health and fitness journey with fans – the secret is eating well and exercising regularly. It has become increasingly clear that many people are struggling with their body image and social media only serves to highlight these insecurities for many people. Many people have developed unhealthy relationships with food and exercise to fit into the world of perfection painted across online platforms. Bizhan Shaban is an inspirational fitness model who shows people that it is possible to achieve their dream bodies healthily.
Madmen and Heroes to launch new, epic puzzle box game series, Tower of the Four Game

Coming in Fall 2022, Madmen and Heroes, the creatives behind the preeminent monthly puzzle game subscription boxes including The CRAAAFT and The Resystance, introduces Tower of the Four Game, the new collaboration, epic fantasy masterpiece in partnership with award winning author Todd Fahnestock. Come on an epic quest set in...
How to Decorate A Child’s Bedroom? Here are some Ideas for Kids’ Bedroom Wall Art

Decorating people’s child’s bedroom is very challenging. Not because making their kid happy is a difficult task but keeping him happy sure is. A child grows fast and with that, their interests change as well. They may not like the things they like now a few years from today. They can easily outgrow the style. What does that mean? When their child grows to be a bit mature, they will have to re-do the entire room again! Now that is a major cost, isn’t it?
Feng Shui Master Marie Diamond Instills People’s Lives With Positive Energy

Marie Diamond’s Energy App Launch. Energy is a part of everyday life, it helps with different activities and functions for each day, and if a day gets tainted by the air of negative energy, then life goes tumbling in the right direction too. Marie Diamond, the best-selling author, speaker, Feng shui and Energy master is a living example of the fact that channeling positive energy in life at the right time is the best way to steer the course of life for success.

