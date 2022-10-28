Read full article on original website
27 Brutally Hysterical Parents Who Nailed The Hell Out Of Halloween With Kids In One Single Tweet
"You might think my house is haunted, but it's just my kids leaving all the drawers and cabinets open."
Jordyn Woods Channels Diana Ross With Spot-On Halloween Costume: Photos
Talk about a tribute! Jordyn Woods was a dead-ringer for diva Diana Ross on Halloween 2022. The bombshell, 25, oozed disco glamour as she transformed into the music icon, who is 78, for a top-notch costume Instagram. Jordyn looked divine as she slipped into a sheer, sparkling bodysuit and wore...
Jennifer Aniston Expertly Carves A Pumpkin At Halloween Party With Sandra Bullock: Watch
Jennifer Aniston can do it all! The 53-year-old Emmy Award winner expertly carved a pumpkin with a group of friends including fellow actress Sandra Bullock, in a video that Jennifer shared to Instagram on Halloween (Oct. 31). Jennifer cut open the bottom of the massive pumpkin and explained that her technique was “a hack” that she saw online.
"People Always Have A Hard Time Figuring Out Why It Tastes So Good": Home Cooks Are Sharing Their Favorite Kitchen "Cheat Codes" For Upgrading Popular Dishes
"You could spend an hour on the old-school way, but some days you just need to take the easy route — and have it taste just as good (if not better).
Ranking The Costumes In "Abbott Elementary," From "Just Okay" To "Incredibly Iconic"
Long live baby Thanos!!
NME
Benjamin Clementine on new album ‘And I Have Been’ and pursuing acting: “It’s time for me to do something else that I’ve discovered”
Benjamin Clementine has spoken about the details of his forthcoming trilogy of albums as part one ‘And I Have Been’ is released today – read NME‘s interview with the singer-songwriter below. The Mercury Prize winner’s first album in five years is out today (October 28) via...
