Minneapolis, MN

Week 8 picks: Who are the experts taking in Cardinals vs Vikings

By Tyler Forness
 4 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings come out of the bye week at 5-1 and take on the 3-4 Arizona Cardinals at noon on Sunday afternoon.

The last time these two teams met was in week two last season which ended up being a very exciting game that saw the Cardinals squeak out a 34-33 win over the Vikings.

The Vikings lead the Cardinals all-time with a 17-12 record and have won 10-straight against the Cardinals at home with the last loss coming in 1977.

When it comes to picking the game, the Vikings are a 4.5-point favorites over the Cardinals and the experts are currently agreeing with the Vegas odds.

According to NFL Pick Watch, a site that tracks who the experts are picking, 84% of experts are picking the Vikings to win the game and improve to 6-1.

Will the Vikings make it 11-straight at home over the Cardinals? We will find out this Sunday afternoon.

