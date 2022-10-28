Read full article on original website
getnews.info
LeadClicker is still locating those elusive, exclusive, off-market, qualified seller and buyer leads, despite current “soft” market conditions
Realtors, brokers, and investors always want to buy seller leads (and purchase buyer leads these days as well!) but it’s getting harder and harder to find high-quality leads in this real estate market. With a team of diverse experts, LeadClicker is a powerful lead generation company that’s currently focused...
CNBC
Under-the-radar trend shows tech investors remain loyal despite major losses this year
It appears most ETF investors aren't cashing out of technology despite this year's painful losses. Invesco's Anna Paglia lists a reason: Investors are more loyal to the idea of growth than to the market's near-term swings. "You do not assess the growth of companies based on what's happening today, [and]...
Stocks slip, but still end up with big gains for October
NEW YORK — Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street on Monday, a downbeat finish for major indexes in an otherwise banner October for the market, including the best month for the Dow Jones industrial average since 1976. The Standard & Poor’s 500, the benchmark for many index funds,...
CNBC
Uber stock pops 15% on revenue beat, strong guidance
Uber reported third-quarter earnings that beat analysts' estimates for revenue Tuesday. The company suffered a net loss of $1.2 billion for the quarter, $512 million of which was attributed to revaluations of Uber's equity investments, according to a company release. reported a third-quarter loss Tuesday but beat analysts' estimates for...
getnews.info
Mortgage Experts Offer Solutions To Confront Rising Rates
““It is a complex industry, that often does not make it easy for a customer to get the right financial product,” says Luca Bertolino, owner of Your Mortgage Experts and 15 year industry veteran.”. The team at Your Mortgage Experts bring clients’ money saving solutions to combat rising...
getnews.info
Bronson Stefano is Changing the Way Future Traders Learn. Here’s How
META: Say goodbye to the old world of trading education, and say hello to Bronson Stefano’s revolutionary new approach. In the world of trading, a few big names stand out from the rest. One name that is quickly rising to the top is Bronson Stefano. Why?. Because those looking...
TechCrunch
Are investors really paying more for profits than growth today?
The answer, in startup terms, is both. But because there is a natural tension between growth (which usually comes with incremental costs, often in advance of new revenues) and profitability (allowing revenue to further extend its coverage of operating costs), most startups lean more on the growth side of the equation.
getnews.info
Hot wire, The ASCO Bank Digital Alliance is coming online soon
With the severe global economic situation, more and more enterprises with weak risk resistance began to be impacted, and the profit margins are declining further, and the number of customers is shrinking. The previous solo business thinking and mode, has been difficult to meet the developing market environment and competitive demand, thus began to explore a new marketing model: “combination”, namely by looking for competitive partners, integrate its competitive advantage,maximize the customer diversified consumer demand, so as to achieve the purpose of expanding and stable customer base. In fact, although many enterprises operate in different products or services, but we are facing the same market, the same consumer. Through the form of business alliance, it provides an information exchange platform between enterprises to accelerate the transmission of market information, so that enterprises can quickly understand the market dynamics, so as to grasp the market opportunity.
getnews.info
CapitalGainsReport: Wearable Health Solutions, Inc. (OTC: WHSI) Files 10K For FY 2022, Deleverages Financials, Starts Selling 4G Devices In Remote Personal Care Market Marketplace
WHSI documents its 10K deleveraging with sharply lower debt, strengthened buying power via a Reg. A filing and multiple revenue streams. Wearable Health Solutions, Inc.’s (OTC: WHSI) is already starting to sell its technology-advanced iHelp4GMAX™ PERS (Personal Emergency Remote Solutions) device with a strengthened balance sheet as shown in its new 10K filing. An exclusive interview with management Harrysen Mittler, Chairman; Peter Pizzino, President; and Vincent Miceli, CFO. WHSI documents its 10K deleveraging with sharply lower debt, strengthened buying power via a Reg. A filing and multiple revenue streams.
Airbnb expects holiday-quarter bookings to moderate; shares fall
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Airbnb Inc forecast holiday-quarter revenue that could fall short of market expectations, saying a strong dollar had started to pressure its business and bookings would moderate, sending its shares down 7% after the bell.
getnews.info
Gathr Featured in Bloor Research’s Market Update on Streaming Analytics
Gathr is one of the featured platforms in Bloor Research’s market update, based on key trends related to streaming analytics. Gathr Data Inc., the creator of a self-service, zero-code, unified data pipeline platform (Gathr), has announced that its flagship product has been featured by Bloor Research in one of its market updates. The market report covers the industry basics, competitive products, and key trends in the streaming analytics space.
getnews.info
Top 5 Best Crypto Portfolio Management Platforms
Facing a yield tracking issue? Are you unable to properly assess the value of your crypto portfolio? Still, using Excel to analyze asset movement over time? Hey, friends, don’t you think it’s time to stop wasting time? In today’s article, we have collected the best crypto portfolio management applications that have already been evaluated in the crypto world.
Watch live: Jerome Powell discusses expected rate increase
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss what’s expected to be a 3/4 of a point rate hike in a continuation of this year’s series of increases. The event is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET. Watch the live video above.
getnews.info
EverEscrow Announces Plans To Launch its Web Application
Innovative crypto escrow payment platform, EverEscrow, announces plans to launch a user-friendly web application as part of the all-inclusive new ecosystem of utilities. Crypto enthusiasts in different parts of the world are up for exciting times as EverEscrow plans for its web application. EverEscrow is designed as a decentralised crypto escrow payment platform that is built on the Binance Smart Chain, acting as the intermediary of escrow services for crypto business transactions. The decision to launch a web application and subsequently develop a mobile app in Q1 2023 will enable more individuals and businesses to leverage the features and functionalities of EverEscrow.
getnews.info
Blockchains interconnector that brings together all of the blockchains in one place, in any place
Today there are less and less people who haven’t heard of Bitcoin, Blockchain or even NFT. Moreover, we are on the threshold of a new remarkable event – Blockchain 3.0. Blockchain itself is creating a trusted, unfilterable, uncensorable repository of data that is easily accessible worldwide. Each process within a blockchain is transparent, independently verifiable, and auditable in real-time by each participant. These are the characteristics that will drive the third generation of the Internet: WEB3.0.
getnews.info
Global Smart Elevator Market Analysis [2021-2026] | Industry Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2026
[194 Pages Report] Smart elevator market size, analysis, trends, companies, growth & forecasts. COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on the construction sector. Attractive Opportunity: Supercharge your Visualization. The key factors fueling the growth of this market consist of reducing energy consumption within the buildings, development of smart cities and...
getnews.info
Synthetic Latex Polymers Market – Development of New Grades to Create Lucrative Opportunities for Global Manufacturers
“Browse 72 market data Tables and 29 Figures spread through 115 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Synthetic Latex Polymers Market””. Synthetic Latex Polymers Market by Type (Styrene Acrylics, Acrylics, Styrene Butadiene, VAE, PVAc, Vinyl Acetate Copolymer), Application (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Paper & Paperboard, Carpets, Nonwovens), Region.
getnews.info
Bootstrack is disrupting the $1.5 Trillion Ed-tech & Tourism Industry with its Fast-track Global Programs
Bootstrack offers eco-futuristic programs to upskill students, professionals, creators, freelancers, marketers, and anyone with a keen interest in the business industry. Beating the mainstream way of traditional education, there has been an uprise of programs and courses targeting to upskill or find solutions to specific business needs. Such programs are offered by Bootstrack, a company based out of Singapore.
getnews.info
Impact Energy Helps Consumers Beat Rising Energy Prices
Combining the power of the sun with innovative technology, Impact Energy helps homeowners spend less on electricity bills. November 1st, 2022 – Impact Energy is helping consumers in the United States beat the rising energy prices by offering them a sustainable alternative to their energy needs. The company is one of the leading solar installation experts in Colorado and uses advanced solar panel technology to provide homeowners with an efficient means of harnessing & managing solar energy.
getnews.info
Argentina exports more Technology services than it does Wine and Meat combined
Argentina is characterized by exporting more technology services than other items. Although it also does it with cuts of beef and its wines. However, one of the areas in which it has been most successful is technology. It is one of the sectors that is part of the export complexes with the greatest potential in the country.
