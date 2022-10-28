Read full article on original website
getnews.info
Instagram influencer and fitness model Bizhan Shaban shares his approach to staying healthy and happy.
Bizhan Shaban is a rapidly growing fitness model sharing his health and fitness journey with fans – the secret is eating well and exercising regularly. It has become increasingly clear that many people are struggling with their body image and social media only serves to highlight these insecurities for many people. Many people have developed unhealthy relationships with food and exercise to fit into the world of perfection painted across online platforms. Bizhan Shaban is an inspirational fitness model who shows people that it is possible to achieve their dream bodies healthily.
getnews.info
getnews.info
