Abbeville, LA

Abbeville Shooting Suspect Surrenders, Another Suspect Still at Large

Abbeville Police Chief Mike Hardy says one of two men accused of shooting three people on St. Charles Street has turned himself in to officers. Chief Hardy says a family member of Tyrese Willis called him saying that Willis would be coming to turn himself in to authorities. Willis showed up that evening which was Friday, October 28. He showed up with members of his family so he could say goodbye.
ABBEVILLE, LA
Mississippi Man Steals Police Car, Drives to Crowley, and Gets Arrested

CROWLEY, La. (KPEL News) - Acadia Parish sheriff department deputies have arrested a Mississippi man wanted for Grand Larceny in Leflore County, Mississippi. Billy Joe Westbrook, 59, of Yazoo, Mississippi, allegedly stole an unmarked police vehicle from the Leflore County Sheriff's Office in Mississippi, and an alert was put out for his arrest. On Wednesday, October 26, Acadia Parish deputies spotted the vehicle traveling northbound on Conrad Rd. in Crowley.
CROWLEY, LA
Warrants Issued After Abbeville Shooting Leaves Three Injured

Abbeville (KPEL News) - Abbeville police are investigating a Monday night shooting that left multiple victims injured on South St. Charles Street. According to Abbeville Police, at around 6 p.m. two men, both black males, were walking down the street when they came across three individuals near the corner of South St. Charles and 9th Streets. The two men then opened fire on the three men they came across.
ABBEVILLE, LA
Meth Bust in Kaplan Leads to Two Arrests

KAPLAN, La. (KPEL News) - Vermilion Parish officials have made two arrests involving methamphetamines in Kaplan following an investigation into suspected drug activity in the area. Joshua Leblanc of Rayne was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, and Claire Davis of Kaplan was arrested for distribution...
KAPLAN, LA
Another Lafayette Parish School Threatened, This Time by Anonymous Note

LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - Despite a few weeks with no issues, another school in Lafayette Parish has come under potential threat. On Wednesday, school officials at L.J. Alleman Middle School, alongside law enforcement, investigated a threatening note found on campus. However, school officials believe the threat is not credible. School will take place as usual, but additional safety precautions will be in place.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
Abusive Boyfriend Sentenced in Killing of Iberia Parish Woman

A man previously convicted of abusing his girlfriend will now face four decades of hard labor after a judge has sentenced him for killing her. On October 11, 2019, Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputies responded to a home in the 2600 block of Phyllis Drive to find 45-year-old Antonia August dead. After deputies thought the death to be suspicious, they called investigators who determined that the extensive and serious injuries - including blunt force trauma to Antonia's head and abdomen - could have only been caused by her then-boyfriend 42-year-old Marlon Vallian. The couple lived together in the home.
IBERIA PARISH, LA
Northside High Cleared After Social Media Threat Forces Students to Evacuate

LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - Students at Northside High School were evacuated on Friday after a social media threat was posted, LPSS acknowledged Friday afternoon. Administrators at the school were made aware of the threat, which was circulating on social media. Students were evacuated while law enforcement searched the campus. However, no threat was found and students were allowed to return to campus.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Lafayette, LA
Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana.

