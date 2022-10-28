A man previously convicted of abusing his girlfriend will now face four decades of hard labor after a judge has sentenced him for killing her. On October 11, 2019, Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputies responded to a home in the 2600 block of Phyllis Drive to find 45-year-old Antonia August dead. After deputies thought the death to be suspicious, they called investigators who determined that the extensive and serious injuries - including blunt force trauma to Antonia's head and abdomen - could have only been caused by her then-boyfriend 42-year-old Marlon Vallian. The couple lived together in the home.

