Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana witness illustrates unknown objects crossing night sky silentlyRoger MarshDuson, LA
Louisiana witness reports UFO clusters moving in formationsRoger MarshLafayette, LA
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
Abbeville Shooting Suspect Surrenders, Another Suspect Still at Large
Abbeville Police Chief Mike Hardy says one of two men accused of shooting three people on St. Charles Street has turned himself in to officers. Chief Hardy says a family member of Tyrese Willis called him saying that Willis would be coming to turn himself in to authorities. Willis showed up that evening which was Friday, October 28. He showed up with members of his family so he could say goodbye.
Talk Radio 960am
Lafayette Student Arrested for Northside High School Threat, Others Arrested Too
While some young people may think threats are funny, in the cold, hard reality of life, it's not. When you play a stupid game, you are going to win a stupid prize. A student who police say is responsible for the social media threat against Northside High School Friday, October 28 was arrested on several charges.
Arnaudville Man Attempts to Shoot Neighbor’s Dog, Hits Neighbor Instead
ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - An Arnaudville man is behind bars after attempting to shoot his neighbor's dog, but accidentally hitting his neighbor instead. Joshua Boudreaux, 42, of Arnaudville shot at his neighbor's dog on Sunday evening. However, the round ricocheted off the concrete near the dog and hit the neighbor in the leg.
Mississippi Man Steals Police Car, Drives to Crowley, and Gets Arrested
CROWLEY, La. (KPEL News) - Acadia Parish sheriff department deputies have arrested a Mississippi man wanted for Grand Larceny in Leflore County, Mississippi. Billy Joe Westbrook, 59, of Yazoo, Mississippi, allegedly stole an unmarked police vehicle from the Leflore County Sheriff's Office in Mississippi, and an alert was put out for his arrest. On Wednesday, October 26, Acadia Parish deputies spotted the vehicle traveling northbound on Conrad Rd. in Crowley.
Arrest Made in Fatal Hit-and-Run That Left Pedestrian Dead
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - Lafayette police have made an arrest in the fatal hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian on W. Congress Street last week. Theophilus Rose, 21, of Lafayette was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for a felony hit and run. His bond was set at $25,000.
Lafayette Parish Wanted on Kidnapping & Home Invasion Charges Being Sought
Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for people to keep an eye out for a fugitive wanted on multiple charges including kidnapping and home invasion. Crime Stoppers officials say they are searching for Steven Robert Thompson. The man is wanted on a variety of charges that include the following:. Home...
Lafayette Police Make Multiple Arrests in Dozens of Car Burglaries at Local Hotels
Detectives with Lafayette Police have arrested two men for a rash of auto burglaries over the last few months. 19-year-old Jeremiah Norris, 19, of Lafayette was arrested on October 19 and charged with 42 counts of Simple Burglary of an Auto. On Wednesday, a week later, they also arrested Rayshan Norbert, 18, of Lafayette on 14 counts.
Warrants Issued After Abbeville Shooting Leaves Three Injured
Abbeville (KPEL News) - Abbeville police are investigating a Monday night shooting that left multiple victims injured on South St. Charles Street. According to Abbeville Police, at around 6 p.m. two men, both black males, were walking down the street when they came across three individuals near the corner of South St. Charles and 9th Streets. The two men then opened fire on the three men they came across.
Meth Bust in Kaplan Leads to Two Arrests
KAPLAN, La. (KPEL News) - Vermilion Parish officials have made two arrests involving methamphetamines in Kaplan following an investigation into suspected drug activity in the area. Joshua Leblanc of Rayne was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, and Claire Davis of Kaplan was arrested for distribution...
Suspect Being Sought after Armed Robbery at a Lafayette Gas Station
Lafayette Police officers are investigating an armed robbery that happened around 1:30 Monday morning at a gas station on Moss Street. Senior Corporal Matthew Benoit reports that an armed black male walked into the store in the 3800 block of Moss Street demanding money from the store clerk. Officials say...
Need to Know: Traffic Closures Happening on Interstate 10 and Interstate 49
This is a big week for road construction that is scheduled to happen on the two interstates that run through Lafayette - Interstate 10 and Interstate 49. There are two traffic closures scheduled to happen on Interstate 49 this week. They are both scheduled to happen during the daytime. I-49...
Surveillance Video Shows Female Inmate Escaping Police Custody at Ochsner Lafayette General
Authorities have released a video of a female inmate that escaped from Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center on Monday night. After escaping while receiving treatment, Dervanisha Carter is back in police custody according to our media partners at KATC. LPSO Spokeswoman Valerie Ponseti said a female inmate managed to escape...
Another Lafayette Parish School Threatened, This Time by Anonymous Note
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - Despite a few weeks with no issues, another school in Lafayette Parish has come under potential threat. On Wednesday, school officials at L.J. Alleman Middle School, alongside law enforcement, investigated a threatening note found on campus. However, school officials believe the threat is not credible. School will take place as usual, but additional safety precautions will be in place.
Abusive Boyfriend Sentenced in Killing of Iberia Parish Woman
A man previously convicted of abusing his girlfriend will now face four decades of hard labor after a judge has sentenced him for killing her. On October 11, 2019, Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputies responded to a home in the 2600 block of Phyllis Drive to find 45-year-old Antonia August dead. After deputies thought the death to be suspicious, they called investigators who determined that the extensive and serious injuries - including blunt force trauma to Antonia's head and abdomen - could have only been caused by her then-boyfriend 42-year-old Marlon Vallian. The couple lived together in the home.
Opelousas Police Are Investigating a Homicide after Man Was Found in a Roadway
An Opelousas man is dead after being fatally shot in the 100 block of South Academy Street. Police officers were called out to the area at around 2:40 Saturday afternoon to respond to a call of shots being fired. Officers pulled up to find a man who had been shot...
DWI Arrest: Another Fatal Crash in St. Martin Parish Claims Life of Young Woman
On Tuesday, KPEL News reported on the death of 27-year-old Tyler Nicole Girard of Breaux Bridge after not stopping at a stop sign on Bourque Road led to a pickup truck hitting her. That impact sent her into a shed on private property. That crash happened just before 8:00 p.m....
UPDATE: Inmate Caught after Escaping from Lafayette Ochsner Medical Center
UPDATE: (10/26/22) Officials from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office say a woman who fled custody while at a hospital has now been captured. No other details are being released. ORIGINAL: (10/25/22) Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office Spokeswoman Valerie Ponseti says that a female inmate escaped custody while at Lafayette Ochsner Medical...
Lafayette Police Investigating Homicide on Evangeline Thruway [UPDATE]
UPDATE: The LPD has arrested Robert Wayne Thomas of Lafayette and charged him with one count of second-degree murder. The deceased has been identified as Charles Thomas of Lafayette, LA. According to LLPD, the victim and suspect are not related. The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a homicide on the...
Who Was That Man Holding a Sign on Camellia Boulevard in Lafayette?
There have been a rash of crashes involving motorcycles in the Lafayette area over the past few weeks. On Thursday morning, for instance, 24-year-old Cody David of Lafayette died after a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle made impact in the 100 block of Camellia Boulevard. That crash happened...
Northside High Cleared After Social Media Threat Forces Students to Evacuate
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - Students at Northside High School were evacuated on Friday after a social media threat was posted, LPSS acknowledged Friday afternoon. Administrators at the school were made aware of the threat, which was circulating on social media. Students were evacuated while law enforcement searched the campus. However, no threat was found and students were allowed to return to campus.
Talk Radio 960am
Lafayette, LA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
585K+
Views
ABOUT
Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://talkradio960.com
Comments / 0