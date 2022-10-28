Read full article on original website
Free opera – English Orpheus is set in Rishi’s realm
Opera North’s adventurous new production of an ancient tragedy is told through a meeting of the worlds of Indian and western baroque classical music. Streamed on Slippedisc courtesy of OperaVision. The bowed strings of the violin and the tar shehnai, the hammered strings of the santoor, the plucked strings of the harpsichord and sitar, and the rhythms of the tabla shape a unique musical encounter. Laurence Cummings, who also conducted Garsington’s Orfeo, is here joined by Jasdeep Singh Degun as co-music director to weave together their respective traditions of Indian classical and western early music. An onstage orchestra of 19 players includes a baroque ensemble of violin, viola, cello, bass, trumpet, percussion, harp, harpsichord, lirone and theorbo, as well as Indian classical instruments including sitar, tabla, santoor, esraj and bansuri. The cast includes performers trained in western and Indian classical traditions, with tenor Nicholas Watts singing Orpheus and British-Tamil Carnatic singer Ashnaa Sasikaran singing Eurydice. Sung in Italian, Urdu, Malayalam, Bengali, Panjabi, Hindi, Tamil.
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Breaking: Operalia ends in shocking indecision
The latest edition of Placido Domingo’s Operalia competition, held in Latvia, has ended in the judges being unable to reach a clear decision, splitting their votes in a manner that benefits no-one. Here are the so-called results:. 1st Prize. Juliana Grigoryan, soprano, Armenia (pictured) Anthony León, tenor, USA.
Rotterdam rocked by clarinet’s sudden death
Jan Jansen played e-flat clarinet with his usual flourish in the Rotterdam Philharmonic concerts last Thursday and Friday. On Sunday, suddenly, he died. Jan was 64 and had played in the orchestra for 40 years. Chief conductor Lahav Shani said: ‘Our most beloved Jan Jansen has left us tonight.
Is it too late to save English National Opera?
A month ago, it looked all up for ENO. Arts Council England, facing the need to make cuts of between 10 and 20 percent, had earmarked London’s second opera house as a prime target. ENO, it was argued internally, had ceased to be a full-fledged opera company, renting out the Coliseum for much of the year to stage musicals. Its infrequent productions were unimposing, its management style abrasive and its public profile invisible. Cut.
Chin’a first woman conductor shines at 93
Zheng Xiaoying is not talking of retirement. Moscow trained, she founded the Xiamen Philharmonic Orchestra, survived three bouts of cancer and still keeps going.
Ruth Leon recommends.. Swan Lake – English National Ballet
For those readers worldwide who are unable to get to the London Coliseum to see the English National Ballet’s captivating version of the world’s most popular ballet, truly worthy of the overused expression ‘iconic’, here it is On Demand, along with a number of other full-length productions from the ENB. Beloved for its superb dancing, beautiful sets and Tchaikovsky’s glorious music, played live by English National Ballet Philharmonic, Derel Deane’s Swan Lake is a thrill for dedicated fans or first-time ballet-goers alike.
More flee London’s failing concert hall
The latest from the long-running disaster of Croydon’s Fairfield Halls:. Since the end of September, Chris Symons, BHLive’s CEO, Simon Beaumont, the chief operating officer, and Kevin Quilty, Fairfield Halls’ “head of marketing and development”, have all left or are working out their notice. Beaumont’s...
Tunisia’s Oscar Candidate ‘Under The Fig Trees’ Bought by Film Movement for North America (EXCLUSIVE)
Film Movement has acquired North American rights to “Under The Fig Trees,” Tunisia’s official Oscar submission which opened at Cannes’ Director’s Fortnight. The film, which marks the narrative feature debut of French Tunisian documentary filmmaker Erige Sehiri, is an ensemble film about a group of workers in a Tunisian orchard. Luxbox Films is handling international sales on the movie. “Under The Fig Trees” will roll out to theaters in 2023, followed by a wide release on all leading home entertainment and digital platforms. The announcement was made by Michael Rosenberg, president of Film Movement and Jennyfer Gautier, head of international sales for Luxbox Films. Set over the...
Loewe Names Taylor Russell a Global Ambassador
PRECISION PLAYER: Canadian actress Taylor Russell, who opened Loewe’s spring 2023 fashion show in Paris last month wearing a short black velvet dress with panniers, has been named a global ambassador for the Madrid-based fashion house. Russell’s first assignment for the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned brand is starring in its upcoming campaign for the spring 2023 pre-collection, lensed by Juergen Teller.More from WWDLoewe RTW Spring 2023Red Carpet Looks at 'Never Have I Ever' Season 3 PremiereA Closer Look at the Beauty in 'Stranger Things 4' Jonathan Anderson, Loewe’s creative director, met Russell through a mutual friend: Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, and...
Golijov makes an unmissable comeback in Scotland
The Argentine-US composer Osvaldo Golijov has been struggling with his muse for the past two decades. But a revival of an early work at Scottish Opera has rekindled excitement. Hugh Kerr of Edinburgh Music Review watched the return of his Lorca opera, Ainadamar:. ‘Ainadamar’, Scottish Opera. Theatre Royal Glasgow,...
Andras Schiff cancels Israel
The impulsive Hungarian pianist has pulled out of six Schumann concerto dates this month with the Israel Philharmonic. Matan Porat will deputise on November 20, 21, 23, 26, 27 and 28, in Tel-Aviv, Jerusalem and Haifa. Schiff was also meant to be conducting Brahms first symphony in the second half....
