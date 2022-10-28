Read full article on original website
CNET
Everything to Stock Up on Before a Winter Storm Hits
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. When winter hits, it hits hard. Extreme cold and winter storms can have serious impacts, including knocking out power and electricity. In fact, power outages have gotten worse, with the average household experiencing eight hours without power every winter, according to the US Energy Information Administration.
NECN
How Much Snow Will We Get in New England This Winter? Here's What Science and the Almanacs Say
Around this time each year, everyone starts wondering -- and speculating -- about how much snow we'll see during the upcoming winter season. And for good reason -- snowfall plays a huge role in people's commutes, the region's economy and our moods!. Our NBC10 Boston First Alert weather team is...
Pacific Crest Trail hiker thought he could beat rain and sleet. He had to be rescued
“For period of time snow was falling so fast that 3/4 of an inch accumulated on the ground in 20 minutes,” officials said.
Summerlike warmth to give way to winter preview in western US
A major pattern change featuring much lower temperatures and opportunities for rain in lower elevations and snow in the mountains will unfold during the last 10 days of October across a large part of the western United States, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The change can help tame the wildfire risk, ease ongoing drought concerns and give skiing and snowboarding enthusiasts something to cheer about, but could cause some problems for travelers.
Gear Patrol
The 12 Best Outdoor Products of Winter 2022
This story is part of the 2022 Summer Gear Awards. To see the full list of winners, click here. Tom Allen once said, "While I relish our warm months, winter forms our character and brings out our best." Now, I like to improve my character as much as the next person... but when the winter chill goes from temperament-improving to bone-chilling, it's probably time to put on a damn puffy. Whether you're hiking through snowdrifts in Maine, sliding down Snow in the Sierra Nevadas or cooking up a camp meal in the Catskills, it's important to bring the best, the boldest, the top-of-the-line gear along with you — and here's where you'll find our favorites for this snow-bound season.
This $13 Million Texas Lakehouse Comes With a Covered Dock for Both Your Yachts
A home near a lake is nice, but a megamansion right on one is better. Take this $13 million pad, for instance. Sitting directly on Lake LBJ (Lyndon B. Johnson), the sprawling 10,521-square-foot residence features six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, along with a private patio, two boat docks and 428 feet of water frontage. On top of that, you’ll enjoy eye-catching vistas in nearly every direction. Built in 2003, the property was sold to its current owners in 2010, and is now the priciest listing in the gated community of Horseshoe Bay.
BBC
Tiny homes: Off-grid living allowed couple to take risks
"We didn't want to spend the rest of our lives beholden to a mortgage." That was the motivation for Tom Morgan and his partner Amie Simons when they recently moved to Wales to start a business while living off-grid in a "tiny home". The couple say one perk of their...
safetyandhealthmagazine.com
Winterize your home
Fall is the perfect time to get your home ready for winter weather. By taking steps now, you’ll be able to stay snug and warm indoors by the time the first flurry flies. Here’s what to do. Indoors:. Test your home heating system. You don’t want to find...
housebeautiful.com
Natural Christmas Decorations for a Winter Wonderland-Worthy Celebration
Everyone has their reasons for considering the winter holidays to be the most wonderful time of the year. For us, it’s all about natural Christmas decorations. From evergreen wreaths dotted with fresh cranberries to pinecones-turned-ornaments, decor made from nature is often as deliciously scented as it is aesthetically pleasing.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 cabins that nature lovers must visit
Cabins have been a relaxing and quintessential getaway option for everyone for ages galore. They’re the ultimate safe haven in the midst of nature, if you simply want to get away from your hectic city lives, and unwind. If you want a simple and minimal vacation, that lets you truly connect with nature, without any of the materialistic luxuries most of us have gotten accustomed to, then a cabin retreat is the answer for you! And, we’ve curated some beautiful and super comfortable cabins that’ll be the perfect travel destination for you. From an all-black cabin designed to support a slow-paced life to a floating cabin on a hilly landscape – these mesmerizing and surreal cabins are the ultimate retreat, you’ve been searching for!
rv-pro.com
Study Forecasts Strong Increase in Winter Camping
October’s KOA Monthly Research Report projects that 8.2 million households are planning to camp this winter. This is a sizeable increase over the 6.9 million households that winter camped in 2021, a growth of 19% in just one year. The increase in winter camping builds on the overall popularity of camping reported in Kampgrounds of America’s annual North American Camping Report released in April.
texaslifestylemag.com
Heigh-ho, Heigh-ho, It’s Hiking We Will Go
Hiking is an enjoyable experience that also offers a whole-body workout with both physical and mental benefits. This time of year is perfect for hiking and checking out the fall foliage. The parks and trails listed below are family-friendly with absolutely gorgeous outdoor views. So put on your hiking boots and go exploring this weekend.
This never-summer couple chases winter across the globe
PARK CITY, Utah — For almost the last 30 years, “never summerers” Australian native Michael Whitnall and his wife, Canadian native Shelagh Moore, have been swapping hemispheres to work at Deer Valley in the winters and ski resorts in Australia during its winters. Most of Whitnall’s tenure...
All the expert-approved cold weather camping essentials you need this fall
From layering clothes to finding the right sleeping bag, we talked to expert campers to find out everything you need to know to stay warm when camping this fall.
Weather tracker: unseasonable heat in Europe as winter comes early to US
A broad area of low pressure has remained west of the British Isles during the past week. South-westerly winds associated with this system have transported air from north-western Africa to western and central Europe. The result of this advection has been anomalously warm temperatures across large parts of Europe –...
The 26 best sleeping bags, according to camping experts
To help you find the most practical sleeping bag for your future camping adventures, we’ve rounded up the best sleeping bags on the market. From car camping at a local state park to thru-hiking the entire Appalachian Trail, cozy up and sleep tight with these expert-recommended and favorite picks.
Time Out Global
These picture-perfect gardens, complete with a lake, cherry trees and quaint boathouse, are what picnic dreams are made of
Set in idyllic Sherbrooke in the Dandenong Ranges, the Alfred Nicholas Memorial Gardens are the original gardens of the historic Burnham Beeches estate, a 1930s mansion built for Aspro sales magnate Alfred Nicholas. Renowned for its extensive water features, the gardens feature a picturesque lake and quaint boathouse. Stroll down...
natureworldnews.com
Halloween Weather Forecast: Rainy Weather Expected in U.S. But Not Monster Snowstorm
A few days before November begins, Halloween is around the corner. Americans have their way of designing the best Halloween attire. However, some portions in the United States would have rain showers as they enjoy November's Halloween. October has been marked by changing weather patterns, from winterlike days to a...
yankodesign.com
This all-black cabin in the woods in British Columbia was built to support a slow-paced and calm life
Nestled in Bowen Island, British Colombia is a beautiful cabin in the woods designed by SM Studio. Named Forest House, the cabin is deeply influenced by SM Studio’s philosophy of creating low-energy sustainable homes that are built by causing minimal disturbance to the site they are located on. The utilization of natural materials and incorporation of highly insulated interiors is also something SM Studio is committed to. And, the Forest House is the physical culmination of all these ideals.
