Ahwatukee Foothills News
Default threatens owners’ hold on Bell Bank Park
The organization that built the $280 million, 320-acre youth and amateur sports complex known as Bell Bank Park in southeast Mesa is in default of its loan that covered the project. A formal notice issued Oct. 18 by bond trustee OMB Bank to investors states that Legacy has missed monthly...
azbex.com
Commercial Real Estate News 11-01-22
1. ViaWest Group has completed the sale of Central Logistics Center, a 24.9-acre industrial complex housing three Class A general industrial buildings and a cold storage building. Cushman & Wakefield’s Will Strong and Greer Oliver – along with Cooper Fratt, John Werstler and Tanner Ferrandi of CBRE – represented ViaWest Group in the sale to Westcore.
themesatribune.com
Mesa board OKs 3 projects opposed by neighbors
In a marathon meeting that ran over five hours on the evening of Oct. 26, the Mesa Planning and Zoning Board gave the greenlight to two multifamily housing projects and a controversial warehouse complex over stiff opposition from neighbors. Several dozen residents who live near the developments and presented board...
AZFamily
Study: Once affordable car models now unattainable for average consumer
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Once affordable car models are now unattainable for the average consumer, a recent study by iSee Cars finds. Used car affordability dropped 19.7% in Phoenix between August 2019 and August 2022. iSeeCars executive analyst Karl Brauer said that part of the reason for this is due to supply chain shortages and increased demand. “From August 2019, well before the pandemic lockdowns started, to August of 2022, new car prices increased by almost 29%, and three-year-old used car prices increased by 52%, but incomes increased by only 13%.”
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
I-TEAM: Valley contractor with history of complaints sued after family says he destroyed their home
PHOENIX — Jason McClure walks through the construction inside his north Phoenix home as his wife, Challyn, holds their small baby. As he navigates around the exposed beams and torn-up floors and bathrooms, he recalls how the renovation was supposed to be finished by the holidays. “Our goal was...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Valley nonprofit teams with 'Internet Godfather' to combat senior fraud in Maricopa County
October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month and R.O.S.E. has announced that Brett Johnson, the man the Secret Service dubbed "The Original Internet Godfather," is joining the non-profit organization's Advisory Committee to help protect Maricopa County seniors from fraud. Johnson is considered to be one of the leading authorities on cybercrime. After...
hotelnewsresource.com
210 Room Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North Sold for $267.8 Million ($1.28 Million Per Key)
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the 210-room Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North. The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter, subject to certain customary closing conditions. Because the acquisition is subject to certain customary closing conditions, the Company can give no assurance that the transaction will be consummated by such date or at all.
azbex.com
New Mixed Residential & Industrial Projects Proposed in Laveen
Multi-format developer IDM Companies is requesting two Planned Unit Developments from the City of Phoenix for locations near 59th Avenue in Laveen Village. The first request is for a 63.52-acre parcel at the SEC of Elliot Road and the future 59th Avenue alignment where IDM plans a mixed-use horizontal development that will include light industrial, office, commercial and residential on a site that is currently vacant agricultural.
phoenixmag.com
Best New Restaurants 2022
A high-toned Indian charmer in Chandler. A Sonoran playboy in Mesa. Separated-at-birth siblings from the Thai countryside. Find them all in this globally oriented salute to the year’s 10 most spectacular culinary bows in Greater Phoenix, plus honorable mentions, best-in-show picks and more. By Nikki Buchanan, Marilyn Hawkes &...
scottsdale.org
Mammoth development clears first city hurdle
The mammoth Optima McDowell Mountain Village mixed-use development near the intersection of Scottsdale Road and the Loop 101 cleared its first hurdle last week. The Scottsdale Planning Commission approved the proposed mixed-use project by a 6-1 vote on Oct. 26. Planning Commissioner Christian Serena cast the lone vote against it.
azbex.com
110-unit BTR Approved in Queen Creek
Sparrow SFG – a 110-unit rental community on 11 acres near Ironwood and Ocotillo roads – has been approved by the Queen Creek Town Council. Homes in the development will be either one or two stories configured as either standalone units or duplexes, all with porches and private backyard areas.
East Valley Tribune
Town Manager John Kross stepping down
The leader at the helm of Arizona’s fastest growing municipality is stepping down after nearly 27 years in Queen Creek government. Town Manager John Kross’s last day on the job will be Jan. 20 after deciding “this was probably the time.”. “When you’re in one place for...
northcentralnews.net
Entrepreneurs want to light up your life
Riley Verhoff and Nic Cordovana, who first met freshman year playing baseball at Arcadia High School, were looking for a way to make some extra cash when a light bulb went off. Hundreds of light bulbs, actually — they started a business hanging holiday lights in the neighborhood. What...
KTAR.com
Arizona gets $17M in funding for 2 rural high-speed internet projects
PHOENIX — Two rural Arizona cities received approximately $17.1 million in federal funding for the investment in high-speed internet projects, the United States Department of Agriculture announced Thursday. The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority will get just over $7 million and the Tohono O’odham Utility Authority will use a $10...
Scottsdale Coming Down Hard on Airbnb
It's about to get a lot harder renting out properties on AirbnbTingey Injury Law Firm/Unsplash. Airbnb had itself a moment. The short-term rental service exploded onto the scene several years ago, giving vacationers an alternative to staying in hotels. The service, which was the brainchild of two San Francisco roommates who wanted to make a few extra dollars renting out a spare room, eventually took on a life of its own, and while it has provided travelers with some additional flexibility, it has had a negative impact on housing communities around the country. Specifically, it made it possible for individuals to gobble up properties and turn them into short-term rentals, which in turn artificially inflated both housing and rental costs. But now, the city of Scottsdale is looking to put an end to this.
Phoenix New Times
These 6 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Are Now Closed
Each month, we say goodbye to restaurants throughout the Valley. Some close after just a few months, and others shut their doors for the last time after decades of serving the community. This fall, one restaurant has closed due to a fire, another shut down in order to make room...
azbex.com
New Mixed-use Master Plan Proposed in Pinal
A new mixed-residential and commercial master plan could soon come to Pinal County if a proposal by El Dorado Holdings is allowed to proceed. El Dorado Holdings is the company behind several major planned and in-process developments around the state. Their projects include the REV-branded Build-to-Rent communities in San Tan Valley, Queen Creek and Maricopa, and they are co-developers of the Douglas Ranch and Trillium Village master plans in Buckeye.
KOLD-TV
Mother of missing ‘Baby Gabriel’ legally changes identity as case continues receiving attention
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a true crime case that’s gripped the Valley for more than 12 years — ‘Baby Gabriel’ went missing from Tempe just after Christmas in 2009. His mother, Elizabeth Johnson, first claimed she killed the baby, then said she gave him away to a couple at a park. He’s never been seen again, and this is still an open investigation, but now Elizabeth has taken new steps in court to try to make the story go away by changing her identity.
East Valley Tribune
Tempers flare during Council NDO debates
A feisty Chandler City Council on Oct. 24 began hammering out what a non-discrimination ordinance (NDO) would look like and the heated discussion led to confrontations, accusations, some shouting and pleas to follow decorum. “I’m desperately trying to get through this meeting and you are desperately getting in the way...
