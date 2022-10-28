Read full article on original website
azbex.com
Tucson Puts 2 Road Projects on Hold
Two major road projects have been put on hold in the midst of a funding shortfall and dispute between the City of Tucson and the Regional Transportation Authority. The Tucson City Council voted Oct. 18 to delay the projects Houghton Road from Broadway to Tanque Verde Road and 22nd Street from I-10 to Kino Parkway.
themesatribune.com
Mesa board OKs 3 projects opposed by neighbors
In a marathon meeting that ran over five hours on the evening of Oct. 26, the Mesa Planning and Zoning Board gave the greenlight to two multifamily housing projects and a controversial warehouse complex over stiff opposition from neighbors. Several dozen residents who live near the developments and presented board...
azbex.com
Commercial Real Estate News 11-01-22
1. ViaWest Group has completed the sale of Central Logistics Center, a 24.9-acre industrial complex housing three Class A general industrial buildings and a cold storage building. Cushman & Wakefield’s Will Strong and Greer Oliver – along with Cooper Fratt, John Werstler and Tanner Ferrandi of CBRE – represented ViaWest Group in the sale to Westcore.
East Valley Tribune
Mammoth development clears first city hurdle
The mammoth Optima McDowell Mountain Village mixed-use development near the intersection of Scottsdale Road and the Loop 101 cleared its first hurdle last week. The Scottsdale Planning Commission approved the proposed mixed-use project by a 6-1 vote on Oct. 26. Planning Commissioner Christian Serena cast the lone vote against it.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
azbex.com
Industry Professionals 11-01-2022
1. National publication Insurance Journal named INSURICA the Best Independent Agency to Work For in America following their annual survey of employees. The publication revealed the honor in their October 2022 issue. More than 3,500 customer service representatives responded to their survey. While INSURICA regularly appears on IJ’s list of vote getters, 2022 was the first time the agency appeared at the top of the list.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Default threatens owners’ hold on Bell Bank Park
The organization that built the $280 million, 320-acre youth and amateur sports complex known as Bell Bank Park in southeast Mesa is in default of its loan that covered the project. A formal notice issued Oct. 18 by bond trustee OMB Bank to investors states that Legacy has missed monthly...
KTAR.com
Arizona gets $17M in funding for 2 rural high-speed internet projects
PHOENIX — Two rural Arizona cities received approximately $17.1 million in federal funding for the investment in high-speed internet projects, the United States Department of Agriculture announced Thursday. The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority will get just over $7 million and the Tohono O’odham Utility Authority will use a $10...
East Valley Tribune
Town Manager John Kross stepping down
The leader at the helm of Arizona’s fastest growing municipality is stepping down after nearly 27 years in Queen Creek government. Town Manager John Kross’s last day on the job will be Jan. 20 after deciding “this was probably the time.”. “When you’re in one place for...
azbex.com
110-unit BTR Approved in Queen Creek
Sparrow SFG – a 110-unit rental community on 11 acres near Ironwood and Ocotillo roads – has been approved by the Queen Creek Town Council. Homes in the development will be either one or two stories configured as either standalone units or duplexes, all with porches and private backyard areas.
kiowacountypress.net
Arizona court shuts down 'corporate welfare' to high-altitude balloon flight company
(The Center Square) - Pima County officials violated Arizona state law by giving a company a multi-million dollar subsidy, an Arizona appellate court ruled this week. The Goldwater Institute filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of a deal made between Pima County and World View, a company that says it will take passengers on rides to the upper stratosphere using high-altitude balloons.
East Valley Tribune
Tempers flare during Council NDO debates
A feisty Chandler City Council on Oct. 24 began hammering out what a non-discrimination ordinance (NDO) would look like and the heated discussion led to confrontations, accusations, some shouting and pleas to follow decorum. “I’m desperately trying to get through this meeting and you are desperately getting in the way...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Queen Creek Costco slated for late-January opening
The Queen Creek Costco is coming along nicely and with outside signage now up, many residents are eager to find out when it will officially open at Ellsworth and Queen Creek roads. Vice Mayor Jeff Brown and Councilmember Julia Wheatley recently took a tour and Brown posted a Facebook update,...
thefoothillsfocus.com
New business flocking to area
The Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed three businesses to the area with ribbon-cutting ceremonies. Ginny’s Kitchen moved into 32409 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 107, Scottsdale, meanwhile Celestial Artisan Meads recently opened at 100 Easy Street, Suite 100, Carefree. The Lil Town Butcher celebrated at its store...
Phoenix New Times
Cuban Food is Having A Moment In Arizona. Here are 4 New Spots to Try
Over the last two months, two new Cuban restaurants and one Cuban-themed bar have opened across metro Phoenix. On October 30, a new Cuban restaurant opened in Tucson. The food of the island is having a moment in Arizona. At these new spots, the menus feature dishes including ropa vieja,...
East Valley Tribune
Report backs mayor’s removal of sign carriers
An outside investigator said Mayor Brigette Peterson was doing her job when she ordered police to remove three sign-holding residents from the Sept. 20 council meeting. The investigator therefore found no violations in the latest ethics complaint filed against her. Now it’s up to Peterson or at least three council...
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Mesa, AZ
Mesa, Arizona is a gorgeous East Valley city in the Phoenix Metroplex that is known for its massive, signature mountains that resemble tabletops. Considered one of the best cities in the state in which to take up residency, Mesa has also amassed popularity as an outdoor tourist destination, with a steady flow of tourists every year for various cultural attractions.
Restaurant Fails Inspection, Still Feeds Unsuspecting Customers
A local restaurant failed every food temperature check.Vadim Babenko/Unsplash. The city of Tucson as well as Pima County recently made changes to its health inspection page. The updates have made it more difficult to identify inspection fails and out-of-compliance issues identified at restaurants. It takes additional digging within the government website to uncover violations. Additionally, restaurant failures are not identified as “Core” and “Priority” violations. Despite these changes, it is still of critical importance for the Tucson general public to be made fully aware of restaurants tallying up significant core and priority violations, as it directly relates to their overall health. One recent inspection identified a whopping 15 violations at a local restaurant.
Scottsdale Coming Down Hard on Airbnb
It's about to get a lot harder renting out properties on AirbnbTingey Injury Law Firm/Unsplash. Airbnb had itself a moment. The short-term rental service exploded onto the scene several years ago, giving vacationers an alternative to staying in hotels. The service, which was the brainchild of two San Francisco roommates who wanted to make a few extra dollars renting out a spare room, eventually took on a life of its own, and while it has provided travelers with some additional flexibility, it has had a negative impact on housing communities around the country. Specifically, it made it possible for individuals to gobble up properties and turn them into short-term rentals, which in turn artificially inflated both housing and rental costs. But now, the city of Scottsdale is looking to put an end to this.
Couple spots mountain lion right outside their home
A couple has spotted a mountain lion right outside their home. Not only that, but they caught the sighting on camera.
