Industry Professionals 11-01-2022
1. National publication Insurance Journal named INSURICA the Best Independent Agency to Work For in America following their annual survey of employees. The publication revealed the honor in their October 2022 issue. More than 3,500 customer service representatives responded to their survey. While INSURICA regularly appears on IJ’s list of vote getters, 2022 was the first time the agency appeared at the top of the list.
Commercial Real Estate News 11-01-22
1. ViaWest Group has completed the sale of Central Logistics Center, a 24.9-acre industrial complex housing three Class A general industrial buildings and a cold storage building. Cushman & Wakefield’s Will Strong and Greer Oliver – along with Cooper Fratt, John Werstler and Tanner Ferrandi of CBRE – represented ViaWest Group in the sale to Westcore.
New Mixed Residential & Industrial Projects Proposed in Laveen
Multi-format developer IDM Companies is requesting two Planned Unit Developments from the City of Phoenix for locations near 59th Avenue in Laveen Village. The first request is for a 63.52-acre parcel at the SEC of Elliot Road and the future 59th Avenue alignment where IDM plans a mixed-use horizontal development that will include light industrial, office, commercial and residential on a site that is currently vacant agricultural.
