1. National publication Insurance Journal named INSURICA the Best Independent Agency to Work For in America following their annual survey of employees. The publication revealed the honor in their October 2022 issue. More than 3,500 customer service representatives responded to their survey. While INSURICA regularly appears on IJ’s list of vote getters, 2022 was the first time the agency appeared at the top of the list.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 20 HOURS AGO