abovethelaw.com
Supreme Court Reminded That Harvard's REAL Diversity Problem Is The Lack Of Smart Conservatives
Today’s oral arguments in the affirmative action challenges against UNC and Harvard packed in a lot over the course of five hours. Unfortunately, very little of that content involved any legal or factual analysis. But what it lacked in judicial content, it more than made up in robed policy making and casual racism.
abovethelaw.com
John Eastman Shocked To Find That His Failure To Plan Is Not The Federal Judiciary's Emergency
John Eastman and his lawyers are doing a bit, right? This is all some jackass prank gone totally awry, and any moment now Trump’s erstwhile coup lawyer is going to take off the fright wig and turn out to be Andy Kaufman. There is no other possible explanation for the shitshow dumpster fire that took place over the past three days in the Central District of California and the Ninth Circuit.
abovethelaw.com
Solicitor General Calls Out Stunning Lack Of Women Arguing Supreme Court Cases
This court is going to hear from 27 advocates in this sitting of the oral argument calendar and two are women even though women today are 50 percent or more of law school graduates. And I think it would be reasonable for a woman to look at that and wonder, is that a path that’s open to me, to be a Supreme Court advocate?
abovethelaw.com
Morning Docket: 10.31.22
* Opponents of affirmative action will deliver their case to the Supreme Court today. Finally, white people found something racist to do on Halloween besides blackface. [CNN]. * Judges have zero patience for discovery delays. Which brings them down from… where, exactly? Because I don’t remember super patient magistrates in my past. [Law.com]
Republicans more enthusiastic to vote in midterms than Democrats, polls show
Enthusiasm to vote in the midterm elections has plummeted sharply among Democrats compared to the run-up to the 2018 midterms, according to new polling data.
abovethelaw.com
Why Corporate-Versus-Corporate Lawsuits Are Frequently Undervalued
Set aside for a moment cases that have no real plaintiff: Mass torts, for example, or securities fraud class actions. Someone is named as a plaintiff in those cases, but that person is largely irrelevant; the plaintiffs’ lawyers are calling the shots. Set aside for a moment individual-versus-corporate lawsuits,...
abovethelaw.com
If U.S. Essential Infrastructure Is Brought Down, Is Your Law Firm Prepared?
Can U.S. Critical Infrastructure Really Be Brought Down?. That’s the preliminary question. At one time, and not so long ago, we were not overly worried about our susceptibility to a major takedown of U.S. essential infrastructure. But those days are gone. On October 28, the Washington Post reported that...
abovethelaw.com
Relativity Brings Legal Technology To The Struggle For Justice
Everyone likes to focus on the dramatic courthouse step press conference after a wrongful conviction gets overturned, but the truth of the matter is that those success stories are the product of years of difficult, painstaking investigation and legal work. A few years ago, the organization considered how it could...
abovethelaw.com
Fake Lawyer Gives Fake Lawyers A Bad Name
The State Bar of California, in conjunction with the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office and the National Insurance Crime Bureau, announced the seizure of Peter Shah’s law practice. Or maybe it’s better to say law practices? Well, it’s definitely better to use quotation marks around “law.”
abovethelaw.com
Details From The Pelosi Attacker's Indictment Would Horrify The GOP If They Had Any Capacity For Shame. Which They Do Not.
This afternoon, the Justice Department released the criminal complaint filed against David Wayne Depape, the man alleged to have assaulted Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul on Saturday night. DePape is charged with violating 18 U.S.C. § 115(a)(1)(A), Influencing, impeding, or retaliating against a Federal official by threatening or injuring a family member, and 18 U.S.C. § 1201(d), kidnapping.
