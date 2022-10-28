ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

John Eastman Shocked To Find That His Failure To Plan Is Not The Federal Judiciary's Emergency

John Eastman and his lawyers are doing a bit, right? This is all some jackass prank gone totally awry, and any moment now Trump’s erstwhile coup lawyer is going to take off the fright wig and turn out to be Andy Kaufman. There is no other possible explanation for the shitshow dumpster fire that took place over the past three days in the Central District of California and the Ninth Circuit.
Solicitor General Calls Out Stunning Lack Of Women Arguing Supreme Court Cases

This court is going to hear from 27 advocates in this sitting of the oral argument calendar and two are women even though women today are 50 percent or more of law school graduates. And I think it would be reasonable for a woman to look at that and wonder, is that a path that’s open to me, to be a Supreme Court advocate?
Morning Docket: 10.31.22

* Opponents of affirmative action will deliver their case to the Supreme Court today. Finally, white people found something racist to do on Halloween besides blackface. [CNN]. * Judges have zero patience for discovery delays. Which brings them down from… where, exactly? Because I don’t remember super patient magistrates in my past. [Law.com]
Why Corporate-Versus-Corporate Lawsuits Are Frequently Undervalued

Set aside for a moment cases that have no real plaintiff: Mass torts, for example, or securities fraud class actions. Someone is named as a plaintiff in those cases, but that person is largely irrelevant; the plaintiffs’ lawyers are calling the shots. Set aside for a moment individual-versus-corporate lawsuits,...
Relativity Brings Legal Technology To The Struggle For Justice

Everyone likes to focus on the dramatic courthouse step press conference after a wrongful conviction gets overturned, but the truth of the matter is that those success stories are the product of years of difficult, painstaking investigation and legal work. A few years ago, the organization considered how it could...
Fake Lawyer Gives Fake Lawyers A Bad Name

The State Bar of California, in conjunction with the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office and the National Insurance Crime Bureau, announced the seizure of Peter Shah’s law practice. Or maybe it’s better to say law practices? Well, it’s definitely better to use quotation marks around “law.”
Details From The Pelosi Attacker's Indictment Would Horrify The GOP If They Had Any Capacity For Shame. Which They Do Not.

This afternoon, the Justice Department released the criminal complaint filed against David Wayne Depape, the man alleged to have assaulted Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul on Saturday night. DePape is charged with violating 18 U.S.C. § 115(a)(1)(A), Influencing, impeding, or retaliating against a Federal official by threatening or injuring a family member, and 18 U.S.C. § 1201(d), kidnapping.
