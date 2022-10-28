Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
East Valley Tribune
Mesa board OKs 3 projects opposed by neighbors
In a marathon meeting that ran over five hours on the evening of Oct. 26, the Mesa Planning and Zoning Board gave the greenlight to two multifamily housing projects and a controversial warehouse complex over stiff opposition from neighbors. Several dozen residents who live near the developments and presented board...
East Valley Tribune
No tricks, just treats coming on Meridian Road
Beginning this week, Queen Creek drivers can look forward to less traffic and quicker commute times thanks to the completion of a mile-long section of Meridian Road connecting town center with State Route 24. Completion of the $16-million project, set to open to motorists, means “a continuous north-south connection from...
azbex.com
New Mixed Residential & Industrial Projects Proposed in Laveen
Multi-format developer IDM Companies is requesting two Planned Unit Developments from the City of Phoenix for locations near 59th Avenue in Laveen Village. The first request is for a 63.52-acre parcel at the SEC of Elliot Road and the future 59th Avenue alignment where IDM plans a mixed-use horizontal development that will include light industrial, office, commercial and residential on a site that is currently vacant agricultural.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Queen Creek Costco slated for late-January opening
The Queen Creek Costco is coming along nicely and with outside signage now up, many residents are eager to find out when it will officially open at Ellsworth and Queen Creek roads. Vice Mayor Jeff Brown and Councilmember Julia Wheatley recently took a tour and Brown posted a Facebook update,...
A solution to the rental crisis? Phoenix mayor applauds 'purpose-driven development'
PHOENIX — On Monday, City of Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego joined representatives of longtime apartment builder Greenlight Communities to show her support for the company’s newest construction project at 67th Avenue and McDowell Road. A company spokesperson said that the 292-unit apartment complex is the first of six...
East Valley Tribune
Mammoth development clears first city hurdle
The mammoth Optima McDowell Mountain Village mixed-use development near the intersection of Scottsdale Road and the Loop 101 cleared its first hurdle last week. The Scottsdale Planning Commission approved the proposed mixed-use project by a 6-1 vote on Oct. 26. Planning Commissioner Christian Serena cast the lone vote against it.
East Valley Tribune
Town Manager John Kross stepping down
The leader at the helm of Arizona’s fastest growing municipality is stepping down after nearly 27 years in Queen Creek government. Town Manager John Kross’s last day on the job will be Jan. 20 after deciding “this was probably the time.”. “When you’re in one place for...
azbex.com
Commercial Real Estate News 11-01-22
1. ViaWest Group has completed the sale of Central Logistics Center, a 24.9-acre industrial complex housing three Class A general industrial buildings and a cold storage building. Cushman & Wakefield’s Will Strong and Greer Oliver – along with Cooper Fratt, John Werstler and Tanner Ferrandi of CBRE – represented ViaWest Group in the sale to Westcore.
East Valley Tribune
Chickens could come to roost soon in Chandler
There were multiple warnings to residents attending the Oct. 19 Chandler Planning & Zoning Commission meeting: Yes, chickens were on the menu, um, agenda, but what commissioners could consider was very limited. “So before you start, Lauren, with your presentation, I just want to make a note to the audience,”...
phoenixmag.com
Best New Restaurants 2022
A high-toned Indian charmer in Chandler. A Sonoran playboy in Mesa. Separated-at-birth siblings from the Thai countryside. Find them all in this globally oriented salute to the year’s 10 most spectacular culinary bows in Greater Phoenix, plus honorable mentions, best-in-show picks and more. By Nikki Buchanan, Marilyn Hawkes &...
fox10phoenix.com
Gilbert residents might notice discolored water; here's why they should not worry
GILBERT, Ariz. - Residents in parts of Gilbert may notice that something is off with their water this week. Officials with the East Valley town say people could see some discolored water coming out of the tap, as they start maintenance projects. The project involves crews shutting down a main transmission line, so they can drain it and inspect it with a robotic scanning device.
KTAR.com
Chandler approves public housing development project for seniors
PHOENIX — The Chandler City Council on Thursday approved an agreement to co-develop an affordable housing site in the East Valley. A five-acre site located at the southeast corner of McQueen Road and Chandler Boulevard will have about 157 housing units once completed by early 2025, the city of Chandler said in a press release.
AZFamily
Fall dining in the desert? Check out some of the best patios around the Phoenix area
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As temperatures in metro Phoenix get a little cooler, more of us will want to bask in the fresh, and at times, brisk autumn air. So Good Morning Arizona is making a round-up of the best places around the Valley for dining al fresco (that’s an Italian phrase for outdoor dining). The list is being updated daily all this week.
East Valley Tribune
Tempers flare during Council NDO debates
A feisty Chandler City Council on Oct. 24 began hammering out what a non-discrimination ordinance (NDO) would look like and the heated discussion led to confrontations, accusations, some shouting and pleas to follow decorum. “I’m desperately trying to get through this meeting and you are desperately getting in the way...
KGUN 9
Friendly competition as neighbors in Mesa turn their homes into a haunted house
MESA, AZ — There’s a neighborhood in east Mesa where the Halloween decorations are scary and elaborate but the neighbors who put them up are the furthest thing from frightening. When Alan Blume moved to the neighborhood of Santa Rita Ranch a few years ago, he made a...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
KTAR.com
SRP to add 2 battery storage systems to the Valley in 2024
PHOENIX — Salt River Project announced Thursday it has entered into a contract that’ll bring online two grid-charged battery storage systems in the Phoenix area by summer 2024. The storage systems will have a combined output of 340 megawatts, equivalent to enough energy to power over 76,000 average...
City of Phoenix's solution to bulk trash pickup delays
The City of Phoenix is working on some solutions to help the ongoing bulk trash pickup delays.
I-TEAM: Valley contractor with history of complaints sued after family says he destroyed their home
PHOENIX — Jason McClure walks through the construction inside his north Phoenix home as his wife, Challyn, holds their small baby. As he navigates around the exposed beams and torn-up floors and bathrooms, he recalls how the renovation was supposed to be finished by the holidays. “Our goal was...
Scottsdale Coming Down Hard on Airbnb
It's about to get a lot harder renting out properties on AirbnbTingey Injury Law Firm/Unsplash. Airbnb had itself a moment. The short-term rental service exploded onto the scene several years ago, giving vacationers an alternative to staying in hotels. The service, which was the brainchild of two San Francisco roommates who wanted to make a few extra dollars renting out a spare room, eventually took on a life of its own, and while it has provided travelers with some additional flexibility, it has had a negative impact on housing communities around the country. Specifically, it made it possible for individuals to gobble up properties and turn them into short-term rentals, which in turn artificially inflated both housing and rental costs. But now, the city of Scottsdale is looking to put an end to this.
